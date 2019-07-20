Daily Bulletin: Karnataka trust vote delayed till Monday; TMC panel to meet kin of Sonbhadra victims; Assam flood toll rises to 47; day's top stories

Karnataka trust vote delayed till Monday

The JD(S)-Congress ruling combine in Karnataka on Friday defied the Governor's deadline twice for proving the majority on the floor of the state Assembly, setting off a constitutional crisis and a fresh legal battle.

As the Assembly failed to take up the voting on the confidence motion to decide the fate of the 14-month-old government, the unending political drama, which sparked on 6 July with the resignation of 15 MLAs of the ruling coalition, is set to spill over to next week with Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar adjourning the House till Monday.

All eyes were now on Governor Vajubhai Vala on his next course of action.

Before adjourning the house towards the fag end of the day, the speaker made it clear that a finality would be put to the motion of confidence moved by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday and the matter would not be prolonged further under any circumstances, to which the government agreed.

HDK, Congress move SC against its 17 July order

Kumaraswamy and the Congress moved the Supreme Court accusing the governor of meddling with the Assembly proceedings when the debate on the trust vote was underway and sought clarification on its 17 July order causing hindrance in issuing whip to the legislators and giving them liberty from participating in the Assembly proceedings.

The top court had held that the MLAs cannot be compelled to participate in the Assembly proceedings.

Kumaraswamy told the apex court that the governor cannot dictate the House on the manner in which the debate of confidence motion has to take place In his second missive to Kumaraswamy, the governor expressed his "prima facie satisfaction" that the government has lost its majority confidence of the house.

"When the allegations of horse-trading are widely made and I am receiving many complaints, it is constitutionally imperative that the floor test be completed without any delay and today itself. I, therefore, require you to prove your majority and complete and conclude the floor test procedure today," Vala told Kumaraswamy in the second letter since Thursday.

As he was speaking on the confidence motion, Kumaraswamy said, "I have received the second love letter" from the governor. He has got gnanodaya (awareness) now. Governor talks about horse-trading in the letter... was he not aware of it till now. Let us do politics...we are also here...we will not fear and run away. Why couldn't the governor see horse-trading when the MLAs were resigning."

TMC delegation to meet kin of Sonbhadra clash victims

Day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh, where 10 people were gunned down this week during a clash over a land dispute, a team of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs is set to visit the families of the victims on Saturday.

The delegation, comprising Derek O'Brien, Sunil Mondal, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Uma Saren, will reach Varanasi airport at 9.15 am Saturday and then take a three-hour drive to Ubbha village in Sonbhadra district, TMC sources said.

The decision of the ruling party in Bengal assumed significance due to the intensified political bickering and violence between the TMC and the BJP since the Lok Sabha elections in which the saffron party made significant inroads in the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee had attacked each other during the election campaign in the eastern state.

Ten people were killed and 28 injured in the clash between supporters of village head Yagya Dutt and Gond tribals over a piece of land in Sonbhadra's Ghorawal area on Wednesday. Dutt's supporters allegedly opened fire on the tribals.

Priyanka visited Sonbhadra on Friday to meet the family members of those killed but she was detained and stopped, thereby, triggering a standoff with the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Refusing to furnish a personal bond, Priyanka stayed put at a guesthouse in Mirzapur district where she was taken after she squatted on the road with her supporters, insisting that she be allowed to proceed and meet the victims' families.

Assam floods: Eleven more die taking toll to 47; ninety percent of rhino habitats inundated

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Friday as 11 more people died taking the toll to 47, while 48.87 lakh people were affected in 27 of the 33 districts.

A total of 1.79 lakh hectare agricultural land was submerged and around 90 percent of rhino habitats – the Kaziranga National Park and the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary –are under water, officials said.

Of the 11 deaths, five were reported from Dhubri district and three each from Barpeta and Morigaon, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

In its bulletin, the ASDMA said 48,87,443 people of 3,705 villages are affected by the floods.

In Sivasagar and Udalguri where the flood water has ebbed, the displaced people found after returning home that the swirling waters have damaged walls and sand from rivers filled up agriculture lands rendering them unsuitable for farming.

Though water was beginning to recede in Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat district and Pobitora in Morigaon district, forest department sources said animals like rhinos, elephants, buffaloes and deer have taken shelter on artificial high-grounds constructed within the forests.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level in Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur district, Kopili at Dharamtul in Nagaon district, the bulletin said.

Kargil War 20th anniversary: Rajnath Singh to pay tribute to martyrs in Dras

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lay a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras on Saturday to commemorate 20 years of the Indian Army's Operation Vijay, officials said.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry on Friday said Singh will also dedicate to the nation two bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation at Ujh in Kathua district and Basantar in Samba district.

The Ujh bridge is one kilometre-long and the Basantar bridge is 617.4 metres.

The Defence minister will lay the wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras on Saturday on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Operation Vijay that was against the intrusion by militias as well as regular troops of Pakistan in the Kargil sector in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

"Brave soldiers of the Indian Army had overcome seemingly insurmountable odds, hostile terrain, weather, and a determined enemy occupying dominating heights, to win the Kargil War with the help of the Indian Air Force, which gave air support to the Army," the ministry said.

IndiGo board meet to continue today; no differences among promoters on growth strategy: CEO

The board of InterGlobe Aviation Friday discussed a "range of issues", including appointment of a woman director, and the meeting will continue on Saturday, the company's CEO Ronojoy Dutta said.

The board meet also comes against the backdrop of an ongoing spat between promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia over alleged corporate governance lapses.

Dutta also asserted that there is absolutely no disagreement between the promoters over the airline's growth strategy.

InterGlobe Aviation is the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo.

Seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League kicks off in Hyderabad

Telugu Titans and U Mumba will clash in the opening game of the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will also be in action on Saturday when they take on three-time champions Patna Pirates. Star Sports will broadcast all the matches.