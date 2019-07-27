Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi to address nation on Kargil war victory; rain fury to continue in Mumbai; day's top stories

As many as 17 flights diverted at Mumbai airport; rain fury to continue till evening

Seventeen inbound flights were diverted from the Mumbai airport, while many got delayed by up to an hour, on Friday as the city witnessed heavy downpour, airport authorities said.

"Seventeen flights were diverted to nearby airports and four flights had to do 'go-around' before they could land, a spokesperson of the Mumbai airport said in the evening.

The downpour revived the memories of the much greater monsoon fury the city had witnessed on 26 July, 2005 as intense spells of rain are likely to continue in the

districts of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said earlier on Friday.

Meanwhile, sounding an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra, the IMD also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai in the next 24 hours.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts, while extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Palghar district," an IMD official said.

The intensity of the rains is only expected to decrease from Saturday afternoon or evening. Light to moderate rain is expected on Sunday.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Narendra Modi to address nation in Delhi to commemorate 20 years of war victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute to the war martyrs of Kargil and address the nation during a grand cultural event at Indira Gandhi indoor stadium in New Delhi on Saturday to commemorate 20 years of the war after India defeated Pakistan's invasive force.

This is the first time the prime minister will be making an address on the occasion of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' in view of the 20th anniversary of India's victory in the battle fought in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil to push out Pakistani intruders who had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied strategic heights.

According to reports, the three-hour long programme will feature singer Mohit Chauhan presenting patriotic songs, other than The Shillong Chamber Choir. An eight-minute film on the Kargil War will also be screened.

On Friday, as the nation observed the anniversary of victory, Modi paid tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war.

Azam Khan to appear before LS Speaker Om Birla on 29 July to apologize for sexist remark

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan was informed on Friday to appear before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on 29 July and tender an unconditional apology in the House for his sexist remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi, sources said.

On Friday evening, the Lok Sabha speaker's office reached out to Khan and informed him to appear before Birla on Monday, they said.

According to the sources, if Khan fails to apologise, a resolution authorising the speaker to take 'exemplary action' against him will be passed.

"Leaders across party lines are of the view that a message should be sent that the House has zero tolerance towards such acts which lower the dignity and honour of women," they added.

The resolution is likely to be moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and is expected to be supported by leaders of all political parties.

Earlier in the day, members in Lok Sabha condemned the sexist remarks by Khan against the Bihar MP and demanded exemplary action against him.

Saradha scam: CBI summons Derek O'Brien, may quiz TMC spokesperson on financial transactions of party mouthpiece

The CBI has summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien to join investigation in the Saradha ponzi scheme case, officials said on Friday.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who is also a spokesperson of West Bengal's ruling party, has been asked to appear before a CBI team in the first week of August, they said.

The agency had summoned him in January, too, but he sought time, citing the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. The officials said the quizmaster-turned-politician may be questioned about some financial transactions noticed by sleuths in the bank accounts of TMC mouthpiece Jago Bangla.

O'Brien is the publisher of the party's official newspaper.

The agency is investigating links of arrested Bengali film producer Shrikant Mohta to the promoters of Rose Valley, a company accused in the scam. Mohta had allegedly cut a deal of Rs 25 crore with the promoters of Rose Valley and a portion of this money is suspected to have been diverted in Jago Bangla account.

Apple's credit card could launch in August

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its credit card in the first half of August. The company has partnered with Goldman Sachs for Apple Card but it hasn't confirmed any final launch date yet. While we wait for an official announcement, the credit card has been reportedly being tested by employees and retail workers for several weeks.