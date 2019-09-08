Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi to kickstart BJP Assembly election campaign in Haryana today; Rafael Nadal will face Daniil Medvedev in US Open final; day's top stories

Narendra Modi to kickstart BJP campaign in Haryana today

A day after launching infrastructure projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Haryana's Rohtak on Sunday in anticipation of the Assembly elections in the state in October.

He will lay the foundation stone for several development projects, including the Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College in Gurugram, a mega food park, the industrial model township in Rohtak and the Integrated Command and Control Center in Karnal, reports said.

Modi will kick off the party's poll campaign in Haryana with the 'Vijay Sankalp' rally, the BJP was quoted as saying. The Rohtak rally will also be the culmination of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', which began last month in Kalka.

On Saturday, Modi launched three more metro lines for Mumbai worth over Rs 19,000 crore, and underlined the need to create cities of the 21st-century world as without which our aim of becoming a $5-trillion economy will remain a pipe-dream.

After Chandrayaan-2 setback, ISRO says will continue to contribute to Lunar science

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday said about 90 to 95 percent of the Chandrayaan-2 mission objectives have been accomplished and it would continue contributing to Lunar science despite the loss of communication with the Lander.

The space agency also said the precise launch and mission management had ensured a long life of almost seven years instead of the planned one year for the orbiter. India's bold mission to soft land on the Moon suffered a setback during the wee hours on Saturday, with Chandrayaan-2's 'Vikram' module losing communication with ground stations, just 2.1 kilometres from the lunar surface during its final descent.

Rafael Nadal faces Daniil Medvedev in men's singles US Open final

The second-seeded Spaniard Rafael Nadal will be chasing his fourth US Open title while for Russia's fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev, this will be his maiden appearance in the final of a Grand Slam.

In the semifinals, both Nadal and Medvedev came through in straight sets, beating Matteo Berrettini and Grigor Dimitrov respectively.

Bianca Andreescu makes history in US Open 2019 tournament, becomes first Canadian to win Grand Slam singles title

Bianca Andreescu beat Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in straight sets to win the women's singles title at Flushing Meadows. The 15th seeded Canadian denied a record 24th Grand Slam title to Serena Williams, who has now lost her last four Grand Slam finals since making a comeback post-pregnancy.

Last year, Bianca Andreescu was ranked outside 150 and lost in the qualifying rounds of the US Open. This year, she has won the title while making her debut in the main draw at Flushing Meadows.

Australia set England tough target of 365 before fifth and final day of fourth Ashes Test match

Chasing Australia's first innings total of 497, England narrowly avoided the follow-on but were bundled up for 301.

In their second innings, Australia benefited from Steve Smith's impressive run with the bat as he scored a brisk 82 to help his team to 186/6 when the visitors declared and called England to bat before stumps on Day 4.

Australia's Pat Cummins removed England's Rory Burns and Joe Root before the home side closed the day at 18/2 with a day's play left.

Veteran actor Mickey Rourke to feature alongside Bella Thorne in debut director's thriller Girl

Veteran actor Mickey Rourke will star alongside Bella Thorne in the thriller, Girl. The film will mark the directorial debut of writer Chad Faust, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Thorne, 21, will play a young woman who returns to her small hometown intent on killing her abusive father, only to discover someone else got to him first. As she searches for answers, the young woman uncovers a family legacy more dangerous than imagined.

Rourke, 66, will portray a local sheriff in the movie. The film will be produced by Thomas Michael, Shayne Putzlocher and Sara Shaak while Lee Nelson, David Tish and Jason Moring will serve as executive producers. Shooting will start on 19 September in Canada.