Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' resumes today; India to take on England in ICC World Cup; day’s top stories

Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat returns today after poll hiatus

After an emphatic win in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return with his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' from Sunday.

On 24 February, days before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, the prime minister had put his monthly broadcast sessions on hold during March and April. Confident of his victory, Modi had said he will be back with the programme on the last Sunday of May.

The BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive mandate and Modi was sworn in as the prime minister on 30 May.

In his first term, Modi had addressed the nation on 53 occasions through his monthly broadcast after coming to power in 2014. While discontinuing the programme, Modi had said he was doing so keeping in mind healthy democratic traditions.

Pune wall collapse: FIR registered against builders

A case of culpable homicide was registered against developers of two residential projects, site engineers and labour contractors in connection with the Kondhwa wall collapse in which 15 persons were killed in Pune. They are booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The first spell of heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's prime cities, Pune and Mumbai, wreaked havoc causing the deaths of 15 people in the former while killing three others in the latter.

On Friday, a portion of the compound wall of the residential complex collapsed on shanties following incessant rains, thereby killing 15 people and injuring three others.

"The compound wall collapsed around 1.45 am Friday night in the Kondhawa area," an official said. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed condolences to kin of deceased in Pune wall collapse incident and said that an enquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Three persons were killed and five injured in rain-related incidents on Friday in Mumbai, which was lashed by the first spell of heavy rains this monsoon. A family of three were electrocuted, while two others were injured in two separate incidents in the western suburbs, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the civic official, the deceased were identified as Kashima Yudiyar (60), Rajendra Yadav (60) and Sanjay Yadav (24) — both from Goregaon (East). Two others suffered injuries in the Goregaon incident and were admitted to a local hospital. Three persons were injured when a portion of a wall collapsed in Dadar (East), a police official said, adding that they were admitted to the civic-run KEM Hospital.

'Faith is beyond attire': TMC's Nusrat Jahan responds to criticism over sporting 'un-Islamic' dress

Muslim clerics had targeted first-time TMC MP Nusrat Jahan over her 'attire' in Parliament and called her anti-islamic for adorning sindoor and mangalsutra.

Jahan on Saturday said she would not pay heed to "hardliners of any religion" after an Uttar Pradesh-based cleric criticised her for marrying a Jain.

She tweeted saying that she was a representative of an inclusive India, which is "beyond the barriers of caste, creed and religion," adding "As much as I respect all religions, I still remain a Muslim and no one should comment on what I choose to wear."

Paying heed or reacting to comments made by hardliners of any religion only breeds hatred and violence, and history bears testimony to that.. #NJforInclusiveIndia #Youthquake #secularIndia pic.twitter.com/mHmINQiYzj — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) June 29, 2019

Jahan was seen sporting 'sindoor' traditionally worn by Hindu and Jain women and a pink-and-white saree at her oath-taking ceremony in the Parliament on 25 June. She is married to businessman Nikhil Jain.

Cleric Mufti Asad Wasmi said, "After investigation, we got to know that she married into the Jain religion, Islam says that a Muslim can only marry a Muslim. Second, I want to say that Nusrat Jahan is an actor and these actors do not care about religion. They do what they feel like doing. This is what she showcased in Parliament." Wasmi further said: "She came to Parliament with sindoor and mangalsutra, so it is a waste of time to talk about this. We cannot interfere in her life. I just told her what Shariat says with the help of media."

Akash Vijayvargiya granted bail by Bhopal Court after being held for assault on civic official

BJP MLA and party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's son, Akash, was on Saturday granted bail by a special court in Bhopal in two cases related to assaulting a municipal official in Indore with a cricket bat.

Additional Sessions Judge Suresh Singh, special judge for cases against MPs and MLAs, granted bail to Akash, who was arrested on Wednesday on charges of assault and spearheading a protest without permission.

District prosecution officer Rajendra Upadhaya said that the court asked the MLA to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the case of assault and Rs 20,000 in the other case.

On Wednesday, Akash was arrested after he attacked an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation with a cricket bat in full public view when a team of the corporation reached to demolish a dilapidated house.

Alwar lynching case: Pehlu Khan's name not in chargesheet, clarifies Ashok Gehlot

After facing flak over chargesheet filed against 2017 Alwar lynch mob victim Pehlu Khan, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot clarified on Saturday that Khan's name did not feature in the chargesheet submitted by police in December 2018.

He said investigation into the matter was carried out during the tenure of the former BJP government, adding that the case would be re-investigated if any discrepancies are found.

"Congress always condemned the killing of Pehlu Khan. Those who killed him and broke the law must be punished. An investigation into the case was conducted in the past during the BJP government's tenure and chargesheet was presented. If any discrepancies are found in the investigation, the case will be re-investigated," Gehlot told media in Jaipur.

The Rajasthan chief minister assured that no one will be spared. "Accused must be taught a lesson so that no one commits such crime in the future," he added.

The Rajasthan Police chargesheeted Khan and his two sons on charges of cow smuggling, two years after the former was lynched to death by a mob of cow vigilantes in Alwar for transporting cattle. The police chargesheeted Khan's sons Irsad (25) and Arif (22) under Sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while, charges have been framed against the deceased under Section 6 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995.

36 Uttar Pradesh office-bearers quit Congress following poll debacle

As many as 36 office-bearers of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) resigned from their posts on Saturday continuing the spate of resignations in the party following its Lok Sabha election debacle.

The state unit's Senior Vice President Ranjit Singh Judev, General Secretary Aradhna Mishra Mona, Vice President RP Tripathi and many others have resigned taking moral responsibility for the party's defeat, an official release of the party said.

Others who quit party posts include Media Coordinator Rajiv Bakshi, Joint Media Coordinator Piyush Mishra, Onkar Nath Singh, Amarnath Agarwal and Mukesh Singh Chauhan, Priyanka Gupta and Ashok Singh. More resignations are likely in the party state unit, a senior party leader said.

The UPCC has nearly 100 members. After Rahul Gandhi announced his decision to resign as Congress chief in the wake of the party's dismal performance in Lok Sabha polls, many leaders of state units have followed suit. Rahul has reiterated his stand, despite requests by party leaders to continue.

India take on England in marquee World Cup contest

Pre-tournament favourite and host, England, face in-form India in a marquee contest of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 today.

The Eoin Morgan-led team is under immense pressure to book a spot in the semi-finals after two back-to-back losses. Another defeat by Virat Kohli's India would leave them on the brink of a first-round exit ahead of their concluding match in the 10-team round-robin phase against New Zealand. If India registers a win against England, they would cement a place in the semis.

