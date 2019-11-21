Daily Bulletin: Lok Sabha to continue discussions on air pollution, climate change; Delhi's air quality likely to turn 'severe' in two days; day's top stories

Parliament to discuss Delhi pollution, Transgender persons Bill today

Further discussions on air pollution and climate change is likely to take place in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Congress’ Manish Tewari and BJD’s Pinaki Misra will initiate the discussion, which will conclude with a reply from Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Meanwhile, in the Upper House, Union minister Harsh Vardhan will move The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019. This Bill defines a transgender person as one whose gender does not match the gender assigned at birth. It includes trans-men and trans-women, persons with intersex variations, gender-queers, and persons with socio-cultural identities, such as kinnar and hijra, according to PRS Legislative Research. "The Bill is to provide protection for the rights of transgender persons and their welfare and hence should be taken into consideration," said Vardhan.

Delhi pollution: Air quality in National Capital likely to turn 'severe' in next two days

Air quality in the National Capital entered the 'very poor' category on Wednesday and is likely to turn severe over the next two days due to prevailing calm winds and increased incidents of farm fires, officials said.

The national capital's air quality index (AQI) was 301 at 4 pm on Wednesday, up from 242 at 4 pm on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

With an AQI of 366, Ghaziabad was the most polluted in the country on Wednesday, the CPCB data revealed. Greater Noida (340) and Noida (320) also recorded their AQI in the "very poor" category.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".

The government's air quality monitoring and forecasting service SAFAR said the air quality in Delhi may enter the severe category in some parts of Delhi by Friday.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019: Amit Shah to address poll meetings in Manika, Lohardaga

Union home minister Amit Shah will address election meetings in Jharkhand on 21 November. The BJP president will deliver speech at poll meetings in Manika and Lohardaga, BJPs state unit general secretary Dipak Prakash said in Ranchi on Monday.

He said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari will address a poll meeting at Bishrampur on 22 November.

BJP's working president JP Nadda will speak at a poll rally in Latehar on 22 November, Prakash said.

All the four seats are among the 13 constituencies going for polls in the first of the five-phase elections on 30 November.

The elections will conclude on 20 December and counting will take place on 23 December.

NIA to host first counter-terrorism table-top exercise for “Quad” countries

The National Investigation Agency is hosting the first counter-terrorism exercise for the "Quad" countries — India, the US, Japan and Australia — at the NIA headquarters in Delhi on 21 and 22 November.

The 'CT-TTX' (counter-terrorism table-top exercise) is first such engagement among the Quad countries on regional and global issues of common interest and also in the domain of counter-terrorism and cooperation, the NIA officials said.

It is being conducted as the partner countries have resolved to take the international counter-terror offensive, preparedness, mitigation and synergy to the next level and therefore the table-top exercise would be attended by CT (counter-terrorism) officials and security experts of the Quad countries, they said.

According to the NIA, the purpose of the exercise is to assess and validate CT response mechanisms in the light of emerging terrorist threats as well as to provide opportunities to share best practices and to explore areas for enhanced cooperation amongst participating countries.

IndiGo, GoAir to replace 111 and 54 PW engines in 72 days

IndiGo and GoAir will have to replace 111 and 54 Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines respectively within the next 72 days in their A320neo planes, the government told Parliament on 20 November.

Replying to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said IndiGo and GoAir were asked by aviation regulator DGCA earlier this month to replace 196 and 76 PW engines respectively with modified engines.

On 1 November, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had told the airlines to replace the PW engines under both wings of 97 A320neo aircraft "at all costs" by 31 January or they would be grounded.

India to announce squads for West Indies limited-overs fixtures

The MSK Prasad-led selection committee is set to meet in Kolkata on Thursday to announce India's squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series' against West Indies next month. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma could be rested for the series in order to manage his workload and avoid a burnout ahead of the tour of New Zealand. The focus will also be on the selection of the out-of-form Shikhar Dhawan, and whether the selectors decide to give the upbeat Mayank Agarwal an opportunity in white-ball cricket. India will play three T20Is against the Windies starting 6 December, followed by as many one-dayers.

FIR filed against Yash Raj Films for allegedly pocketing Rs 100 crore in royalties

An FIR was registered against Yash Raj Films (YRF) and its directors by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police. According to the FIR, YRF allegedly collected Rs 100 crore of music royalties meant for members of the Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS), an official said on Wednesday.

A case was registered under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Copyright Act, reports Press Trust of India. YRF is yet to comment on the issue.

Official smart battery cases released for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

Apple has announced new battery cases for its latest lineup of iPhones at $129. The Smart Battery Cases have a similar design to the previous generation's battery cases of the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max. The silicone cases will be available in black, white and pink variants whereas the iPhone 11 will only have black and white variants. There's also a dedicated camera button that lets users instantly take pictures and videos even when the iPhone is locked.

