Daily Bulletin: Modi to inaugurate Azad Hind Fauj museum; organisers of Dussehra event in Amritsar go underground; day's top stories

Narendra Modi to inaugurate museum dedicated to Azad Hind Fauj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort on Sunday to mark the 75th anniversary of the 'Azad Hind government' headed by Subhas Chandra Bose. The prime minister would also lay the foundation stone of a museum dedicated to the Azad Hind Fauj.

Interacting with BJP workers via video-conference on Wednesday, PM Modi had announced his plans to attend the ceremony. Traditionally, the prime minister hoists the national tricolour at the historic Red Fort on Independence Day on 15 August.

Modi said that BJP respects everybody who served the country, irrespective of party affiliation. He said his government celebrates the contributions of many great personalities who were neglected by the Congress in its rule of several decades.

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI in Guwahati

A formidable India will hope to get more answers for their unresolved middle-order puzzle when they take on a reeling Windies in the five-match ODI series starting on Sunday, ticking off the home team's countdown to the 2019 World Cup.

Amritsar train tragedy: Organisers of Dussehra event go underground

A day after 61 people were killed under a speeding train during a Dussehra event in Amritsar, the Government Railway Police (GRP) registered an FIR against unidentified people on the grounds that the accused in the case were yet to be identified. But the organisers, who are most likely to face the blame, have already taken evasive action — local councillor Vijay Madan and her son, Sourabh Madan Mithu, are missing.

Going underground, however, failed to stem public anger against the Madans. A few people reportedly pelted stones at their residence on Saturday, breaking window panes and forcing the administration to deploy police personnel in the area.

The case was registered under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. "It is too early to say anything about the accused, or who was responsible for the deaths on the railway track," said Amritsar GRP station house officer Balvir Singh, adding that names will be added to the document on the basis of the ongoing investigation.

The train driver has not been arrested because he was not named in the FIR, the GRP officer clarified.

It has also come to light that the organisers of the ill-fated Dussehra event in Amritsar had acquired a no-objection certificate from the police but did not bother to approach the municipal authorities for their consent. "Nobody sought permission from us," Amritsar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sonali Giri told news agency PTI.

Manisha Koirala, Perumal Murugan to speak at Jaipur Literature Festival 2019

Manisha Koirala, Perumal Murugan and Vikram Chandra will be among the 250 speakers scheduled to participate in the 2019 edition of the annual Jaipur Literature Festival, scheduled to be held between 24 January and 28 January next year at the Diggi Palace in Jaipur.

The first list of 30 speakers announced on Saturday included art curator Amin Jaffer, essayist and New York Times bestselling novelist André Aciman, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Andrew Sean, internationally acclaimed sculptor Anish Kapoor, and writer Anuradha Roy.

Historian and co-director William Dalrymple said the 2019 edition of JLF will field the "strongest Jaipur line-up".

67 killed, 126 injured in polling day violence in Afghanistan

At least 67 people were killed — 27 civilians, nine members of security forces and 31 insurgents — and 126 injured in 193 attacks carried out throughout Afghanistan by the Taliban, who had threatened to target Saturday's parliamentary elections, which were held three years late. The 193 attacks against security forces and polling centres began at around 7 am (local time) and continued until at least 6 pm, Deputy Interior Minister Akhtar Mohammad Ibrahimi told a press conference, reports Efe. The attacks include a suicide blast in Kabul, 76 raids against polling centres throughout the country, a dozen explosions near those polling centres, as well as armed fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces.

AAP to kick-off campaign for 2019 general election today

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal will launch the party's campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in the national capital on Sunday. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Kejriwal had said: "Huge door to door campaign starts tomorrow (on Sunday). We will reach every voter and explain why they should vote AAP and not BJP, how voting for Congress in Delhi will mean voting for BJP. We will also ask for donations from each voter."

US to pull out of nuclear deal with Russia

President Donald Trump has confirmed that the US will pull out of the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty that it had signed with Russia during the Cold War and alleged that Moscow has "violated" the agreement.

“We're going to terminate the agreement and we're going to pull out,” Trump told reporters Saturday in Nevada when asked about responding reports that his National Security Advisor John Bolton wants the US to pull out of the three-decade-old treaty.

“We'll have to develop those weapons,” he said.

Germany, France condemn Jamal Khashoggi killing

Strongly condemning the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi consulate in Istanbul, both France and Germany have called for "further" and "comprehensive" investigation into the incident.

"With great dismay, we have received the confirmation of the violent death of Jamal Khashoggi," said a statement issued by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reports.

Under massive pressure, Saudi Arabia admitted early Saturday that preliminary investigations by the Saudi Public Prosecution showed the missing journalist Khashoggi died after a fight at the Saudi consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drianm calling for an in-depth investigation into the journalist's killing, said: "They require a comprehensive and diligent investigation to establish all the responsibilities and to ensure that those responsible for the murder...are held accountable for their actions."

Meanwhile, Turkey has said that it will not allow cover-up of Khashoggi's death, and that it will share its evidence with the world and "a conclusive result of the investigation is close", reports Xinhua news agency.

BJP releases first list of candidates for Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram Assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram Assembly elections after long deliberations at a central election committee (CEC) meeting of the party. The party announced names of 77 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 38 for Telangana and 13 for Mizoram.

BJP wins Jammu Municipal Corporation; Independents, Congress do better in Valley

As a hassle-free counting of votes in the Jammu and Kashmir civic elections ended on Saturday, the BJP emerged winner in the Jammu Municipal Corporation, while majority of seats in Srinagar Municipal Corporation went to Independent candidates. Thanks to the presence of security forces in large numbers around the counting centres, the counting process ended peacefully in both Jammu province and the Valley. In the Jammu region that includes the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur, Poonch and Rajouri, the BJP candidates won 212 wards, the Congress 110, National Panthers Party 13 and the Independents 185.

In the Valley, with Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara, Badgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Bandipora and Ganderbal as its districts, the Congress won 79 wards, the BJP 75, Independents 71, Peoples Conference two and others two.

In Leh, the Congress swept the polls winning all the 13 seats, while in Kargil, the Congress won six and Independents seven wards.

