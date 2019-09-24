Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi to hold talks with Donald Trump, receive award from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan today; day's top stories and more

Narendra Modi to hold talks with Donald Trump on sidelines of UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday afternoon (local time).

"PM Modi will meet President Trump at 12:15 p.m. (local time) tomorrow," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a press briefing in New York.

The meeting comes a day after the US president had shared the same dais with the prime minister to address nearly 50,000 Indian-Americans 'Howdy, Mody!' event in Houston.

Taking India-US relations to new heights, the leaders of the world's two biggest democracies echoed similar sentiments on pressing issues such as climate change, terrorism, energy and trade.

Notably, the friendship between Modi and Trump was on full display at the event. In a never-seen-before display of camaraderie, the two leaders held hands and took a lap around the NRG Stadium after the two leaders addressed the 'Howdy, Modi!' event.

The prime minister also took the occasion to vouch for Trump ahead of 2020 presidential elections, saying "Ab ki baar Trump sarkar" - modifying the 'Ab ki Baar Modi sarkar' slogan coined for the 2014 BJP election campaign.

Narendra Modi to receive award from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive an award from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan on Tuesday for his leadership and commitment to the Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan.

Sources told PTI that Modi will be presented with the 2019 ‘Global Goalkeeper Award’, which according to the Foundation is a “special recognition” that celebrates a political leader who has “demonstrated their commitment to the Global Goals through impactful work in their country and/or globally“.

Modi will be honoured for his leadership of the Swachch Bharat Mission, which he had launched on 2 October 2014.

The ambitious mission aims at accelerating the efforts to achieve universal sanitation coverage in the country by this year as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

Rajnath Singh to embark on a two-day visit to Chennai starting today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a two-day visit to Chennai starting Tuesday and will attend the investiture ceremony of Indian Coast Guard.

I shall be reaching Chennai tomorrow for a two day visit. Shall attend the Investiture Ceremony of @IndiaCoastGuard and also be a part of the Commissioning Ceremony of their ship ‘ICGS Varaha’. Look forward to it. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 23, 2019

The defence minister will also be taking part in the commissioning ceremony of the ship 'ICGS Varaha'.

On 19 September, Singh has scripted history by becoming the first defence minister to fly the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) 'Tejas'. He undertook 30-minute sortie in the indigenously-built multi-role fighter aircraft with Air Vice Marshall Narmdeshwar Tiwari at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in Bengaluru.

Coal India output likely to take a hit due to one-day strike today

Production of Coal India Ltd (CIL) is likely to take a hit on Tuesday as workmen unions have decided to go on a one-day strike to protest against the Centre's decision to allow 100 percent foreign direct investment in coal mining.

Five federations representing over half-a-million workers of Coal India Ltd and Singareni Collieries, called for the strike on 24 September, seeking withdrawal of the central government's decision regarding the foreign direct investment in coal mining.

"All five federations except BMS are going to observe the strike on Tuesday," All India Coal Workers' Federation General Secretary DD Ramanandan told PTI. Coal India produces around two million tonne of coal a day and the state-run miner accounts for over 80 percent of the country's coal production.

India host South Africa in first women's T20I in Surat

India women will not be taking South Africa lightly despite their recent domination over the visitors in twenty20 internationals when the two sides face off in the first game of the five-match T20I series in Surat on Tuesday.

In the last five matches between the two sides, India have won three matches and lost one with the other game ending in no result.

The hosts would pin hopes on opener Smriti Mandhana to get off to a good start, while Veda Krishnamurthy, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues would need to be at their best as well

Vivo to unveil its brand new U-series today with the Vivo U10

Vivo is about to unveil a new U-series lineup in the country and the first device under this new brand will be the Vivo U10. The device will most likely be in the budget segment. The launch of the Vivo U10 will take place today and the device has already been listed on Amazon's website. The Vivo U10 will be having a Qualcomm chipset but it has not been revealed which one. It is also touted to have a big battery with fast charging support. As far as the display goes, the phone is said to feature a waterdrop notch at the top and it will have a single camera on the front.