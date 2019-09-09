Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi to address 14th Conference of Parties to UNCCD today; India-Pakistan armies to be part of military exercise in Russia from today; day's top stories

Narendra Modi to address 14th Conference of Parties to UNCCD in Greater Noida today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) being held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

This Conference is being held at a time when India has assumed the COP Presidency for two years. India has had the honour to host the COP of all three Rio conventions on climate change, biodiversity and land. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 8, 2019

In another tweet, the PMO said, "This Conference is being held at a time when India has assumed the COP Presidency for two years. India has had the honour to host the COP of all three Rio conventions on climate change, biodiversity and land."

UNCCD was adopted in Paris on 17 June 1994 and was ratified by 196 countries and the European Union. India ratified the UNCCD Convention in 1996.

The other two Rio Conventions that emerged as a major outcome of the 1992 Rio Earth Summit were the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

Amit Shah in Assam: Home minister to attend meeting of BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to Assam to address the 68th Plenary of the North Eastern Council in Guwahati will also be attending a meeting of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA) besides visiting the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on Monday.

The NEDA meeting could possibly see a discussion on post-NRC publication scenario in the North East besides a review of the law and order situation in the region.

On Sunday, after submitting a memorandum to Shah, at the venue of the 68th Plenary Session of the North East Council (NEC), the party's state unit president Ranjit Dass told reporters that they had discussed "anomalies in the contentious NRC" with the party national president.

"Shah assured us that the BJP's commitment to not allow even one illegal migrant in India remains unchanged," Dass said.

The party national president told the state unit that there was nothing to worry in this regard, Dass said.

"He also assured us that necessary protection will be given to all those who came to India prior to 1971," Dass said.

Shah, who is the chairman of the NEC, had said earlier in the day that the Centre will not allow a single illegal immigrant to stay in the country.

"Questions are being raised about the NRC by different sections but today I just want to say this that the BJP-led government is committed to ensuring that not a single illegal immigrant enters the region," he said.

India, Pakistan armies to be part of military exercise in Russia

India will be taking part with armies from Pakistan, China amongst others in the exercises being held by Russia set to be kicked off from 9 September.

"This year, invitations for participation have been extended to nine other countries. This year's Exercise TSENTR 2019 will be conducted by the Central Military Commission of Russia. Apart from host Russia, military contingents from China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan will also take part in this mega event," an official release from PRO Army said.

The exercise, scheduled to take place between 9 to 23 September at Donguz training ranges in Russia's Orenburg, aims at evolving drills of the participating armies and practising them in the fight against the scourge of international terrorism thereby ensuring military security in the strategic Central Asian region.

"The TSENTR-2019 strategic measures will focus on evaluating the level of troop preparedness, the acquisition of the required skills and raising the level of inter-operability and demonstrate the readiness of the participating armies," read the release.

The 2019 edition of the exercise will comprise two modules. The first module will include counter-terror operations, repelling airstrikes, reconnaissance operations and defensive measures, while the second will focus on offensive operations.

Markets to eye IIP, inflation data in holiday-truncated week: Analysts

Equity markets would track announcement of some key macroeconomic data points in this holiday-shortened week for further cues, while expectations of more stimulus measures from the government may keep sentiment upbeat, analysts said. Bourses will be closed on Tuesday for 'Muharram'.

"Markets will be looking at industrial production data and manufacturing production number. These two numbers followed by inflation would set some tone and any number above expectation should be good for investors," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, continuous selling by FIIs remains a concern, but markets may trade positively in the short-term in anticipation of policy actions.

Investors would watch out for industrial production, inflation number and manufacturing production data scheduled to come on Thursday for further cues, he added.

US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal beats Daniil Medvedev to win fourth title at Flushing Meadows

The second seed Rafael Nadal beat fifth-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev in five sets 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 to win his 19th career Grand Slam title. With this win, Nadal inches closer to Roger Federer's tally of 20 Grand Slams.

23-year-old Daniil Medvedev was playing in his first Grand Slam final and gave a fine account of his potential, rallying back from two sets down to take Nadal to a deciding fifth set, bowing out in a little over 5 hours.

With this win, the 'Big 3' of men's tennis comprising of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, have together won the last 12 men's singles Grand Slam titles.

Ashes 2019: Australia beat England in fourth Test by 185 runs, retain Ashes

On the fifth and final day of the fifth Test, Australia bowled out England for 197 to win the fourth Test, taking an unassailable 2-1 series lead in the Ashes and hence, retaining the famous urn.

The win marks the first occasion in 18 years when an Australian team has retained the Ashes in England. As Australia had won the last Ashes series, they only needed to draw the series this team around the retain the urn.

Steve Smith won the Player of the match award for his scores of 211 and 82 in the two innings of the Test.

With inputs from agencies