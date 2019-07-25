Daily Bulletin: Lok Sabha likely to take up Triple Talaq Bill for debate and passage; India's first space war drill 'IndSpaceEx' to kickstart today; day's top stories

Lok Sabha likely to take contentious Triple Talaq Bill for consideration and passage today

The government has listed the controversial Triple Talaq Bill for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The ruling BJP has issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence in the House.

The bill, which criminalises instant divorce by Muslim men and seeks jail term for the guilty, was the first draft legislation tabled by the Narendra Modi government in its first session after it took an oath of office for a second term in May.

Several opposition parties have bitterly opposed the legislation, but the government has asserted that the bill is a step towards gender equality and justice. Parties like the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the DMK have demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) enjoys a strong majority in the Lower House, making the passage of the bill a foregone conclusion. However, the government is set to face an uphill task in the Rajya Sabha where opposition parties have a numerical advantage over the treasury benches.

Some of the BJP's allies, including the JD(U), have also expressed their reservation about the bill.

Two BJP MLAs back Kamal Nath govt during voting on key Bill; Congress claims many legislators in touch with CM

In a jolt to the Opposition BJP in Madhya Pradesh, two of its MLAs backed the seven-month-old Congress-led government during the voting on a Bill in the Assembly on Wednesday. The Congress claimed that more BJP MLAs could join the party.

BJP legislators Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol voted in favour of the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2019 when it was put to vote in the Assembly.

"Several BJP MLAs are in touch with Chief Minister Kamal Nath. They are sitting on the fence. They may cross over to Congress by the next Assembly session," claimed Public Relations Minister PC Sharma, talking to reporters later. During the division of votes on the Bill, 122 MLAs voted in favour of the Congress government.

In the 230-member house, the ruling Congress has the support of 121 MLAs, including Speaker NP Prajapati, who did not take part in the voting.

Thus, besides the 120 MLAs of the Congress and its allies, two BJP MLAs also supported the Bill.

India's first space war drill 'IndSpaceEx', likely to kickstart today

The Indian armed forces plan to conduct the country's first-ever simulated space warfare exercise this week, The Times of India has reported.

The exercise aims to assess "imminent threats" to the nation beyond earth. It also plans on drafting a joint space doctrine for future battles.

The report states that the tri-service integrated defence staff, or the IDS, plans on conducting two-day IndSpaceEx with all the stakeholders involved on 25 to 26 July. The development comes on the background of China's growing influence in space defence and counter-space capabilities, according to the report.

Bihar floods: Toll rises to 123; situation likely to worsen

The death toll in Bihar flood rose to 123 on Wednesday with 17 people losing their lives, as the situation in the 12 affected districts worsened due to heavy rainfall in the past two days.

According to the state disaster management department, the death toll in the worst-affected Sitamarhi district rose to 37 from 27. Five more people died in Madhubani raising the death toll to 30 there, while in Muzaffarpur the figure rose from two to four.

Death figures remained unchanged for eight other districts Araria (12), Sheohar and Darbhanga (10 each), Purnea (nine), Kishanganj (five), Supaul (three), East Champaran (two) and Saharsa (one) while Katihar has reported no casualties yet.

The department has put the total number of people affected by the floods at 81.57 lakh in 105 blocks of 12 districts.

However, many districts in the state received very heavy rainfall on Wednesday, causing the situation to worsen, the disaster management department said. The overall average rainfall received by the state stood at 28.9 mm, 221 percent above normal, it said.

Boris Johnson takes over as UK's new prime minister, promises to leave EU on 31 October with 'no ifs, no buts'

Boris Johnson officially became Britain's new prime minister on Wednesday and promised to leave the European Union on 31 October "no ifs, no buts" under a "new deal" with the 28-member economic bloc.

The 55-year-old former foreign secretary and London Mayor laid out his vision as prime minister in his first speech on the steps of 10 Downing Street after a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, during which the 93-year-old monarch formally invited him to form a government after accepting Theresa May's resignation.

"We will restore trust in our democracy and we are going to fulfil the repeated promises of Parliament to the people and come out of the EU on 31 October, no ifs or buts," Johnson said, adding that while he does have 99 days to that deadline, the country has had enough of waiting and the time to act on Brexit is right away.

"Brexit was a fundamental decision by the British people. We must now respect that decision and create a new partnership with our European friends… The work begins immediately behind that black door and I take personal responsibility of the change I want to see. Never mind the backstop, the buck stops here," the prime minister said just before he went into that iconic black No. 10 door of Downing Street, the British prime minister's office.

IL&FS says on course to clear Rs 20,000 crore debt

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), which has an outstanding debt of Rs 94,216 crore, said on 24 July the board has taken various steps to address over Rs 20,000 crore of its debt pile over the past nine months.

The government had appointed new board headed by veteran banker Uday Kotak last October.

"A critical focus of the board has been to maintain a 'going concern' status for companies under the group. Towards this, as many as 55 companies were classified as 'green' which are servicing all their obligations, the company said in a statement. The group has 348 subsidiaries and associates.

Ultimate Table Tennis gets underway

India's top paddlers including Sathiyan G, Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal and a number of foreign stars will battle it out over the next three weeks. Among the six teams in the fray, three of them (Puneri Paltan, Chennai Lions and U Mumba) will be making their debut.

In the opening match, Sathiyan-led Delhi will begin their title defence against Puneri Paltan that boast of the recently-concluded Commonwealth Championship gold medallists Harmeet Desai and Ahyika Mukherjee.

Amazon launches Prime Video VR app

Amazon has announced a new virtual reality app for its Prime Video service called Prime Video VR. The app will allow users to access the entire library of the video streaming service using VR headsets including the Oculus Go, Quest and Samsung Gear VR. It offers a virtual theatre experience of browsing the Prime Video catalogue and also consists of 360-degree films.