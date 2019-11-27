Daily Bulletin: Maharashtra MLAs take oath at special Assembly session; Trupti Desai cancels Sabarimala visit; day's top stories

Maha Vikas Aghadi stakes claim to form govt; Uddhav to take oath tomorrow

The newly-formed ideologically opposed merger of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress on Tuesday evening elected Uddhav Thackeray as its nominee for Maharashtra chief minister's post, following which their leaders met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form government of the "Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi".

The leaders submitted a letter claiming support of 166 MLAs to the governor, who in a letter addressed to Uddhav Thackeray asked him to submit a "list" of "majority

support in the Assembly" by 3 December.

"I have noted that Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has 166 number of elected members", the letter released by Raj Bhavan said.

It further said that since Uddhav is not a member of the Maharashtra legislature, he will have to become member within six months after taking oath as the chief minister.

A senior Sena leader, who met the governor along with leaders of the Congress and the NCP, said Thackeray will take oath as the chief minister at 6.40 pm on 28 November at the Shivaji Park in Dadar.

The newly-elected 288 members of Maharashtra will be administered oath by pro-tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar at 8 am on Wednesday in a special session of the state Legislative Assembly. The special session of the Assembly was called by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

BJP MLA Kolambar, who was appointed Interim Speaker by the governor after swift developments on Tuesday propelling the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena combine to form government, will oversee the oath ceremony.

Earlier Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court had asked Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem speaker and ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself by 5 pm for a floor test for Fadnavis. The top court’s direction came after a petition was filed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress.

But by Tuesday afternoon, the BJP-led government had collapsed after Ajit Pawar resigned as deputy chief minister. Chief minister Fadnavis followed suit shortly afterwards, paving the way for the Maha Vikas Aghadi to stake claim to form the government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav will be sworn in as chief minister on Thursday.

Activist Trupti Desai cancels plan to visit Sabarimala after police denies protection

Women’s rights activists, led by Trupti Desai, cancelled their plans to visit the Sabarimala temple in Kerala on Tuesday night after the state police refused them protection due to security reasons, PTI reported.

Earlier in the day, Desai had said that she would leave the state only after visiting the shrine, which bans the entry of women of menstruating age.

The development comes hours after women’s rights activist Bindu Ammini was attacked with pepper spray as she, along with Desai and four others, reached Kochi to visit the Sabarimala temple. Ammini had stepped out of the commissioner’s office to collect some files when the attack took place.

JNU fee hike: HRD Ministry-appointed panel submits report, recommendations

A panel appointed by the HRD Ministry to look into ways to restore normal functioning of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) submitted its report on Tuesday and its recommendations are being studied, officials said.

The three-member committee, comprising former UGC chairman VS Chauhan, AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe and UGC secretary Rajnish Jain, was set up on 18 November to recommend ways to end the impasse between varsity administration and students over a hostel fee hike.

The students have been agitating against the fee hike for over four weeks.

"The three-member panel has submitted its report and the ministry is studying the recommendations," a senior official of the Ministry of Human Resource Development said.

The varsity had on Sunday set up an internal high-level committee for resolution of the ongoing conflict.

At least 23 people killed as 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Albania; 42 rescued from debris

Albanian rescuers scoured rubble into the night on Tuesday in search of survivors trapped in buildings toppled by the strongest earthquake in decades, with at least 23 lives lost and hundreds of people injured.

Tormented families watched with trepidation as soldiers, police and emergency workers sift through the debris of shredded apartment blocks and hotels in towns near Albania's northwest Adriatic coast, close to the epicentre of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit the country before dawn.

By evening the toll was 23 dead, according to the defence ministry. Most were pulled from wreckage in the coastal city of Durres and Thumane, a town north of the capital Tirana.

"In neighbouring Kurbin a man in his fifties died after jumping from his building in panic. Another perished in a car accident after the earthquake tore open parts of the road," the ministry said.

Some 42 people have been rescued alive in efforts that continued after the sun went down with headlamps and spotlights.

Internet Governance Forum 2019 commences in Berlin, Germany

The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) 2019 is being held in Berlin, Germany, where the future of the internet, artificial intelligence, equity in a digital world and similar topics will be discussed.

At the opening ceremony of IGF 2019, German chancellor Angela Merkel said that "we need a free and global Internet that is not controlled by states". She said that the internet "cannot be shaped by states and governments alone. Civil society must be included. A multi-stakeholder approach is key."

Champions League action sees two high-profile clashes

The second day of this week's action sees some big names face each other in key clashes, chief among them the matches pitting Liverpool against Napoli and Borussia Dortmund against Barcelona. Liverpool will be hoping to seal qualification with a win over Napoli, which would see them end up as winners of the group.

Napoli have been going through a rough spell, with the owner and players involved in a stand-off over a week-long training retreat that was supposed to have occurred in the lead up to the international break, and a win against Liverpool would help to mend a divided dressing room.

Meanwhile, both Barcelona and Dortmund will be looking over their shoulders at Inter Milan, who also still have a decent chance of qualifying for the knockout stages. The other teams in action on Wednesday include Chelsea, Ajax and Lyon.

Wagner Moura says he will direct the new season of Narcos: Mexico

Wagner Moura, who played Columbian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in the first season of Narcos, on Tuesday revealed that he will serve as one of the directors on the new season of Narcos: Mexico.

"I am going to direct Narcos now — the new season of Mexican Narcos. They [show's creators] invited me to direct it and I was like 'I don't feel like a director. I am an actor who directed a film but I know the show very well and I love the guys. So I think I am going to direct it," Moura said at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

