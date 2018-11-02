Daily bulletin: Mamata Banerjee links Assam killings to NRC; BJP leader, brother shot dead in Kashmir; day's top stories

Five shot in Assam's Tinsukia; Mamata Banerjee links killing to NRC

Three members of a family were among five people shot dead by suspected ULFA (Independent) gunmen while two others were injured at Kheroni in Assam's Tinsukia district on Thursday night, police said. A group of assailants with sophisticated weapons came to this village near Dhola-Sadiya bridge and called out five-six people from their house around 8 pm, they said. They then opened indiscriminate fire upon those people before fleeing under the cover of darkness, a police officer said. Police suspect the gunmen belonged to the ULFA (Independent) faction as they were in battle fatigue.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned "the killing of innocent people" and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved families. "Strong action will be taken against the perpetrators of this dastardly violence. We will not tolerate such cowardly act," he told PTI. After condemning the attack, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee questioned if the killings were in retaliation to the National Register of Citizens in the state.

BJP leader, brother shot dead in Kishtwar; Army called out to maintain law and order

A senior BJP state secretary Anil Parihar, 52, and his brother Ajeet, 55, were shot dead by militants in the communally-sensitive Kishtwar district on Thursday night, prompting the Jammu and Kashmir administration to impose curfew and call out the Indian Army as people staged angry protests and started manhandling senior police personnel, officials said. The victims were returning home from their shop when they were fired upon from close range at a dark, narrow lane leading to their house, the officials said, adding this was the first such political killing in Jammu region in recent years.

After the shooting, Kishtwar district magistrate AS Rana made a request to call out the army in the town and its adjoining areas to control the internal security situation arisen due to the "assassination of Anil Parihar and Ajeet Parihar by some militants". Police then announced curfew in Kishtwar, Doda and Bhaderwah, besides imposing prohibitory orders, banning assembly of more than four people in Ramban, Banihal, Poonch, Kathua, Rajouri and upper reaches of Gool Gulabgarh.

Digvijaya Singh rubbishes reports of infighting; Congress core committee meeting today

Digvijaya Singh on Thursday rejected reports about any differences with Scindia or any argument with him in Congress president Rahul Gandhi's presence. "It is being wrongly reported in press that I and Jyotiraditya Scindia had any argument and Rahul had to intervene. All of us in MP Congress are one and determined to defeat the corrupt BJP Government," he said.

According to the sources, during the meeting of the central election committee on late Wednesday, Singh and Scindia exchanged heated notes in the presence of Gandhi. The CEC meeting for Madhya Pradesh remained inconclusive after it continued till hours beyond midnight. This was followed by a meeting of the leaders from Madhya Pradesh and the central screening committee of the state chaired by Madhusudan Mistry with Ahmed Patel, Ashok Gehlot and M Veerappa Moily. This forced Gandhi to ask Patel, Gehlot, and Moily to sit with the "warring" leaders and resolve the differences, they said. The row comes amid reports that the Congress has been unable to decide on a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming state polls. The meeting of Congress' core committee, the party's body for selecting candidates is set to take place on Friday after being cancelled on Thursday.

N Chandrababu Naidu drums up support for anti-BJP front

Aiming to forge an anti-BJP front ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met heads of several Opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi, and termed his party's alliance with the Congress a "democratic compulsion" to protect the country. Addressing a joint press conference, Congress president Gandhi and Naidu, president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), said the primary challenge before all the Opposition forces was to work together and defend India's institutions and democracy, but they parried queries on who would lead the anti-BJP alliance.

Delhi civic bodies intensify drive against pollution, impose Rs 30 lakh in fine

North and South Delhi municipal corporations on Thursday intensified drives to check pollution level in the city and imposed a total of Rs 30 lakh in penalty for violations, officials said. Fourteen challans were issued in Civil Lines Zone, the maximum among all zones, and thirteen in City-Sadar Paharganj Zone, the officials said. On the monitoring teams, the official said, teams would check any burning of garbage or leaves, or other activities, contributing to air pollution, and penalise violators.

A ban on construction activities came into force on Thursday as Delhi's air quality was on the brink of turning "severe" due to stubble burning in the adjoining regions and unfavourable meteorological conditions, authorities said. The Uttar Pradesh government has also asked the state's western districts, in and around the National Capital Region, to suspend all construction activities between 1 and 10 and November. Delhi's air quality has severely deteriorated in the past two weeks and is currently oscillating between "very poor" and "severe" categories.

Maldives ex-president Mohamed Nasheed returns from asylum

The first democratically elected president of the Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed, returned home on Thursday after more than two years in exile to escape a long prison term. The plane carrying Nasheed from Sri Lanka landed in Maldives' capital, Male, where he was welcomed by his party members and supporters. Nasheed was sentenced to 13 years in jail in 2015 after being convicted of terrorism for ordering the arrest of a top judge in 2012 while he was the president. His trial was criticised internationally for lack of due process, along with those of many other political opponents jailed by outgoing President Yameen Abdul Gayoom's administration. He was offered asylum in Britain when he travelled there for medical treatment on leave from prison.

Rima Das' Bulbul Can Sing wins top honour at Jio MAMI Mumbai 20th Film Festival

National Award winning filmmaker Rima Das' third film, Bulbul Can Sing, has won the India Gold, Golden Gateway award at the 20th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Last year, her film Village Rockstars won three awards. The film Village Rockstars has also been selected as India's entry into the Best Foreign Film category at 2019 Academy Awards.

Rupee posts biggest single-session spurt

The rupee rallied by 50 paise to close at 73.45 against the US dollar on Thursday, posting its biggest single-session spurt in three weeks on increased selling of the greenback by exporters, softening crude oil prices and upbeat economic numbers. Easing of concerns over the rift between the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also supported the rupee's recovery, forex dealers said. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market, the domestic unit opened higher at 73.88, then gained further ground and settled for the day at 73.45, registering a jump of 50 paise.