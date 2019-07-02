Daily bulletin: Maharashtra declares public holiday in Mumbai due to heavy rains; BJP parliamentary party to meet; day's top stories

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai causes waterlogging, local trains hit

Heavy rains forced authorities in Mumbai to declare a public holiday in the city on Tuesday with incessant rains continuing throughout the night on Monday. The local train service has also been severely affected with trains plying within a very limited area. Due to an incident in which a Jaipur-Mumbai SpiceJet flight overshot the runway in Mumbai on Monday night, flights are either getting diverted or delayed in the city.

The weather office in Mumbai has said that very intense spells of rain are likely to continue in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad during the next few hours. Sub-urban train movements in some areas in Mumbai and around have been suspended for now citing "safety hazard".

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted intermittent to moderate rain for the next three days.

The city has received the highest rainfall in a decade over a two-day period. The Meteorological Department warned of "extremely heavy" rainfall in adjoining areas of Thane and Palghar on 2, 4 and 5 of July. Private weather agency Skymet said Mumbai is at "serious risk of flooding" between 3 and 5 July. "Close to 200 mm or more rain per day is likely during this period, which could hamper normal life," it said.

16 dead in two wall collapse cases in Mumbai, Kalyan amid heavy rainfall

Sixteen people were killed in two separate cases of wall collapse in Mumbai and Kalyan after heavy rains hit the metropolis and areas around. Thirteen people were killed and four others critically injured after a compound wall collapsed due to heavy rain in Mumbai's Malad East, officials said. The incident reportedly happened at 2 am on Tuesday in Pimpripada in Malad East area. Officials added that three to five people might be trapped under the debris of the wall collapse.

A National Disaster Response Force has reached the site of the incident.

The team has also deployed a dog squad at the spot. Other agencies such as the fire brigade and police are also present there as search operations are underway.

Thirteen people have been admitted to a trauma centre in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai and at Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

In another incident, a wall of a school crashed upon two adjacent houses in Kalyan near Mumbai, killing three, including a three-year-old boy.

The incident happened at 12.30 am on Tuesday. Four people trapped in the debris of the wall collapse were pulled out with the help of local residents, police and fire brigade.

Those killed in the Kalyan wall collapse incident were identified as Mohammad Chand (26), Hussain Mohammad Chand (3) and Shobha Kachru Kamble (60).

First BJP parliamentary party meet today

The first meeting of the BJP parliamentary party during the ongoing session will be held on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to lay down the agenda for its near 380 MPs, the highest-ever saffron tally in Parliament.

Apart from the significance of the ongoing session, in which his government will present its first budget and also hopes for the passage of many bills, Modi is to also speak about key decisions his dispensation has taken since it assumed power in May.

A press release issued by the Parliament Office secretary states, "A meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party will be held at 9:30 am on 2 July, 2019, in the GMC Balayogi Auditorium of Parliament Library Building (PLB). All BJP Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are requested to attend the meeting in time."

This meeting is taking place ahead of the Union Budget presentation on 5 July.

The first meeting was scheduled for 25 June but called off following the death of Rajasthan BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Madan Lal Saini.

Ravi Shankar Prasad to introduce key Aadhaar bill in Lok Sabha today

Minister of Communications, Electronics & IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday is to introduce a bill to further amend the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 and further to amend the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002, which is to be taken into consideration.

Prasad will also introduce a motion for the bill to be passed.

The new bill additionally allows ‘offline verification’ of an individual’s identity, without authentication, through modes specified by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) by regulations.

India to take on Bangladesh in ICC World Cup today

After suffering their first World Cup 2019 defeat against England, India will look to bounce back immediately as they take on Bangladesh today at Edgbaston. For India, a win will seal a semi-finals spot but the loss in the last match could result in India making changes to their line-up. Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal are expected to be dropped with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja making their way to the side as Vijay Shankar has now been ruled out of the World Cup. For Bangladesh, it's a must-win match as they aim to reach their maiden semi-finals in the World Cup.

Vijay Mallya to appeal today against extradition case in UK court today

Vijay Mallya's extradition case will return to the UK courts on 2 July as he seeks permission to appeal against an order signed off by UK home secretary Sajid Javid for him to be extradited to India to face alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores.

The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss has already lost a UK High Court "leave to appeal" on paper, leading to an oral hearing of his renewal application this week.

A two-judge bench of the Administrative Court division of the Royal Courts of Justice in London will hear the application, filed in April.

It will mark one of the final stages of the appeals process in the UK as the chances of permission to appeal to the Supreme Court are as the chances of permission to appeal to the Supreme Court are unlikely if permission to appeal is denied at the High Court stage.

Samsung has launched an app store for Bixby to take on Alexa and Google Assistant

Samsung has opened a new app store called Bixby marketplace to enable Galaxy users to discover new shortcuts they can use with the assistant. These shortcuts on the store, similar to Amazon's Alexa skills, will be called Bixby capsules. The store opens today in the US and Spain, launching with a number of key apps, including Google Maps, Spotify and iHeartRadio.

Grace Jones reportedly quits Bond 25

Music legend Grace Jones reportedly quit Bond 25 minutes after arriving on the sets. According to the Independent, Jones, who essayed the role of May Day in 1985's James Bond film A View to a Kill, was suppose to make a cameo appearance in the new movie fronted by Daniel Craig. As reported by The Sun, Jones was scheduled to appear in the film and share a scene with Craig but was shocked to discover that she had very few lines in the film. A source told the publication that Jones, 71, was expecting to appear in a far bigger role in the film.

