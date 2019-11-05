Daily Bulletin: NGT summons Delhi govt, Centre over pollution; power tussle in Maharashtra continues; day's top stories

Delhi air pollution: NGT summons Delhi, Central govt officials at 10.30 am

Taking cognisance of the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, the National Green Tribunal on Monday summoned officials from the Delhi government, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Ministry of Environment and Forests for a meeting on Tuesday.

The bench of NGT chairperson Justice AK Goel, after an in-chamber proceeding, ordered Delhi chief secretary, DPCC chairman, member secretary of CPCB and concerned secretary to MoEF to assemble at 10.30 am.

The Supreme Court earlier Monday issued directions to Delhi-NCR to stop construction, demolition and garbage burning activities in the region, along with a direction to Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure no instance of stubble burning takes place.

India decides to opt out RCEP, claims core concerns in mega free trade pact remain unresolved

After years of negotiations, India on Monday pulled out of the China-backed mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) over unresolved "core concerns", with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the proposed deal would have adverse impact on the lives and livelihoods of all Indians.

Modi conveyed India's decision not to join the RCEP deal at a summit meeting of the 16-nation bloc, effectively wrecking its aim to create the world's largest free trade area having half of the world's population.

"The present form of the RCEP Agreement does not fully reflect the basic spirit and the agreed guiding principles of the RCEP. It also does not address satisfactorily India's outstanding issues and concerns. In such a situation, it is not possible for India to join RCEP Agreement," Modi said.

Sources said China was forcefully pushing for inking the deal during the RCEP summit in an attempt to counter-balance the impact of its lingering trade war with the US as well as to project the region's economic might to the West.

"India stands for greater regional integration as well as for freer trade and adherence to a rule-based international order. India has been pro-actively, constructively and meaningfully engaged in the RCEP negotiations since inception. India has worked for the cherished objective of striking balance, in the spirit of give and take," the prime minister said.

"Today, when we look around we see during seven years of RCEP negotiations, many things, including the global economic and trade scenarios have changed. We cannot overlook these changes," he added.

"When I measure the RCEP Agreement with respect to the interests of all Indians, I do not get a positive answer. Therefore, neither the Talisman of Gandhi ji nor my own conscience permit me to join RCEP," Modi said.

Government sources said the prime minister stood firm on not becoming a part of the RCEP deal as India's key concerns were not addressed.

No headway in Maharashtra govt formation; Sharad Pawar reiterates NCP's stand to be in Opposition

Multiple high-profile meetings in New Delhi and Mumbai on Monday, including one between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, failed to give any indication of breaking the 11-day-long deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the BJP president, in New Delhi and later said there is need to form a government in the state at the earliest.

However, all eyes were on the Pawar-Gandhi meeting in the national capital amid talks of realignment of political forces and intense speculation over possibility of a non-BJP government, perhaps headed by the Shiv Sena, in Maharashtra.

However, Pawar did not give any sign of his party changing its "we will sit in Opposition" stand in Maharashtra, which is waiting for a new government more than a week after announcement of poll results on 24 October.

Lawyers of Delhi HC, district courts abstain from work to protest against clash with police

Advocates in the Delhi High Court and all district courts in the National Capital abstained from judicial work on Monday protesting against the clash between lawyers and police in the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday.

The lawyers did not participate and appeared in court proceedings and only proxy counsels took next date of hearing in various matters.

Lawyers at the six district courts in the national capital — Tis Hazari, Karkardooma, Saket, Dwarka, Rohini and Patiala House – boycotted work throughout the day.

While Coordination Committee of all District Courts Bar Associations said the boycott will continue indefinitely till the alleged guilty police officials are arrested, Bar Council of India appealed to

lawyers to resume work on Tuesday.

Mahavir Sharma, chairman of Co-ordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Association in Delhi said in a statement that they would abstain from work in all Delhi district courts "till arrest of police persons who fired at lawyers".

"In order to ensure success of the movement, all are requested to maintain the movement peacefully," said Sharma.

Maoists not 'holy souls', "lambs": Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan slams UDF for 'defending' ultras

Maoists are not "holy souls" and "lambs", Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the state Assembly as he defended the police action in which four suspected ultras were killed and accused the Congress-led UDF of trying to 'glorify' them.

Referring to killings of security personnel and farmers by Maoists in states like Chhattisgarh and Bihar, he sought to know if the Opposition United Democratic Front wanted such a situation in Kerala.

Replying to a notice for adjournment motion moved by Congress to discuss the killings of the Maoists and arrest of two alleged pro-Maoist student activists of CPM under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he, however, said the LDF government would not allow misuse of the dreaded law.

"The Maoists had not come to surrender. They had shot at the police", he said referring to the encounter in Attapady in Palakkad district last week in which four ultras were gunned down.

Vijayan expressed shock over what he said 'glorification' of the Maoists by the Congress-led UDF.

A day after demanding the resignation of Vijayan over the two student activists, arrested for allegedly distributing pro-Maoists pamphlets, being booked under the UAPA, the Opposition front sought to step up pressure by seeking to move the adjournment motion in the Assembly.

MTNL sets 3 December deadline for employees to opt for VRS scheme

State-run telecom firm MTNL on Monday rolled out a voluntary retirement scheme for its employees, days after the government approving a revival package for the struggling unit.

The scheme, based on Gujarat Model of VRS, will be open for employees till 3 December, 2019.

In a notice sent out by MTNL to employees, the company mentioned "all regular and permanent employees of 50 years and above as on 31 January, 2020" are eligible to opt for the scheme.

MTNL Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Kumar has earlier told PTI that around 15,000 out of 22,000 employees of the state run firm are estimated to be eligible for the scheme and the package offered by the government is attractive for all of them.

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund look to continue winning momentum; Chelsea, Ajax fight for top spot

Borussia Dortmund will hope to maintain their winning form following back-to-back victories as they host Inter Milan in their Champions League Group F clash on Tuesday.

Lucien Favre's men showcased a below-par performance a fortnight ago when they collapsed to a 2-0 defeat during their away leg in Italy.

Top spot in Group H will be up for grabs when Frank Lampard's Chelsea host Dutch outfit Ajax, while Juventus travel to Lokomotiv Moscow. Barcelona welcomes Slavia Prague in the other key Group F clash.

Microsoft combines Office apps into a single app on Android and iOS

In an effort to bring all its Office apps into a central hub, Microsoft has announced a new Office app for Android and iOS. It brings Excel, PowerPoint, and Word into a single app with access to recent documents and the creation of new ones across any of the products. The company also revealed a new logo of Office that follows its

'Fluent Design' style. It is now available as a preview on both the platforms and yet to arrive on Android tablets and the iPad.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.