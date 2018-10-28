Daily Bulletin: Modi arrives in Japan; 11 killed in Pittsburgh shooting; India to face Pakistan in Asian Champions trophy; day's top stories

Narendra Modi to meet Japanese PM Shinzo Abe today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Saturday night for a two-day visit. Modi will take part in an annual summit between the two nations and will engage with his counterpart Shinzo Abe on a range of issues including defence and regional security.

Abe will take Modi to his personal home in Yamanashi for a private dinner on Sunday following which both the leaders will travel to Tokyo by train.

"This is very special gesture PM Abe is making. We believe this is the first time a foreign leader is visiting PM Abe's holiday home," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, referring to the dinner for Modi.

In the afternoon of Sunday, Abe will host an informal lunch for Modi at a hotel with a view of Mount Fuji, and both the leaders will take a stroll at the grounds of the hotel. Then they will visit a company which is a leading manufacturer of factory automation, Gokhale said, adding Abe has taken personal interests in working out the programme for Modi's visit.

On Monday evening, Modi and Abe will hold wide-ranging talks with a focus on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual concerns which will include exploring ways to deepen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, boosting defence and security ties and undertaking infrastructure projects in Asia and Africa in a trilateral framework. "It goes without saying that Indo-Pacific will be a major topic for discussion between both the leaders," said the foreign secretary.

This will be the 13th annual summit and the fifth one to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gokhale told reporters.

Asian Champions Trophy, 2018 final

Defending champions India maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament as they beat Asian Games gold medallists Japan 3-2 in the semi-final. Manpreet Singh and Co will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in the final on Sunday. India, ranked fifth in the world, are clearly the favourites for the title against Pakistan, who are placed 13th in the FIH rankings.

11 killed in shooting at synagogue in US' Pittsburgh

A gunman on Saturday opened fire at a Jewish synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh, killing at least 11 people and injuring several others including four policemen, in the deadliest "anti-Semitic attack" in America in years.

The gunman will face federal charges that carry the death penalty, the US Justice Department said. "Hatred and violence on the basis of religion can have no place in our society," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said.

The shooter, Robert Bowers, 46, surrendered after he was injured during an exchange of fire with the police, according to local media reports. Before opening fire, he reportedly yelled, "All Jews must die!"

FBI agents reached the 'Tree of Life' Congregation Synagogue at Squirrel Hill area in Pittsburgh, where a large number of people had gathered for a baby naming ceremony when the shooting took place. The motive was not immediately known.

President Donald Trump responded to the incident to a rally crowd at an airplane hangar in rural Illinois. He said: “It will require all of us working together to extract the hateful poison of anti-Semitism. The scourge of anti-Semitism can’t be ignored.”

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress releases third list of 37 candidates

The Congress Central Election Committee on Saturday released its third list of 37 candidates for the Chhattisgarh elections, who will be polled in the second phase on 20 November.

According to a party statement, Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Bhupesh Baghel will contest from the Patan Assembly constituency. Baghel was embroiled in an alleged sex CD scandal involving a state minister.

TS Singh Deo, the Congress Legislature Party leader, will contest from Ambikapur, while former Union Minister Charan Das Mahant will contest from Sakti.

In two earlier lists, the Congress had announced the names of 18 candidates that will contest the elections in the first phase on 12 November.

In the first phase polling, the Congress has fielded former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla from Rajnandgaon Assembly constituency against Chief Minister Raman Singh.

Former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana passes away

Former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana passed away in New Delhi on Saturday after a prolonged illness, his family said. Khurana, who was 82, is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

A veteran of the BJP, Khurana was the chief minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996 and was appointed the governor of Rajasthan in 2004. "He breathed his last at around 11 pm at his Kirti Nagar residence in Delhi," his son Harish Khurana told PTI.

He said Khurana was suffering from a chest infection and fever from last few days and was feeling breathless since Saturday morning. He had suffered a brain haemorrhage about five years ago and was ailing since then.

His last rites would be held tomorrow, his family said.

Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan files complaint against Arjun Sarja

Kannada film actress Sruthi Hariharan on Saturday filed a sexual harassment case with the police against actor Arjun Sarja, a week after she had named him on social media.

"We have registered an FIR (First Information Report) and booked the accused (Arjun) under various sections of the IPC on a complaint Sruthi filed at the Cubbon Park police station through her lawyer," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) D Devaraj told reporters.

Sruthi, 29, had named Arjun, 54, in her Facebook post on 20 October, accusing him of sexually harassing her on the sets of a Kannada film in 2016. She also referred to two other incidents in November and December of 2015 in her complaint.

LaLiga El Clásico, Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Julen Lopetegui dismissed concerns that he is on the brink of being sacked as coach of Real Madrid as his team prepare for Sunday's Clasico against a Barcelona side missing the injured Lionel Messi. The pressure is on Lopetegui after Real went on a run of five games without a win, losing four and scoring just one goal in that time.