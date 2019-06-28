Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi meets Donald Trump in Osaka; Ravi Shankar Prasad to introduce Aadhaar-related bill in LS; day's top stories

Modi holds bilateral talks with US president Donald Trump ahead of G20 summit opening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump in Osaka ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit.

The two leaders met shortly after the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting during which Modi highlighted "the importance India attaches to" the grouping.

The Modi-Trump meeting assumes significance as the US president, championing his 'America First' policy, has been a vocal critic of India for levying "tremendously high" duties on US products.

I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

Their meet comes on the heels of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to India during which he met Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The Modi-Trump meeting assumes significance in the wake of the strain that has popped up in the bilateral relationship on a host of trade and economic issues.

'Terrorism biggest threat to humanity' says Modi at BRICS meeting, meets Saudi Arabia crown prince among 8 other world leaders at G20 Summit

Speaking at the informal BRICS leaders' meeting in Osaka, Modi stated that terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity which not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability, on Friday.

He stressed on the need to stop all the mediums of support to terrorism and racism.

"Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity. It not only kills innocents but also severely affects the economic development and social stability," he added.

Modi met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday and is scheduled to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel among eight world leaders during the G20 Summit in Osaka.

Finance Ministry demands EPFO to lower PF interest rates for 2019-20

The finance ministry has demanded the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) revokes the plan to offer 8.65 percent annual return to about 85 million member workers for the year 2018-19, according to a ministry memorandum reviewed by Reuters.

The reason is that the yield may not be justified given the fund's performance but two officials with knowledge of the discussions said the bigger factor is a concern the high return would hurt the economy by reducing banks' ability to lend at attractive rates.

EPFO, which is administered by the labour ministry, announced just before the recent April-May general election that it would pay the rate for the last financial year ending 31 March 2019, an interest rate of 8.63 percent as against 8.55 percent in the previous year.

Ravi Shankar Prasad to introduce key Aadhaar bill in Lok Sabha today

Minister of Communications, Electronics & IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday is to introduce a bill to further amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 and further to amend the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, which is to be taken into consideration. Prasad will also introduce a motion for the bill to be passed.

The new bill additionally allows ‘offline verification’ of an individual’s identity, without authentication, through modes specified by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) by regulations

Under the previous act, usage of Aadhaar number for establishing the identity of an individual, by the State or a body corporate under any law, is permitted. The new bill removes this provision. An entity may be allowed to perform authentication through Aadhaar, if the UIDAI is satisfied that it is: compliant with certain standards of privacy and security, or permitted by law, or seeks authentication for a purpose specified by the central government in the interest of the State.

The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 provides for the use of Aadhaar number as proof of identity of a person, subject to authentication. The new bill allows the Parliament to legislate and bring any service under a list where identification by Aadhaar is mandatory.

Amit Shah to introduce Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Act, 2019, in LS today

Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah will on Friday is to introduce a bill to further amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation 2004. The government had passed an Ordinance to this accord earlier when the Parliament was not in session. Now the government seeks to turn the presidential order into a duly passed and notified law.

The amendment provides for reservation in appointment and admission at professional institutions for persons belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and socially and educationally backward classes.

The amended draft law defines socially and educationally backward classes and states that it should include persons living in areas adjoining the Actual Line of Control.

Further, the Act states that any person who has been appointed on the basis of residence in an area adjoining the Actual Line of Control must serve in such areas for at least seven years. The new bill extends this condition to persons living in areas adjoining the International Border as well.

Sri Lanka to face South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup

Sri Lanka is hoping to keep their chances of making it to the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-finals alive, when they take on South Africa at Chester-le-Street on Friday.

Sri Lanka is currently seventh on the points table and are one point behind Bangladesh and Pakistan, both of whom have played one match extra.

A win against the Proteas, whose semi-final hopes were buried after a 49-run loss to Pakistan at Lord’s, will see the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side level on points with hosts England, who currently occupy the fourth spot with eight points. The match is scheduled to begin at 3 pm.

Twitter will label tweets from world leaders who break its rules instead of taking them down

Twitter has stated that the platform will start labeling tweets from influential government officials who break its rules instead of pulling them down. The move comes after years of public criticism and uncertainty around contentious posts from the likes of US president Donald Trump and other politicians

Article 15 should be made tax free: Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his film Article 15, which tackles caste discrimination prevalent in society, should be declared tax-free. The actor said it is important that a film like this reaches to more people. "It should be declared tax-free. It is important that such films reach more people. It is not a comedy or an entertaining film, it is based on a grim subject, which is important and should be watched by maximum people," Ayushmann told reporters at a special screening of Article 15 on Wednesday evening

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.