Daily Bulletin: Modi to address first Mann ki Baat of 2019; Adityanath says can resolve Ram Temple issue in 24 hrs; day's top stories

Modi to address first Mann ki Baat of 2019 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 52nd episode of his Mann ki Baat radio programme on Sunday. "The first #MannKiBaat of 2019 will take place on the 27 January. Share your ideas and suggestions for it. Dial 1800-11-7800 and record your message. You can also share inputs on the MyGov Open Forum or the NaMo App," Modi had tweeted.

The radio podcast, which will be the first of 2019, will be broadcast on the entire network of the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan at 11 am. The programme will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News. Regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 pm.

Yogi Adityanath says can resolve Ram Temple issue in 24 hours if Supreme Court can't

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said people's "patience" on the issue of the Ram Temple is "fast running out" and if the Supreme Court is unable to give an early verdict on the dispute, it should "hand it over to us" and it will be resolved within 24 hours.

Soon after, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to his comments, claiming that Adityanath would indeed resolve the dispute "in an hour by destroying the constitution and rule of law, by closing all courts... if needed by encounters also, as this is your way of doing JUSTICE".

ED gets two-day custody of Gautam Khaitan

Delhi's Patiala House court on Saturday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) two-day custody of Gautam Khaitan, who was arrested in connection with the AgustaWestland case. He has also been arrested in a fresh case of money laundering and for holding black money.

Reports quoted the ED as saying, "During the hearing, the ED had told the court he is running less of a law firm and more of a money-laundering business. We need to ask questions. This custody is necessary."

Narendra Modi to visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai on Sunday. He will also inaugurate the super speciality blocks of the Rajaji Medical College in Madurai, Thanjavur Medical College and Tirunelveli Medical College as part of projects to upgrade government-run medical colleges. The inauguration is scheduled to take place at 11.30 am.

The prime minister will also visit Kochi to unveil a plaque to dedicate to the nation an integrated refinery expansion complex of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. He will also lay the foundation stone for a petrochemical complex at the same venue and inaugurate a storage vessel at an LPG bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited in Kochi and lay the foundation stone for a skill development institute at Ettumanoor.

Shivpal Yadav to contest Lok Sabha polls from Firozabad

Former Samajwadi Party leader and chief of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Shivpal Yadav has announced he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Firozabad constituency. The current MP from Firozabad is Akshay Yadav, son of Shivpal's estranged brother and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav.

During the Yadav family feud in 2016, Ram Gopal had backed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, their nephew.

News18 quoted Shivpal as saying, "Neither did I, nor did Neta ji, ever consider Mayawati a sister. Then how is Akhilesh calling her bua?" He added that Mayawati cannot be trusted as she used to call the Samajwadi Party "gundo ki sarkar" (a government of thugs).

World No 1 Novak Djokovic to face World No 2 Rafael Nadal in Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic will face second seed Rafael Nadal, who he described as his "biggest rival," in the men's singles final of the Australian Open on Sunday. This will be their 53rd career meeting and eighth in the final of a Grand Slam. In 2012, the pair contested the longest Grand Slam final in terms of time at the Australian Open, when Djokovic edged an epic battle 7-5 in the fifth set after 5 hours and 53 minutes.

Jaitley targets CBI over Chanda Kochhar probe

A day after the CBI named banking doyen KV Kamath and several other bigwigs in the sector for questioning in the alleged fraud case against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley advised the investigating agency to avoid "adventurism" and concentrate only on the bull's eye. Jaitley, who is recuperating after a surgery in a hospital in the US, on Twitter said one of the reasons for the "poor" conviction rate in India is that "adventurism and megalomania" overtakes investigators and professionalism takes a back seat.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a case of criminal conspiracy and fraud against the Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. The agency also said Kamath, as well as present ICICI Bank CEO Sandeep Bakshi, Goldman Sachs India chairman Sonjoy Chatterjee, Standard Chartered Bank CEO Zarin Daruwala, Tata Capital head Rajiv Sabharwal and Tata Capital senior adviser Homi Khusrokhan, need to be investigated for high-value loans ICICI Bank sanctioned under Kochaar to Videocon Industries. It alleged that the loans were extended in violation of the bank's lending policies and in exchange for an investment by the consumer electronics company's owner in a business headed by Chanda Kochhar's husband.

Samsung Galaxy M series price leaked ahead of Monday launch

The starting prices of the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20, set to make it into the Indian market on Monday, have been leaked online, along with some of their specifications. It has also been revealed that the sales of the new line-up of these India-first smartphones will begin via Amazon India.

Manoj Bajpayee calls Padma Shri a 'huge honour'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is feeling ecstatic as his work has been recognised by the "highest office". He said getting a Padma Shri is an honour for "your journey and conviction". "It's a huge honour for any professional because it's not an honour for just one particular film or performance. It's an honour for your journey, for your conviction and belief that you had," Manoj told IANS on Saturday.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.