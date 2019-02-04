Daily Bulletin: Mamata Banerjee's protest against CBI likely to come up in Parliament; R-Comm to propose debt resolution plan; day's top stories

Opposition leaders back Mamata Banerjee's dharna

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who began a sit-in protest in Kolkata on Sunday over the CBI's attempt to question the city police commissioner in connection with chit fund scams, has said she will continue her "satyagraha" till the country and its Constitution are "saved". The chief minister skipped meals and remained awake the entire night on a makeshift dais in Kolkata along with a few senior ministers and party members, PTI reported. "This is a Satyagraha and I'll continue it till the country is saved," Banerjee told reporters at the site.

She said she was getting calls from politicians, including Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani. Sources said several Opposition leaders have backed her protest, and that many are likely to visit Kolkata on Monday. A TMC-led Opposition is also expected to raise the issue against the Centre in the Parliament's Budget Session.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh chief minister M Chandrababu Naidu and RJD national president Lalu Prasad also came out in support of Banerjee, PTI reported. Rahul is believed to have called Banerjee and extended support to her, saying the entire Opposition is together and will defeat the "fascist forces".

In an unprecedented development on Sunday evening, Banerjee sat on a dharna, protesting the CBI's attempt to quiz Commissioner of Police of Kolkata Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams. The CBI team was not allowed into Kumar's home in the city's Loudon Street area and were, instead, detained by the Kolkata Police.

The Centre and CBI are also likely to approach the Supreme Court on the matter on Monday, News18 reported. The Trinamool Congress has announced statewide rallies on Monday.

BJP to meet Election Commission today over hurdles to election rallies in West Bengal

A delegation of senior BJP leaders will meet the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Monday to complain about the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for blocking rallies of BJP leaders. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reportedly be part of the delegation, along with other senior leaders of the party.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was denied permission to land his chopper in the state to conduct two rallies in North Dinajpur district's Raiganj and in South Dinajpur district's Balurghat as part of the BJP's "Gantantra Bachao" (Save Democracy) campaign. Later, he addressed the rally in Raiganj over the phone from Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed two rallies in Thakurnagar and Durgapur.

The BJP has been accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of targeting and killing its cadre in the state. Last week, vehicles used to ferry party supporters to BJP chief Amit Shah's rally in East Midnapore, were vandalised by miscreants, whom the BJP claimed were Trinamool workers.

The West Bengal government had even raised apprehensions that law and order would be compromised and communal harmony would be disturbed if the BJP was allowed to hold Rath Yatras in the state.

Apple is looking for someone new to head its Siri team

The head of Siri at Apple since 2012, Bill Stasior, is no longer at the helm of Apple's voice assistant team. Stasior remains at the company but in a different role. The change appears to be part of an effort by Apple's senior vice-president of machine learning and AI strategy, John Giannandrea, to assert more authority on the group responsible for Siri. Giannandrea is now expected to head the search for a new leader for the Siri team.

Anil Ambani's R-Comm to propose asset sale plan to NCLT

Reliance Communications on Sunday said it will propose a similar debt resolution plan to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that it had been pursuing outside the court. The Anil Ambani-led company, last week, announced that it would file for bankruptcy proceedings as it had failed to sell its assets for repaying its lenders.

Sources privy to the development told PTI that R-Comm is opting for a debt resolution process to overcome the challenge of getting 100 percent lenders' or creditors' approval required to make a decision around asset sale, which has been hampering the process of asset monetisation.

Los Angeles Rams face off against New England Patriots in Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams will attempt to cap their remarkable two-year turnaround under coach Sean McVay, with their franchise's first Super Bowl championship in 19 years. They will face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl early on Monday.

Just three seasons after returning to LA from St Louis, the Rams are heading into Mercedes-Benz Stadium, led by quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald and McVay. The Rams had been through 13 consecutive non-winning seasons and had not won a playoff game in 12 years before they hired McVay, who was 30 at the time.

The youngest head coach in modern NFL history immediately engineered a seven-game improvement last season. He followed it up by taking them to the Super Bowl for the first time in 17 years. Now 33, McVay is the youngest coach ever to win a Super Bowl.

Tata Teleservices offers to surrender its spectrum without auction

Tata Teleservices has offered to surrender the spectrum allocated to the company without an auction in around 15 circles before the Department of Telecom approves its merger with Bharti Airtel, an official said.

Spectrum in 800 Mhz band can be used for 4G services, but the airwaves Tata Teleservices holds across 15-16 circles can be used for 2G services, as well. These frequencies cannot be transferred to Airtel, according to rules.

