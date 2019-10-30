Daily Bulletin: Maharashtra BJP to meet today on govt formation; Delhi air quality dips to 'severe' category; day's top stories

Delhi air quality depletes further post Diwali as stubble burning picks up; Anand Vihar worst hit

Air quality deteriorated to severe on Wednesday, with major pollutant PM 2.5 slipping to 500 (severe) and PM 10 slipping to 379 (very poor).

At 8 pm on Tuesday, the city's overall air quality index was 414 - worse than Monday's Air Quality Index (AQI) of 397 at 8 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Anand Vihar was the most polluted area in the capital with an AQI of 464 followed by Wazirpur which recorded an AQI of 430. Pollution levels in the satellite towns of Ghaziabad (465), Greater Noida (440), and Noida (450) were worse. Delhi's air quality took a hit after Diwali night due to a combination of firecracker emissions, stubble burning and unfavourable meteorological conditions.

On Tuesday, NASA shared images showing a drastic increase in the stubble burning in the last 24 hours in Haryana and Punjab. "Stubble burning counts have increased from 1,654 to 2,577 in Punjab/Haryana in the last 24 hours, a statement from the office of Delhi's Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot.

BJP’s Maharashtra legislature party meets today amid a continuing standoff with ally Shiv Sena

Maharashtra BJP's legislature party is set to meet today even as the deadlock over the alliance with Shiv Sena continues. BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday said the Assembly election mandate was for Mahayuti alliance and asserted that his party too had various options open before it to form government.

The Sena had called off a meeting with the BJP, scheduled for Tuesday, over Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ statement denying the Sena's coveted 50-50 power sharing formula.

Mungantiwar said the question is not about who has how much support but the mandate of the people. "BJP and JJP's Dushyant Chautala did not contest the election in alliance. Alliance means engagement and such kind of statements only reflect 'vinashkalin viprit buddhi' (As doom approaches, one's intellect works against his/her best interest). "If they have options open, does BJP not have options? Even BJP has options open. If many hands are coming towards Shiv Sena, likewise many people are coming forward to support BJP also," Mungantiwar said, according to a PTI report.

P Chidambaram's ED custody gets over today, to be presented before Rouse Avenue Court

Senior Congress leader and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, who is currently in the Enforcement Directorate custody in the INX Media money laundering case, will be presented before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi.

Chidambaram’s lawyers have been asking for relief for the Congress leader on health grounds. On Monday, Chidambaram was brought to RML Hospital in the morning and later referred to AIIMS after he complained of stomach ache and illness. He was discharged in the night.

A few days ago, when Chidambaram's bail petition came up for hearing in the Supreme Court, his lawyer Kapil Sibal had informed the court that the Congress leader had lost five kg weight in Tihar Jail, where he had been lodged while in judicial custody.

The Congress leader was taken to the hospital several times on 7, 23, 25 and 28 October.

Trump says first in line to replace Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi ‘terminated’

US president Donald Trump on Tuesday said the person likely to be first in line to replace Islamic State's slain chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has also been "terminated."

"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!" Trump tweeted.

Trump announced on Sunday that Baghdadi, believed to be 48-year-old, blew himself in his suicide vest as the ISIS leader was chased to the dead end of a tunnel by the US service dogs during a raid by American special forces in northwest Syria.

PMC bank customers to march to RBI’s Mumbai office at 10 am

PMC bank customers will be holding a protest march outside the Reserve Bank of India’s Mumbai office at 10 am. Harried protestors had agitated on Tuesday demanding a payback of their stuck money.

A depositors' delegation also met a Chief General Manager-rank officer after the protest in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and submitted a memorandum. The PMC Bank has been put under restrictions by the RBI for over a month, after an alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam came to light following which the deposit withdrawal was initially capped at Rs 1,000, causing panic and distress among depositors. The withdrawal limit has been raised in staggered manner to Rs 40,000.

Public meeting of striking RTC employees in Hyderabad

Striking employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation will be holding a public meeting on Tuesday from 3 pm to 6 pm in Hyderabad after the Telangana High Court on Tuesday granted conditional approval to the joint action committee of the state transport body.

The court granted the permission while imposing various conditions to facilitate police to maintain law and order during the meeting. Meanwhile, the strike by the employees entered the 25th day on Tuesday.

UK PM Johnson's push for Dec 12 snap poll clears first Parliament hurdle

Embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fourth bid to force an early general election on 12 December cleared its first Parliament hurdle on Tuesday as MPs backed it without the need for a vote, a day after a similar attempt was rejected by the leaders following the European Union's further extension to the Brexit deadline until 31 January.

The House of Commons debate on the bill will carry on as MPs consider amendments, including an Opposition Labour Party proposal to change the date to 9 December to ensure Johnson cannot sneak through his Brexit Bill before Parliament is dissolved and also to ensure a strong turnout for the snap poll.

For a 9 December election, Parliament would need to pass its legislation by Thursday this week, but for a 12 December election it could wait until the middle of next week, leaving open a window for the controversial Brexit Bill to be brought back on the table.

WhatsApp sues Israeli company NSO Group over spying charges

In a federal court, WhatsApp claims that Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group has been using the messaging service to spy on activists and journalists. The lawsuit accuses the company of spying on more than 1,400 targets in 20 countries that includes 100 journalists and human rights activists.

League Cup: Manchester United face Chelsea challenge; Liverpool, Arsenal renew rivalry

The League Cup will witness two high-profile clashes on Wednesday night when Manchester United lock horns with Chelsea while Liverpool renew their rivalry against struggling Arsenal. Unai Emery's Gunners have just managed two wins from their last eight Premier League clashes, while Liverpool, yet to lose a top-flight match this season, are coming fresh from a comeback victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Manchester United, who thrashed Frank Lampard's Blues in their opening Premier League encounter resume life without the injured Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been ruled out till December after suffering an ankle injury. United, however, are coming on the back of a 3-1 win over Norwich City in the Premier League, while Christian Pulisic's hat-trick powered Chelsea to a 4-2 win over Burnley in their last match.

Liberty House's Sanjeev Gupta to merge family's steel operations by end of year

British commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta will merge his family’s steel operations by the end of the year into a new entity, the Liberty Steel Group, to be ready for a potential listing, he said on Tuesday.

Other companies in his family’s privately-held GFG Alliance conglomerate will also be organised for possible IPOs in the future, he told Reuters in an interview. “Whether it’s the steel, aluminium or energy companies ... all the companies will be made ready in terms of governance, reporting and transparency, so they’ll be ready in every way to go for a listing as and when they want to," he said.

Ayushmann Khurrana says he is not worried about similarities between Bala and Ujda Chaman

Ayushmann Khurrana says he is not bothered with the plot similarities between his upcoming release Bala and Ujda Chaman. The Sunny Singh-starrer is a remake of 2017 Kannada film Ondu Motteya Kathe. Both stories follow men dealing with premature balding. "There's just one line which is similar otherwise it's a different film. I've seen the South film, after we completed the shoot. Once you see the film you'll realise (the difference)," Ayushmann said in a group interview, according to PTI.

