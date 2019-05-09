Daily Bulletin: Modi likely to continue anti-Gandhi tirade at UP, Bengal rallies; SC to hear plea on Rahul's citizenship; day's top stories

Campaign rhetoric expected to sharpen today as Modi tours Bengal, UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address rallies in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, a day after making charged speeches targeting the Gandhi family. In Bengal, he can be expected to direct the vitriol at chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee at his public meetings in Bankura (10 am) and Purulia (11.40 am). In Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister is likely to once again barrel into the past of Rajiv Gandhi, at rallies in Azamgarh ( 3.10 pm) , Jaunpur ( 4.45 pm) and finally, Prayagraj (6.40 pm).

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is poised to reply to the prime minister's charges at his scheduled rallies at Sirsa in Haryana, Sagar in Madhya Pradesh and Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. The last venue is where Modi accused the Gandhi family of using INS Viraat as a "personal taxi" for 10 days when his family and his in-laws took a vacation, thereby allegedly compromising national security.

Like on Wednesday, when their Delhi campaigns nearly coincided, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be at Jaunpur at around the same time as Modi. She will also hold rallies at Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh and Sultanpur. Priyanka on Wednesday accused Modi of blaming the Nehru-Gandhi family for his own failures, alleging that he was like a "schoolboy who failed to do his homework" and his excuses are "Pandit Nehru has taken away his answer-sheet and Indira Gandhi has made a paper boat out of that."

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu (who on Wednesday met Rahul at his residence) are expected to meet in the afternoon, at Bengal's Kharagpur today.

SC to hear BJP's plea to debar Rahul from contesting over citizenship

The Supreme Court will, on Thursday, hear the petition to keep Rahul Gandhi from contesting polls and becoming a Member of Parliament in the future over having allegedly acquired British citizenship. On 1 May, the home ministry sent Rahul a notice seeking a response to charges that he held British citizenship. The Ministry of Home Affairs sought Rahul's response over a complaint filed by BJP's Subramanian Swamy in 2017.

Swamy had originally alleged that Rahul's nationality was registered as British in the annual returns of a firm registered in the United Kingdom. When the allegations had first been made, the Congress had made public the firm's certificate of incorporation, which registered Rahul's nationality as Indian. Swamy’s complaint was made on the basis of an entry made while filing annual tax returns. It was clarified that the British reference was an inadvertent error.

London court denies Nirav bail for the third time

A London court on Wednesday rejected the third bail plea filed by fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi and listed the matter for hearing on 30 May. In her order, Judge Emma Arbuthnot at Westminster Magistrates' Court said that Modi had access to resources and interference with the witnesses is a concern too.

“Bail not granted. I find that it's a large fraud and I am concerned about Modi’s lack of community ties in the UK. He has access to resources and interference with the witnesses is a concern too. Any interference with witnesses will contradict the case,” Magistrate Emma said while pronouncing the order.

This was a renewed bail application due to change of circumstances and the bail security was doubled. An accused is allowed to file for bail only twice unless there has been a significant change in circumstances. During the course of hearing, Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) appearing for the Indian government urged the court not to grant him bail on the basis of change of circumstances.

Trump son Donald Jr subpoenaed by Senate panel

United States president Donald Trump's son Donald Jr was subpoenaed Wednesday to testify, by the Senate Intelligence Committee, as part of its probe into Russian election meddling, US media reported.

It was the first known legal summons issued to a member of the president's family to force testimony in the ongoing investigation, and comes after Special Counsel Robert Mueller declined to accuse Trump's 2016 campaign of criminal conspiracy to collude with the Russians.

Women's T20 Challenge 2019: Supernovas face Velocity in final league encounter

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas face Mithali Raj's Velocity in the third league game of the Women's T20 Challenge 2019 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the match being an evening encounter. Velocity got off to a winning start on Wednesday after defeating Trailblazers by three wickets. A victory for the Supernovas, who earlier lost to Trailblazers in the opening game of the tournament, will see all three teams tied on two points each, with Net Run Rate then deciding the finalists that takes place on 11 May.

RBI warns Finance Commission of more fiscal slippages by states

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday warned of the rising risks to fiscal consolidation of the states as their finances are saddled with farm loan waivers, income support schemes and the Uday bonds for their power distribution companies.

The remarks were made during a meeting between the members of the 15th Finance Commission and the RBI brass, including governor Shaktikanta Das and the deputy governors, at the central bank headquarters here.

In its presentation, the RBI listed out the specific factors that will drive fiscal slippages in the revised estimates of FY19, including "the Uday scheme in the past and farm loan waivers and income support schemes in the FY19 revised estimates."

It can be noted that ahead of the general elections, a slew of states and also the Centre had doled out sops to the marginalised sections, including the farmers and the poor.

iPhone 11R design leaked for the first time

There have been many leaked images of this year's iPhones which have hinted at a triple-camera setup in a matrix format. The very first leaked images of the budget iPhone which is being termed currently as the iPhone 11R are now available on the internet. As per Onleaks, an Indian gadget blog called Pricebaba has shared the images of the iPhone 11R and they show the device with a dual-camera setup at the back and an identical front as the iPhone XR along with three colour options.

Oscar nominated No Fathers in Kashmir to open 14th Habitat Film Festival

The 14th edition of Habitat Film Festival is set to return with another set of the best of Indian cinema, opening with Oscar nominated director Ashvin Kumar's No Fathers in Kashmir. With a selection of 42 films in more than 19 languages including Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Hindi, and Santhali, the annual film festival will be held at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi from 17 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.