Daily Bulletin: Mayawati to campaign with Mulayam in UP, Digvijaya Singh to file nomination from Bhopal for Lok Sabha polls; day's top stories

Mayawati to campaign with Mulayam Singh Yadav today

At loggerheads for decades, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati are scheduled to share the dais at a joint rally of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the Samajwadi Party stronghold of Mainpuri on Friday.

Preparations are underway for the rally at Christian Field to send out a message to our political opponents that the alliance against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh shares a strong bond, PTI reported.

Mulayam and Mayawati have been bitter rivals since 1995 when SP cadres allegedly attacked the state guest house where the BSP chief had been camping with her supporters. The SP patriarch, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the party bastion of Mainpuri was conspicuous by his absence at the three joint rallies held earlier in Deoband, Badaun, and Agra due to his aversion to his party's alliance with the BSP.

Reports suggest that Mulayam was not too keen on attending Friday's rally either but was cajoled by his son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who has confirmed the SP founder's presence at the Mainpuri rally.

Narendra Modi to address traders in Delhi; Digvijaya Singh to file nomination

With the second phase of the Lok Sabha election concluded on Thursday, the BJP and Opposition leaders are on the campaign trail in preparation for the remaining five phases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a "thanksgiving" seminar organised by traders in support of the BJP in Delhi. Reportedly, the event has been organised to "express gratitude" for the various measures promised for businesspersons in the party's manifesto.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Gujarat's Tapi and in Karnataka's Raichur and Chikodi. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, reports said.

BJP chief Amit Shah is also scheduled to address rallies in Gujarat's Valsad and Chhota Udaipur. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is likely to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls, as a candidate of the party from Bhopal. The BJP has fielded Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur against him.

Govt to allocate 440 vacant Jet Airways slots to other airlines

With Jet Airways suspending operations, as many as 440 slots are vacant at Delhi and Mumbai airports which will be allocated to other airlines in a transparent manner, a senior official said on Thursday.

Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola also said Jet Airways is expected to provide information next week to the ministry about tickets booked by passengers and how it plans to refund them.

The grounding of planes by Jet Airways has resulted in capacity reduction in the domestic sector, which has also led to a spurt in airfares in many sectors.

Kolkata Knight Riders host bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2019

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will be desperate for a win to stay afloat in the IPL when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Friday. It would be a great opportunity for the Bangalore outfit to post a win against an opponent who are low on confidence having slipped from second to sixth position in the points table after suffering three straight defeats.

Google Home now supports YouTube Music’s free service with ads

Google's smart speaker Google Home can now play music from YouTube Music's free ad-supported version. However, this free version will not let you request songs from your speaker.

Dardenne Brothers, Jim Jarmusch, Terrence Malick and Xavier Dolan nominated for Cannes' top prize

Cannes Film Festival organisers announced its 2019 line-up on Thursday, pitting leading names in world cinema including Ken Loach and Pedro Almodóvar against each other in competition for the top prize, the Palme d’Or.

Festival veterans Loach and Almodóvar, as well as the Dardenne Brothers, Jim Jarmusch, Terrence Malick and Xavier Dolan — all of whom have previously won accolades at the French Riviera festival — will return for the 14-25 May event.

