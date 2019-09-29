Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi to address Mann ki Baat today; BJP CEC to finalise candidates for Maharashtra, Haryana polls; day's top stories

Narendra Modi to address 'Mann ki Baat' today after returning from US

Asserting that the respect and enthusiasm for India have "increased significantly" on the world stage in the last five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was given a welcome by BJP workers on Saturday after he returned from nearly a week-long trip to the US.

Addressing the gathering outside the Palam Airport, Modi noted that the 'Howdy, Modi' diaspora event in Houston saw the attendance of US president Donald Trump and both the Republicans and the Democrats. He said what stood out was the manner in which the Indian community in the US showcased their presence.

"After assuming office in 2014, I went to the United Nations. I went to the United Nations even now. In these five years, I have seen a big change... in the eyes of the world and also the world leaders, the respect for India, the enthusiasm towards India has increased significantly. The main reason is because of the 130 crore Indians who elected a strong government," the prime minister said.

Modi will on Sunday address an episode of 'Mann ko Baat', during which he is likely to talk about the 'Howdy, Modi' event.

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi waves to people gathered outside Palam Technical Airport to welcome him as he arrived in Delhi today, after concluding his visit to USA. pic.twitter.com/Goala2zsET — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

PM pays tribute to soldiers part of 2016 surgical strike on third anniversary

The prime minister, who returned to India amid celebrations, also paid tribute to soldiers on the third anniversary of the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army on terrorist camps in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister said that Indian troops had showcased the country's honour, pride and dignity to the world by carrying out the strikes in 2016. "Three years ago, I didn't sleep for a moment. I stayed awake and waited as to when I will get a call... Three years ago, ... the brave soldiers of my country carried out surgical strike showcasing India's honour, pride and dignity with more power to the world.

"Remembering that night, I salute the courage of our brave soldiers and greet them," he said at a programme organised by the BJP outside Palam Technical Airport to welcome him.

On 18 September, 2016, four Pakistani terrorists attacked the Indian Army at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 19 soldiers.

Avenging the attack, on 29 September, the Indian Army conducted surgical strike across Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and destroyed terrorist launch pads completely killing many terrorists.

Amit Shah to chair BJP CEC meeting on Maharashtra, Haryana polls

A meeting of BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) will take place on Sunday and is likely to finalise the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.

The meeting, to be held at party headquarters in New Delhi will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, party working president JP Nadda, among others, ANI reported.

Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Manohar Lal Khattar, state in-charges and state presidents of both the election-bound states will also attend the meeting. Assembly elections in both states will be held on 21 October while the results of the elections will be declared on 24 October.

The term of the present Haryana Assembly expires on 2 November and that of Maharashtra Assembly on 9 November.

First song from Saand Ki Aankh, 'Udta Teetar', released

Makers of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh have released the first song titled 'Udta Teetar' from the film. Depicting the two actresses as determined shooters, the song traces how the two women fight all odds to take training for sharpshooting. The biopic is dedicated to the world's oldest sharpshooters, Chandro (86) and Prakashi Tomar (82).

The film is being jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. It will also mark the directorial debut of writer Tushar Hiranandani, who has penned the dialogues of Main Tera Hero, Ek Villain, and Half Girlfriend. It is slated to release this Diwali, along with Farhad Samji's ensemble comedy Housefull 4, and Made in China.