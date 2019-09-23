Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi to address UN Climate Action Summit in New York; Donald Trump to meet Imran Khan on sidelines of UNGA session today; day's top stories

Narendra Modi to address UN Climate Action Summit in New York today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York on 23 September, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

"There is a very important climate change conference organised by United Nation Secretary-General in New York. Our PM will be addressing the conference at the Climate Action Summit," the minister stated.

The summit has been organised to meet the urgent need to address climate change and achieve the goals set in the Paris Agreement.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is hosting the summit where world leaders will come together to discuss ways to tackle climate challenges.

Elaborating on Modi's presence at the summit, Javadekar said: "Under his dynamic leadership, we have taken many steps in reducing the energy intensity of our industries and have also increased the green cover."

Javadekar said that Modi will highlight India's achievements in his address. "Also we are going to other forums where we will highlight India's achievements (related to environment and climate change)," he added.

Donald Trump to meet Imran Khan on today on sidelines of UNGA session

US president Donald Trump will meet Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Monday, a day after he joins Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the mega "Howdy Modi" event in Houston and will again hold a meeting with the Indian leader in New York on Tuesday, a senior official has said.

Both the meetings with the leaders of India and Pakistan would be held in New York on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, a senior administration official told reporters on Friday in a preview of Trump's engagements in the Big Apple next week.

On Monday (23 September), the first day of his stay in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, Trump's first event will be the global call to protect religious freedom, the official said, describing it as a key event.

"After that, the President is scheduled to meet with the following leaders. Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, President (Andrzej Sebastian) Duda of Poland, Prime Minister (Jacinda) Arden of New Zealand, Prime Minister Lee (Hsien Loong) from Singapore, President al Sisi of Egypt and President Moon of S Korea," said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Chinmayanand arrested: Shahjahanpur student to appear before Allahabad HC on Monday

The student who levelled rape charges against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand will be appearing before the high court on Monday, sources said. The special investigation team (SIT), which will submit a status report in the court, too has left for Allahabad, they said.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, former MLC and BJP leader Jayesh Prasad met Chinmayanand in the jail and expressed concern over the health of the 72-year-old former Union minister.

"The health of Chinmayanand is continuously deteriorating. He should be shifted to the KGMU in Lucknow or any other prominent hospital for treatment," he said, adding that though he respected the legal process, the woman was "yet to be arrested" in the cases registered by the leader against her and other accused.

The student and her three friends were booked for extortion by the SIT.

Sources said the SIT also booked the woman on charges of causing the disappearance of evidence.

South Africa beat India in third T20I to level series 1-1

South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock led his side to a nine-wicket victory over India in the third T20I at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. With this win, South Africa levelled the three-match series by 1-1. India had won the second T20I by seven wickets after the first match was abandoned due to rain. Chasing a moderate target of 135 runs, de Kock scored an unbeaten 79 as Proteas hunt down the target in 16.5 overs. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for India with 36 after Virat Kohli surprisingly chose to bat first after winning the toss. But besides Dhawan no one managed to make significant scores as India were restricted to 134/9 in 20 overs.

SBI may soon roll out co-lending model NBFCs in line with RBI guidelines

State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to launch a co-lending business model soon with 4-5 medium to large-sized NBFCs, an official of the lender said.

Once the present hurdles relating to the integration of technology with the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are removed, the model of co-lending will be launched and it will be completely automated without manual intervention from on-boarding of customers to loan disbursement and monitoring, the SBI official said.

Under the co-lending model, the bank will have an exposure between 70 and 80 per cent while the rest will be borne by the NBFCs, but this arrangement will be "only" for the priority sector lending, he said.

With inputs from agencies