Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi takes oath with 57 ministers, Mamata loses cool over 'jai shri ram' slogans, PM to meet BIMSTEC leaders; today's top stories

Narendra Modi takes charge as PM, inducts 57 ministers in government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath Thursday night along with 57 MPs who will be part of his Council of Ministers. The list includes several first-time ministers, the most prominent among them is BJP president Amit Shah. Around 4 pm on Thursday, he had made calls to leaders who will be ministers in the new government. On the other hand, veteran leader Sushma Swaraj sat out of a BJP government for the first time. Modi, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah have taken oath at a grand ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Former foreign secretary S Jaishankar also joined the ministerial ranks.

The BJP has also made space for all its key allies. Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Shiromani Akali Dal, Ram Vilas Paswan from Lok Janshakti Party and Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant are among some top names. However conspicuous by their absence were allies like Janata Dal (United), which has chosen to stay away from the government despite good show in Bihar and Anupriya Patel's Apna Dal. Patel was a minister in the previous NDA government.

Mamata loses cool yet again over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee lost her cool on Thursday when a group of men shouted "Jai Shri Ram" as her motorcade was passing through the troubled Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo was on her way to Naihati to participate in a sit-in against violence on her party workers after the Lok Sabha poll results.

In a video, which has gone viral on the social media, some men are seen shouting "Jai Shri Ram" as Banerjee's motorcade was passing through the Bhatpara area, a scene of violence between the BJP and the TMC since the declaration of the poll results.

The area is the stronghold of the newly-elected BJP MP Arjun Singh, who had defected to the saffron party from the TMC weeks before the Lok Sabha election. Singh defeated TMC's Dinesh Trivedi in the polls.

An infuriated Banerjee came out of her car and asked her security officials to note down the name of the men. "What do you think of yourself? You will come from other states, stay here and abuse us? I will not tolerate this. How dare you all abuse me? All of your names and details will be noted down," she was heard saying.

After the chief minister got into her car, the men chanted "Jai Shri Ram" again, prompting her to disembark from the vehicle once more.

Modi drops several old guards from Cabinet; suspense continues on who gets which portfolio

Modi took the oath of office with 25 cabinet ministers, nine ministers of state with independent charge and 24 ministers of state. Now all eyes are on who gets which portfolio in this new government. The announcement is expected Friday evening after the first meeting of the newly formed Cabinet today.

While many top guns faced the axe, nine new faces have been inducted in the cabinet. Anurag Thakur, Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi, former Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal were among the first time ministers. Notable names missing from the list were of Sushma Swaraj, who did not contest elections on health grounds, and eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi, six-time MP Radhamohan Singh, Mahesh Sharma, Jayant Sinha, Jual Oram, Ram Kripal Yadav, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Suspension of preferential trade status for India under GSP is "done deal", says the US

The Trump administration has said it is not going back on its decision to terminate India's designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the key GSP trade programme, terming the suspension a "done deal". The Generalized System of Preference (GSP) is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme and is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.

On 4 March, President Donald Trump announced that the US intended to terminate India's designation as a beneficiary developing country under the GSP programme. The 60-day notice period ended on 3 May. A formal notification is now expected anytime. India was the largest beneficiary of the programme in 2017 with $5.7 billion in imports to the US given duty-free status and Turkey the fifth largest with $1.7 billion in covered imports, according to a Congressional Research Service report issued in January.

Modi to hold bilateral meetings with BIMSTEC leaders

Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral meetings with representatives of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation member nations on Friday. The meetings will be held at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Modi is likely to begin his day by meeting Mohammed Abdul Hamid, President of People’s Republic of Bangladesh at 10:30 am. Following this he will meet Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena at 10:50 am. At 11:10 am he will meet Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius. The prime minister will then meet Nepal prime minister KP Sharma Oli at 11.30 am. At 11:50 am the prime minister will hold the last of the meetings with BIMSTEC leaders. He will hold discussions with Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan.

Google Maps will help you discover popular dishes at restaurants

Google is sending out an update to Google Maps that will use machine learning and AI to highlight popular dishes at a restaurant. All the popular meals will be listed in its overview section and it can be further tapped to know more about the dish. Currently, the feature is only rolling out to Android users

Jaypee Infra insolvency: Creditors decide to vote on NBCC bid from today

Creditors of Jaypee Infratech on Thursday decided to put on vote NBCC's bid to acquire the debt-laden realty firm even as the state-owned firm did not dilute certain conditions in its offer including relief from future tax liabilities, sources said. The voting under the insolvency process, run by Jaypee Infratech's Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) Anuj Jain, will start from Friday (today) and continue till 10 June, they added.

As many as 13 banks and over 23,000 home buyers have voting rights in the committee of creditors (CoC). Buyers have nearly 60 percent votes. For the bid to be approved, 66 percent voters should be in favour of the deal.

NBCC did not dilute its conditions related to exemption from future tax liabilities and seeking permission from Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), sources said.

Pakistan look to put behind woeful ODI form in World Cup opener against West Indies

Two-time champions West Indies face 1992 winners Pakistan in the second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Trent Bridge on Friday. Having lost their 10 ODIs in the lead up to the World Cup, Sarfaraz Ahmed's team will be hoping to start World Cup afresh. Pace spearhead Mohammed Amir is likely to make his World Cup debut after missing out the 2011 and 2015 editions due to his five-year ban. West Indies will rely on their batting might with aim of beginning the tournament on a positive note.

With inputs from PTI