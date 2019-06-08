Daily Bulletin: Monsoon to hit Kerala today, Modi to visit Maldives, Sri Lanka, ICC says no to 'Balidan badge' gloves; day's top stories

ICC denies MS Dhoni permission to wear 'Balidan badge' gloves

Taking a firm stand, the ICC on Friday denied Mahendra Singh Dhoni permission to wear the dagger insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves during the World Cup despite BCCI's assertion that it was not a military symbol. The Indian cricket board (BCCI) had sought permission for the star batsman from the world governing body, which eventually cited regulations in denying the permission.

"The ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019," an ICC statement said.

"The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicket keeper gloves."

During India's opening World Cup game against South Africa in Southampton, Dhoni's green wicket-keeping gloves had a dagger logo embossed, which looked more like an Army insignia. The rule-book allows for only one sponsor's logo on the wicket-keeping gloves. In Dhoni's case, he already sports an SG logo on his gloves.

Narendra Modi to begin visit to the Maldives, Sri Lanka today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said his visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka from Saturday reflects the importance India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and that it will further cement ties with the two island nations.

Modi will first travel to the Maldives, in his first bilateral visit after retaining power in the Lok Sabha polls. From the Maldives, he will go to Sri Lanka on Sunday.

"I am confident that my visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka will further strengthen our close and cordial ties with our maritime neighbours, in line with our 'Neighbourhood-First Policy' and the vision of security and growth for all in the region," the prime minister said.

It is learnt that the Maldives will honour Modi with the Order of Nishanizzuddeen, a prestigious award. In a pre-departure statement, he said his visit to Sri Lanka is to express India's solidarity with the government and the people of the island nation in the wake of the "terrible terrorist attacks" there on 21 April.

Uttar Pradesh Police constitute SIT in Aligarh murder case

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of a two-year-old girl in Aligarh. "An SIT has been formed under the Superintendent of Police, Rural Area (SPRA). A forensic science team, the Special Operations Group (SOG) and a team of experts have been included in the SIT to conduct the investigation on a fast-track basis. The POCSO Act will also be there in the case," ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said.

"The state police is handling this case sensitively. On 30 May, the child went missing. On 31 May, the family members informed the police and alleged negligence on the part of the police. The SHO of Tappal area (in Aligarh where the incident took place) has been suspended," he told reporters.

Talking to ANI, Kumar said, "It is a shocking incident for all of us. The Uttar Pradesh Police has taken up this case in earnest. We will leave no stone unturned in the matter. We hope that the entire case will be worked out very soon." The body of the toddler was found in a garbage dump on Sunday.

Two accused have been arrested for killing the child. The police said on 5 June that the girl was abducted and killed in a revenge crime over a financial dispute her father had with one of the accused.

Monsoon to hit Kerala today, according to IMD

The India Meteorological Department has said that the onset of monsoon is likely to be delayed by a week and it is now expected to arrive only by 8 June. The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is 1 June which also marks the official commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season.

"It is very likely to shift northwards gradually leading to favourable conditions for onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around June 8. Conditions are likely to become favourable for advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of northeastern states during next 3-4 days," the IMD said in its monsoon bulletin.

Imran Khan writes to Narendra Modi, urges peace talks

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to his Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Islamabad wants dialogue with New Delhi to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries, Pakistani media reported.

The letter came a day after New Delhi ruled out the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Khan and Modi on the sidelines of the SCO summit slated to be held later this month in Bishkek.

Congratulating Modi for assuming office for a second term, Khan said that Pakistan wanted talks to resolve all disputes, including Kashmir and other issues like poverty, Geo News reported.

The cricketer-turned-politician reiterated his wish for peace and stability in the South Asian region and underlined that it was important for the two countries to jointly work together for regional development.

India on Thursday ruled out any meeting between Khan and Modi on the sidelines of the upcoming SCO summit. "To the best of my knowledge no meeting has been planned between PM Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the SCO Summit in Bishkek," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said at his weekly briefing.

Last month, Khan had congratulated Modi after BJP swept the Lok Sabha elections, and said he was "looking forward to working with him for peace, progress, and progress in South Asia."

Responding to Khan's message, Modi had said that he has always "given primacy to peace and development in our region."

Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic to continue French Open 2019 SF match; Ashleigh Barty to face Markéta Vondroušová in women's singles final

Novak Djokovic's Roland Garros semi-final clash with Dominic Thiem was interrupted by rain during the third set on Friday, after strong winds had also played havoc with the match.

Thiem leads 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 against the World No 1, and the two will once again clash today to determine the winner, who will face Rafael Nadal in the final. In the women's singles final, Australia's Ashleigh Barty faces Czech Republic's Markéta Vondroušová.

Bangladesh faces hosts England; Afghanistan eye first win against New Zealand in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

After having lost their previous clash against Pakistan, hosts England face Bangladesh in Match 12 of ICC Cricket World Cup in Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Saturday. In Match 13, New Zealand, who beat the Tigers in their last encounter will look to gain two more points when they Afghanistan at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Draft anti-cryptocurrency law proposes 10-year jail for dealing in Bitcoin

According to the draft Banning of Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2019, the government has proposed a 10-year-long prison term for people who "mine, generate, hold, sell, transfer, dispose of, issue or deal in cryptocurrencies". Along with the proposition, the draft law also proposes to make holding cryptocurrencies a non-bailable offence.

