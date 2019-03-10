Daily Bulletin: Modi to meet CISF troops; Brexit deal returns to Parliament; Opposition slams Centre over Nirav Modi sighting; day's top stories

Narendra Modi to address CISF troops to mark 50 years of paramilitary force's raising

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness a CISF parade and address troops on Sunday as the paramilitary force marks the 50th year of its raising.

The prime minister will be the chief guest for the event at the Central Industrial Security Forces' 5th battalion camp in Indirapuram in Ghaziabad. This is the first time Modi will officiate an event of a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) as the prime minister.

Modi is expected to reach the venue on an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter. He will lay flowers at the memorial of fallen soldiers at the camp before taking the salute of CISF parade. He will also address personnel from various formations of the CISF. They have already reported at the base to make preparations for the annual event.

The force, which functions under the home ministry, is celebrating its 50th year of raising this year. It is a very special occasion, and therefore, the prime minister gave his consent to attend it, officials said.

Opposition slams Centre over Nirav Modi sighting in London

The Congress and BJP traded barbs over a media report that PNB scam accused Nirav Modi was living in a swanky apartment in the UK, with the Opposition alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was running a "fraudster settlement yojana" and the ruling party accusing the UPA of allowing banks to be "looted" under its watch.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the government was taking all steps to extradite Nirav Modi from the UK, asserting that the extradition request made to the UK showed that India was aware he is there.

Decision time: Brexit deal returns to Parliament

British MPs will vote again on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal on Tuesday, making the historic decision whether to back her plan or risk a chaotic exit from the EU in less than three weeks.

Two months ago, the House of Commons rejected the withdrawal agreement by a huge majority and sent May back to renegotiate. But EU leaders rejected her demands, and talks between British and EU officials have failed to secure a breakthrough.

If they fail to approve a deal and if no extension is negotiated, Britain would have to leave the European Union after 46 years of membership on 29 March, causing huge disruption on both sides.

EC asks political parties to desist from displaying photos of defence personnel

The Election Commission has asked political parties to "desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel" against the backdrop of a picture showing a hoarding with images of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as well as leaders of a party.

In a fresh instruction issued to all political parties, the EC referred to its December 2013 letter, in which it had "called upon all political parties to advise their candidates and leaders to desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel or photographs functions involving defence personnel in advertisements".

The instructions came after the photograph of a hoarding displaying pictures of the IAF pilot, as well as senior BJP leaders, was circulated on social media and came to the EC's notice. However, it was not known where the hoarding had been put up.

Venezuela's Guaido calls for nationwide march on Caracas

Venezuela's Opposition leader Juan Guaido announced a nationwide march on Caracas as thousands of people took to the capital's streets to crank up the pressure on beleaguered President Nicolas Maduro.

Brandishing a loudspeaker, Guaido told thousands of supporters he would embark on a tour of the country before leading a nationwide march on the capital. "Once we've finished the tour, organised in every state, we'll announce the date when all together we'll come to Caracas," said the 35-year-old leader of the legislature, who is recognised as interim president by more than 50 countries.

"Miraflores, Miraflores!" chanted Guaido's supporters in response, a reference to the presidential palace currently occupied by Maduro.

Guaido threatened to call on outside intervention "when the time comes", pointing to the Constitution, which authorises "the use of a Venezuelan military mission abroad, or foreigners inside the country".

"Intervention, intervention!" cried his supporters.

RBI slaps penalties on 36 major banks for non-compliance

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed penalties worth Rs 71 crore on 36 public, private and foreign banks for non-compliance with various directions on time-bound implementation and strengthening of SWIFT operations.

SWIFT is a global messaging software used for transactions by financial entities. The massive Rs 14,000-crore fraud at the PNB was a case of misuse of this messaging software.

The banks include Bank of Baroda, City Union Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, SBI and YES Bank.

The penalties, ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 4 crore, were imposed by orders dated 31 January, 2019, and 25 February, 2019, the RBI said in a statement.

It added that penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and "is not intended" to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.

SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding

Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar danced away to singer Mika Singh's live tracks as Akash Ambani wed Shloka Mehta in Mumbai on Saturday.

The celebs, including Priyanka Chopra and director Ayan Mukerji, joined the 'baraat'.

Former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, former British prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair also attended the celebrations.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft head honcho Satya Nadella, too, came for the celebrations, as did politicians, including Praful Patel and HD Deve Gowda.

