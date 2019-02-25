Daily Bulletin: Modi to unveil war memorial in Delhi; Roma wins big at Oscars; Bandipur forest fire enters day 5; day's top stories

Narendra Modi to unveil the National War Memorial today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National War Memorial in Delhi on Monday. Modi will dedicate the memorial, spread over 40 acres at the India Gate complex in Delhi, to the nation by lighting the eternal flame positioned at the bottom of the stone obelisk.

Drawing inspiration from the 'Chakravyuh' formation, the iconic National War Memorial in Delhi boasts of four thematic concentric circles with a tall ceremonial obelisk at its centre that will bear the eternal flame. The memorial was built at a cost of Rs 176 crore, and its design was selected through a global competition.

Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lieutenant General PS Rajeshwar said the Amar Jawan Jyoti, built in 1972 underneath the India Gate arch to commemorate soldiers killed in the India-Pakistan war of 1971, will remain as it is.

Oscars 2019: Roma wins Best Cinematography; Black Panther production, costume design awards

Ruth E Carter has won the Academy Award for costume design for Black Panther. She made Oscar history, becoming the first African-American costume designer to win the category. Production designer Hannah Beachler is also the first African-American winner in the category.

Meanwhile, Alfonso Cuarón won the award for Best Cinematography for Roma, while the Oscar for best makeup and hair-styling went to Vice. Regina King has won Best Supporting actress for If Beale Street Could Talk.

TMC's extended core committee to meet today

A meeting of the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) extended core committee will be held on Monday to discuss strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls due in April-May this year. The TMC manifesto for the polls will also be discussed during the meeting, reports said.

The extended core committee meeting is of immense importance for the party as this will be the last one before the crucial general elections. All TMC MPs, MLAs, chairmen of various municipalities, members of zilla parishads, panchayat samitis and councillors will participate in the meeting, which will be held at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata, a TMC leader was quoted as saying by PTI.

Forest fire in Karnataka's Bandipur rages for fifth day

Thousands of acres at the Bandipur tiger reserve in Karnataka have been gutted over the past four days in a fire that continues to rage on Monday. It has created fear about the safety of wild animals. Foresters, along with hundreds of volunteers, have been making futile bids to douse the flames have spread to dangerous proportions.

"The grassland around Mangala has burned a lot and the flames have been seen spreading towards Gopalaswamy Hill over the past two or three days," PTI quoted forest officials as saying. The problem is that there has been no fire in the area over the past four-five years, and the grass had grown to a height of four-five feet, principal chief conservator of forest Punati Sridhar told reporters.

A stretch of 8 kilometres of forest from Varekatte to Gopalaswamy Hill has been reduced to ashes. Reports said the fire has spread to Chartalakore Hill, Dummana Hill and Gouri Kallu Hill.

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy tweeted: "We are closely monitoring the forest fire in Bandipur."

Police officer, army jawan killed in Kulgam encounter

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), an army jawan and three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The encounter took place in the Turigam area of Kulgam after the police got an intelligence input about the presence of a group of terrorists in the area, reports said.

Militants opened fire on the approaching police party, which is when DySP Aman Thakur got seriously injured in the neck. The officer succumbed to his injuries when he was being flown to an army hospital, PTI reported. An army major and two soldiers were also injured in the encounter, and a non-commissioned officer, Havaldar Sombir, succumbed to his injuries subsequently.

Three JeM terrorists were also killed in the gunfight, officials said, adding that one of them had been identified and the identities of the other two were being ascertained.

10-metre air rifle quota places on offer at New Delhi Shooting World Cup

After two gold medals for India in the first two days of the tournament, another medal will be up for grabs at the New Delhi Shooting World Cup, this time in the 10-metre air rifle men's event. It's an event that has brought India its only individual gold medal at the Olympics, courtesy Abhinav Bindra's gold at Beijing 2008.

On Monday, Deepak Kumar, Ravi Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar will first negotiate the qualifier, and should they make it to the eight-man final, they will aim to seal a quota place or two for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

There are also qualifying events scheduled through the day in events such as the 50-metre Rifle 3 Positions Women's event, 10-metre Air Rifle Men's Relay 1, 25-metre Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Stage 1 event and the 10-metre Air Rifle Men's Relay 2.

GST relief for real estate

In a big relief to home buyers, the GST Council on Sunday slashed tax rates on housing properties under construction to 5 percent without input tax credit, from the existing 12 percent, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

The council also cut GST rates on affordable housing to 1 percent from the current 8 percent and expanded the scope of affordable housing to those costing up to Rs 45 lakh and measuring 60 square metres in metros and 90 square metres in non-metro cities.

The new tax rates will come into effect from 1 April, 2019.

Mobile World Congress begins with Sony's keynote as the highlight

The annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) — the world's largest mobile event of the year — officially begins on Monday. While HMD Global's Nokia, Xiaomi and Huawei already launched new phones, laptops and a range of IoT devices a day before the event begins, Sony is expected to take the stage on Day 1 of the MWC and launch their latest flagship smartphone.

