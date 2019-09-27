Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi to address UNGA session today; Sharad Pawar to appear before ED; day's top stories

Narendra Modi, Imran Khan to address UNGA today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session on 27 September. According to an updated list of speakers for the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Modi will address the high-level session on the morning of 27 September.

As prime minister, Modi had given his maiden address to world leaders at the UN General Assembly in 2014. This visit to address to world leaders at the UN will be the first after winning a second term in a resounding electoral victory in May. According to the list of speakers, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is also scheduled to address global leaders today. Khan will address the UNGA session shortly after Modi’s address.

The initial speakers’ list indicates that about 112 Heads of State, nearly 48 Heads of Government and over 30 Foreign Ministers will arrive in New York to address the General Debate.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar to appear before ED today in connection to MDSC bank scam

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he would appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in a bank scam case and asked party men not to gather near the central agency's office and ensure people are not inconvenienced.

Pawar had said he would appear before the financial probe agency in the case filed against him in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam.

However, the ED has till now not summoned Pawar or anyone else named in the case. With the ED expected to not allow Pawar entry into its office on Friday, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said the party patriarch will still persist with his decision to visit the agency's premises in South Mumbai.

As mentioned during my press conference yesterday, I will be visiting the Mumbai ED office at Ballard Estate tomorrow, Friday 27 September, at 14.00 hrs. @MumbaiPolice @NCPspeaks — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 26, 2019

"I appeal to all my NCP cadre and supporters not to gather near the ED office premises. Keeping our tradition to honour the constitution and respect for institutions, I request your co-operation to the police and other government agencies," he added.

The police had also announced on Thursday night, prohibitory orders outside the Enforcement Directorate's office at Ballard Pier and in other areas of south Mumbai in view of NCP chief Sharad Pawar's visit on Friday.

Dear Mumbaikars!

Please be advised that prohibitory orders have been issued u/s 144 CrPC for the following jurisdictions. 1. Colaba PS

2. Cuffe Parade PS

3. Marine Drive PS

4. Azad Maidan PS

5. Dongri PS

6. JJ Marg PS

7. MRA Marg PS — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 26, 2019

Babri Masjid demolition case: BJP leader Kalyan Singh appear before special CBI court today

A special CBI court last week had issued summons to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Kalyan Singh, directing him to appear before it on 27 September in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The court is conducting the trial of accused persons, including BJP leaders LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, and others for allegedly conspiring to demolish the mosque at the disputed Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya.

Taking note of the information given by the members of a bar association that Singh's term as Rajasthan governor expired in the first week of this month, special judge SK Yadav passed the order on a pending application that the CBI had moved on 9 September.

After serving a full five-year term as governor, the 87-year-old leader, who was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992, rejoined the BJP on 9 September.

The court had taken up the application and asked the CBI to produce papers that the term of Singh as the governor has expired. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had then sought time to produce the papers, saying it did not receive any documents from its headquarters.

On the information given by the members of the bar association, the court issued the summons to Singh for appearing before it on 27 September..

SC to pass order on Maradu flats demolition case in Kerala

Illegal construction in coastal areas of Kerala is a "colossal loss" to the environment, the Supreme Court had said on Monday and expressed shock over a spate of unauthorised structures coming up at Kochi's Maradu. Coming down heavily on the Kerala government for not complying with its orders to demolish four apartment complexes built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), the top court asked the chief secretary to conduct a survey to gauge the extent of devastation caused to nature.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Sharan and S Ravindra Bhatt said it will pass a detailed order on 27 September on the issue.

"Have you any idea how many people have died due to floods because of the devastation caused to the environment. You are playing with nature. Thousands of people have died in devastations. How many houses have you built for victims. Yet illegal structures continue to come up in coastal areas," the bench told the Chief Secretary of the state.

Pakistan lock horns with Sri Lanka as Karachi gears up for first ODI in 10 years

Karachi will host it's first ODI in 10 years when Pakistan lock horns with Sri Lanka in the series-opening encounter at the National Stadium on Friday.

It is the first time since Sri Lanka's team bus was attacked by terrorists in Lahore in 2009 that a foreign team will conduct a two-week tour of Pakistan. Major teams have avoided Pakistan since that ambush, which killed eight people and injured several players.

Ten of Sri Lanka's top cricketers opted out of this tour because of security concerns, but the makeshift team arrived in the southern port city of Karachi, which will host three one-day internationals on Friday, 29 September and 2 October. Those will be followed by three Twenty20s in Lahore.

Govt to appoint global consultant to sell excess land of PSUs

The government wants to sell excess land holdings held by state-run enterprises and will soon be appointing international consultants to help on the same, a senior official said on Thursday.

The process, to be carried out by the Niti Aayog with the help of the Finance Ministry's Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), will be a big source of revenue in the next two years.

The government is at present on the look-out to tap newer sources of revenue as it tries to address the country's developmental needs. It has also had to sharply cut taxes to spur investments and push up growth which has slipped to a six-year low.

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV to start sales on 28 Sept on Amazon

At an event on 26 September Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced its next-gen flagship smartphones in the form of the OnePlus 7T along with its new smart TV called the OnePlus TV. The OnePlus 7T starts at a price of Rs 37,999 while the OnePlus TV starts at Rs 69,900. The phone and TV will start selling from 28 September exclusively on Amazon.