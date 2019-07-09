Daily Bulletin: Karnataka Speaker to examine resignations of 13 rebel MLAs; IMD warns of very heavy rainfall in Mumbai today; today's top stories

Karnataka Speaker to examine resignations of 13 dissenting MLAs today

As the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka struggles to survive the political crisis caused by the resignations of 13 MLAs, all eyes are on Speaker Ramesh Kumar as he is likely to examine and decide on the resignations on Tuesday. On Monday, all the ministers of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government quit to give the chief minister a free hand to reshuffle his cabinet to include rebel MLAs. Two Independent legislators also withdrew their support.

There was no immediate word from the rebel camp on the move to reshuffle the cabinet in a bid to save the wobbly 13-month-old government. The Karnataka Congress' legal department petitioned the Speaker not to accept resignations of the dissenting MLAs — 10 from the Congress and three from the JD(S) — alleging that rules have not been followed during the submission of the resignations. The party requested Kumar to take a final decision only after holding a separate inquiry with the MLAs and hold hearings to gather the public opinion of the constituencies they represent.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah has also called for a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Tuesday in which all MLAs have been asked to attend, failing which strict action will be taken against them. Congress in-charge for Karnataka, KC Venugopal and senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge are also likely to be present in the meeting, which precedes the Assembly Session commencing on 12 July.

India take on New Zealand in World Cup 2019 semis

India clash against New Zealand in the first semi-final of World Cup 2019 today at Old Trafford in Manchester. Virat Kohli and Co finished at the top of the league stage points table while Kiwis qualified to knockout stage after finishing on fourth spot. Overcast conditions are expected in Manchester with chances of some rain. The group game between the two sides had also got washed out.

IMD says 'very heavy' rain expected in Mumbai today

Heavy rains made a reappearance in Mumbai Monday after a hiatus, affecting road and rail traffic and briefly disrupting operations at the city airport. Office-goers braved torrential downpour in many parts of the metropolis to reach their places of work. Heavy rains are expected in the city even on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast "intense spells of rainfall" with heavy rains expected at a few places in Mumbai and suburbs Monday. It said heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at places in Raigad and Palghar districts and at a few places in Thane district.

Sonia Gandhi to address all Congress Lok Sabha MPs

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the party's Lok Sabha MPs on Tuesday. Sonia has called the meeting in the capacity of being the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party. The meeting will be attended by the Lok Sabha MPs only.

On Monday evening, Sonia had addressed the newly elected Congress MPs at the party's war room. Rahul Gandhi and K Suresh also addressed the lawmakers. The meeting was the part of the party's orientation programme for the newly elected MPs. A total of 52 Members of Parliament the Congress has in the new Lok Sabha, as many as 31 of them are first-timers.

SC to hear plea on the deportation of Rohingya Muslims to Bangladesh

The Supreme Court is likely to hear a PIL seeking identification and deportation of all illegal immigrants and infiltrators including Bangladesh nationals and Rohingyas on Tuesday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta on Thursday took note of the submission of lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay that his plea, which was filed in 2017, be listed for an urgent hearing.

Upadhyay, in his plea, has also favoured the Centre's stand to identify and deport to Myanmar around 40,000 illegal Rohingya Muslims staying in the country. The plea has sought a direction to the Centre and the state governments to identify, detain and deport all "illegal migrants and infiltrators".

Facebook built software that tracks misinformation about its own platform

Facebook, a social media giant which appears to be concerned with fake news and misinformation spreading rampantly on its platform, also appears to be concerned about rumours spread about the platform. As per a report, the company has a special program named 'Stormchaser', used to track misinformation about Facebook which includes rumours spread on WhatsApp.

Bhumi Pednekar starts shooting for Pati Patni Aur Voh on Tuesday

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to start shooting for her next film Patni Patni Aaur Voh along with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The shooting will commence from Tuesday in Lucknow. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of a 1978 film of the same name and is being directed by Mudassar Aziz of Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi fame.

