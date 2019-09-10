Daily Bulletin: First India-Nepal crossborder oil pipeline to be inaugurate today; Shah Mehmood Qureshi to address UNHRC; day's top stories

Narendra Modi, KP Sharma Oli to jointly inaugurate cross-border pipeline today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli will jointly inaugurate the India-Nepal cross-border petroleum pipeline on Tuesday via video conferencing.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) called the project a symbol of India's close ties with Nepal. It noted the project would help enhance the energy security of Nepal and ensure a reduction in fuel prices by substantially cutting down on transit costs.

"Tomorrow PM @narendramodi will jointly inaugurate the first-ever cross-border petroleum products pipeline in South Asia, the Motihari-Amlekhganj (Nepal) petroleum product pipeline with @PM_Nepal via video conferencing," the PMO said.

This India-Nepal energy cooperation project, the Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline, is a symbol of our close bilateral relations. It will help to enhance the energy security of the region and substantially cut down on transit costs. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 9, 2019

The Motihari-Amlekhgunj oil pipeline project was first proposed in 1996. However, the project finally edged closer to reality during Modi's visit to Kathmandu in 2014. It was expected to commence operations in mid-April this year but was delayed due to permission to cut trees inside Parsa National Park.

India has invested Rs 3.5 billion to install the pipeline. Modi and Oli had jointly laid the foundation stone for the project at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi during Oli's visit to India last year.

Pakistani FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi to address UNHRC today, likely to raise Kashmir issue at session

Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday morning embarked on a three-day visit to Geneva where he will raise the Kashmir issue at the 42nd session of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Tuesday.

Addressing the second meeting of the Kashmir Cell in Islamabad on Sunday, Qureshi said that he will raise the "case of innocent Kashmiris" in front of the representatives of world community there, Radio Pakistan reported.

The 42nd session of the Council will tackle a wide range of issues, examining 90 reports presented by 25 rights experts from across the world, including Myanmar, Jammu and Kashmir, Yemen, Ukraine, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Central African Republic and Georgia, Geo News reported.

Pakistan has time and again reiterated its diabolic rhetoric to the world community and urged their interference especially after New Delhi revoked the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir last month. On its part, India has voiced that the issue, which has been internationalized by Islamabad after the abrogation of Article 370, is "strictly internal" to the country.

Jyotiraditya Scindia to meet Sonia Gandhi amid Congress feud over MP Congress' top post

Amid infighting in the Madhya Pradesh Congress and jostling for the state unit chief's post, senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is scheduled to meet party president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The development comes at a time when there are indications in political circles that Scindia (47) is eyeing the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president, a position currently held by Chief Minister Kamal Nath who wants his man for the top organisational job.

Some of his supporters in the Gwalior-Chambal region have taken to the streets, demanding their leader be appointed the MPCC chief failing which they threatened to quit the party which came to power in the state just nine months ago.

One of them, Anand Agrawal, even tried to immolate himself, near Gwalior station last week, demanding the former Guna MP be given charge of the Congress in the state, where the party is in power with a wafer-thin majority.

Scindia, who lost the race for chief ministership to Nath last year, is scheduled to meet Gandhi on Tuesday in New Delhi, barely three days after the CM called on her in the national capital in connection with the infighting in the state unit, a senior Congress leader told PTI Monday.

Gandhi, in a bid to end the feud, has referred the matter of Forest Minister Umang Singhar, who had last week launched a no-holds-barred attack on party veteran Digvijay Singh, calling him a "blackmailer" who was running a proxy government, to the central disciplinary committee, he added.

The panel, headed by senior leader and former Union minister AK Antony, is likely to submit his report to Gandhi by next week, he said.

India take on Qatar in their second 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier match

Indian football team faces another uphill task when it takes on Asian champion Qatar in its most difficult match of the World Cup second round qualifiers on Tuesday. India let in two goals in the last eight minutes after taking an early lead to lose their opening match against Oman on 5 September in Guwahati. Ranked 62nd in the world, Qatar will start Tuesday's Group E match against 103-ranked India as overwhelming favourites. They will look to claim their second consecutive win after crushing Afghanistan 6-0 in their opening match. Historically, Qatar have been the dominant side, having won three out of four official matches played against India. One match ended in a draw.

Auto slump: Ashok Leyland announces up to 59 non-working days across 5 units in September

After announcing five non-working days in its Ennore, Chennai plant, truck manufacturer Ashok Leyland has announced a list of non-working days (total 59) across its plants in September.

In a regulatory filing, Ashok Leyland said that the non-working days at its various plants are due to continued weak demand for its products.

The company’s Ennore plant will be shut for 16 days. In Karnataka, its plant in Hosur 1, 2 and CPPS will not work for five days, while the one in Alwar (Rajasthan) and Bhandara (Maharashtra) will see 10 non-working days each. Its Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) plant will see the most —18 non-working days.

Apple to announce its new iPhones today

Apple is about to announce new iPhones today for the global audience. Detailed leaks, rumours and case renders have painted a near-complete picture of what we can expect from the company. In line with all the rumours building up for a year, Apple will most likely be releasing three new iPhones this month. These iPhones should be called the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max. Apart from that, we can also expect the launch of the Apple Watch Series 5 as well.