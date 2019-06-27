Daily Bulletin: Modi in Japan for G-20 Summit; verdict on Maratha quota expected, Amit Shah to review security situation in Kashmir; day's top stories

Modi reaches Japan for G-20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome by members of the Indian community in Japan on Thursday after he arrived for the G20 Summit.

"Reached Osaka to join the #G20 Summit. Grateful to the dynamic Indian community for the warm welcome!" Modi tweeted.

"PM @narendramodi greeted by excited and proud young members of the Indian community on his arrival at the hotel in Osaka," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

In his departure statement, Modi said that issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's sixth G20 Summit, being held at Osaka on 28-29 June.

He will attend important plurilateral meetings and hold bilateral discussions with several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

HC verdict on Maratha quota expected today

The Bombay High Court is to pronounce its judgment on Thursday on a clutch of petitions challenging Maharashtra government’s decision to provide 16 percent reservations under Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act to Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutions.

In the wake of statewide protests by the Marathas, the Devendra Fadnavis government had on 30 November last year cleared a 16 percent quota for the community in education and government jobs, identifying them as a Socially and Economically Backward Class. Later, on 8 March, the government had issued a notification to implement the reservation in educational institutions.

Home Minister Amit Shah’s second day on two-day visit to J&K:

Today is the second day of Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir. He’ll continue his review meetings on the overall security situation in the state, particularly in the Valley to meet various delegations.

On his maiden visit to the state, Amit Shah will meet BJP leaders and also members of Panchayats at the Nehru Guest House in Srinagar's Cheshma Shahi area. He will also meet delegations of civil society members, the delegation of people connected with tourism and some youth delegations. Before flying back to Delhi, the Home minister is likely to address a media conference in Srinagar today. He will review the overall security situation in the state on Thursday morning.

India to face West Indies in ICC Cricket World Cup with hopes of sealing semi-final spot

India had relatively easy wins against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan before surprisingly being given a scare by Afghanistan in their last match. They are unbeaten in the World Cup and will look to seal the semi-final spot when they meet West Indies in Manchester. West Indies, on the other hand, have struggled after a winning start, against Pakistan. They have lost four of their next five matches with one ending in a no result. They have a very slim chance of qualifying and need to win all their three remaining matches and then hope the other results go their way.

Mindtree's CEO Rostow Ravanan to resign in coming weeks

Mindtree Chief Executive Officer Rostow Ravanan is likely to resign in the coming weeks with infrastructure major L&T becoming a majority shareholder in the mid-sized IT company, sources told PTI.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) had initiated a hostile takeover of Mindtree Ltd in March and has since then expanded its shareholding to a majority stake with large investors, like Nalanda, selling their shares in the ongoing open offer.

Mindtree founders had resisted the bid and had tried rallying support from Singapore-based Nalanda Capital and others.

Vivo launches its first Augmented Reality glasses at MWC Shanghai

Vivo, a company better known for their smartphones, just announced its foray into the AR wearable space with the launch of the Vivo AR Glass at MWC Shanghai. The augmented reality glasses from Vivo come with support for the company’s Jovi digital assistant.

