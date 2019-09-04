Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi arrives in Russia for two-day visit; India-Pakistan to hold high level talks on Kartarpur corridor; day's top stories

Narendra Modi arrives in Russia for two-day visit; will attend Eastern Economic Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia Wednesday on a two-day visit during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Vladimir Putin and attend the Eastern Economic Forum.

His visit to the Russian Far East Region is the first by an Indian prime minister.

Landed in Vladivostok, capital of the Russian Far East and the crossroads of a dynamic region. Looking forward to joining various programmes in this short but important visit. pic.twitter.com/cLa0hh5iby — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2019

In Vladivostok, Modi will attend the 5th Eastern Economic Forum as the chief guest at the invitation of President Putin. He will also hold the 20th India-Russia Annual Summit with Putin.

Before departing for Russia, Modi said he looked forward to discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest with President Putin.

Modi also said his visit underlines the desire of the two countries to diversify and further strengthen bilateral relations.

"I look forward to discussing with my friend President Putin the entire gamut of our bilateral partnership as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest," the prime minister said in his departure statement in New Delhi.

"I also look forward to meeting other global leaders attending the Eastern Economic Forum, and interacting with Indian Industry and business representatives participating in it," Modi said.

The forum focuses on the development of business and investment opportunities in the Russian Far East Region, and presents enormous potential for developing close and mutually beneficial cooperation between India and Russia in the region, he said.

ED arrests Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on money laundering charges; agency to present him in court today

The ED Tuesday arrested Congress's troubleshooter from Karnataka DK Shivakumar in connection with a money laundering case following repeated questioning over the past few days, officials said.

The former cabinet minister and sitting MLA from Kanakapura seat appeared before the central probe agency for questioning for the fourth time on Tuesday at its headquarters in Khan Market in Delhi.

After a long session of grilling, Shivakumar was placed under arrest as per provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The agency wants the Congress leader to be put through custodial interrogation and hence he was arrested, they said. Shivakumar will be produced before a court on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate for seeking his custody, they said.

The central agency had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

The Karnataka Congressman had denied any wrongdoing and had said that I-T searches were conducted and ED subsequently took action against him for playing an "instrumental role" in ensuring safe stay of Gujarat Congress MLAs in a Karnataka resort during the Rajya Sabha polls in 2017, amid allegations that the BJP was trying to poach them.

India-Pakistan to hold high level talks on Kartarpur today

Pakistan and India will hold the third round of talks on the draft agreement and operationalisation of the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims at Attari on Wednesday, an official from Pakistan's Foreign Office said.

The proposed corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The 4 September meeting would take place on the Indian side of the Wagah Border - Attari Border - where officials from the two countries are expected to finalise the draft agreement pertaining to opening of the corridor.

"We are hopeful that in 4 September meeting Pakistan and India will reach a consensus on the issues that couldn't be settled in the last meeting (on 14 July) regarding the draft agreement and operationalisation of Kartarpur corridor," the Foreign Office official told PTI.

The meeting would take place four days after the technical experts from India and Pakistan held talks on the corridor, the first such meeting after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status leading to fresh tensions between the two neighbours.

During the Wednesday's meeting, the Pakistani delegation would be led by South Asia and SAARC Director General and Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

Both countries have agreed that Pakistan would allow 5,000 Sikh visitors per day into the country through the corridor, which will also be the first visa-free corridor between the two neighbours since their independence in 1947.

After the second round of talks between the two countries on 14 July at the Wagah border, Faisal had said: "There has been positive progress and we moved forward. Both countries have agreed 80 per cent and beyond regarding the Kartarpur corridor agreement. We may have another meeting to resolve the remaining 20 percent issues between us on this matter.

"Pakistan is building the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak, while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak up to the border will be constructed by India.

India is constructing a bridge at the zero point and has urged Pakistan to build a similar bridge on its side that will provide safe and secure movement of pilgrims and address concerns regarding flooding.

Nitin Gadkari to meet bankers, other stakeholders, on 5 September to sort out MSMEs issues

MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari has called a meeting of heads of banks, finance ministry officials, and CEOs of various of central PSUs on Thursday to sort out the problem of delayed payments being faced by small and medium enterprises, sources said.

MSMEs have been expressing concern over the failure of the Micro and Small Enterprise Facilitation Council (MSEFC) in resolving cases of delayed payments within the stipulated 90 days.

"This major issue is on the agenda of the September meeting convened by minister Gadkari," an official said.

In addition to representatives of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the meeting will be attended by heads of several banks, finance ministry officials, chief of public sector units, an official from UTs and state governments, they added.

IFA 2019: Acer and Asus to hold press conferences today

The Internationale Funkausstellung​ or IFA is an annual technology conference which happens in Berlin, Germany. While doors to the public don't open till 6 September, many companies are scheduled to give keynotes today and tomorrow ie 5 September. Asus and Acer are the main companies to give a presentation today.

Not much is known about what Acer is going to announce at IFA today, but the launch invite does show a device in the background which could quite likely be a PC.

Asus had last year unveiled its new ZenBooks and FlipBooks​ but this year we should see additions to its ROG lineup.

Tanushree Dutta writes to top cop, seeks probe by crime branch

Tanushree Dutta on Tuesday urged the Mumbai police commissioner to order a fresh probe into her allegation of molestation against actor Nana Patekar. Dutta demanded that the closure report filed by the police, saying that there was no evidence against Patekar, be scrapped, and the Crime Branch should take over the case.​