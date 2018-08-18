Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi in Kerala; Imran Khan to be sworn in as Pakistan PM; India-England third Test begins today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram late on Friday evening will be chairing a meeting with officials in Kochi at 9.30 am to take stock of the situation in the rain-battered state. Earlier today, the prime minister was to take an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts along with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, but it was cancelled due to bad weather. Reports said that the prime minister will try again to take an aerial survey of the area before leaving for Delhi.

Imran Khan to be sworn-in as Pakistan prime minister today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will sworn-in as the 22nd prime minister of the country at the President House in Islamabad on Saturday. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at 9.30 am (local time) and Pakistan president Mamnoon Hussain would administer the oath to Khan.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, the signing of documents will take place. Khan, who led the Pakistan cricket team to their only World Cup victory in 1992, would assume the prime ministerial post after more than two decades, since joining politics in 1996. The members of the 1992 winning squad are slated to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Former cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who arrived in Pakistan on Friday, will grace the ceremony as well.

Plea seeking regulation on Sacred Games

A lawyer, who has filed plea seeking removal of contents in the Sacred Games web series, on Friday, requested the Delhi High Court to issue directions for regulating the contents of series produced for over-the-top (OTT) media services.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 first impressions

With our first hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, we take a long hard look at Samsung’s biggest and boldest phablet smartphone yet. In our first impressions, it’s clear that the Galaxy Note 9 is no longer just a productivity device but an all-rounder that caters to all types of smartphone users and comes with a better camera, a bigger battery and better cooling to keep up with the gaming audience.

India vs England, 3rd Test: Day One

The third Test between India and England at Trent Bridge gets underway, with play on Day 1 starting at 3.30 pm IST. England lead 2-0 after their resounding win at Lord's, and will look to seal the five-match series at Trent Bridge. India, on the other hand, face a multitude of problems, especially with their batting order, and are likely to announce a few changes to their lineup on Saturday.

Asian Games 2018

The 18th edition of the Asian Games 2018 officially begins on Saturday, with the opening ceremony of the event set to take place at Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno Stadium at 5.30 pm IST. A total of 572 athletes are taking part in the multi-sport event that takes place between 18 August and 2 September.

Premier League

Chelsea take on Arsenal in what is the key fixture in Saturday's lineup of events in the Premier League. While Chelsea got off to a winning start last week with a 3-0 win over Huddersfield, Arsenal lost to title-holders Manchester City 2-0. Among the other matches on Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur take on Fulham, while Everton face Southampton.