Daily Bulletin: JNUSU election result 2018 expected today; JD(U) to hold executive meet; top stories for the day

JNUSU election result 2018 expected today

The results for Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) polls are expected to be announced on Sunday. The counting of votes was suspended for over 14 hours on Saturday by election authorities citing "forcible entry" and "attempts to snatch away ballot boxes" at counting venue, after the ABVP staged protests claiming it was not informed about the start of the process.

The counting, which was suspended at 4 am on Saturday, resumed at 6.30 pm later that day after two teachers from the Grievance Redressal Cell were appointed as observers for the exercise. The Left and the ABVP are locked in a close fight on the central panel posts of president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary with the Left leading the ABVP on all the posts.

JD(U)'s executive meet at Nitish Kumar's residence today

JD(U)'s executive committee meeting is scheduled for Sunday at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's residence. The party will likely discuss issues related to seat sharing before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and review the party's preparedness for the election.

Rape-accused Franco Mulakkal hands over administrative charge

Bishop Franco Mulakkal, facing probe after a nun accused him of rape, has handed over administrative responsibility of Jalandhar diocese to a senior priest on Saturday. In a circular addressed to priests, nuns and brothers of the diocese, the bishop said, "In my absence Mathew Kokkandam will administer the diocese as is the normal practice when I am away from the diocese".

He also requested them to continue to pray for him and for the nun and her supporters who have come out against him "so that divine intervention may bring about change of heart and the truth of the matter may be revealed".

Narendra Modi launches 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched "Swachhata Hi Seva" (cleanliness is service) movement by interacting with people and personalities from diverse fields through video conferencing at 17 locations. He said that India has achieved more in sanitation coverage in the last four years than that in the last 60-65 years. The 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement aims at boosting public participation in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and is being organised in the run-up to the fourth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission on 2 October next month, which will also mark the commencement of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi. In his remarks during video conferencing, Modi also said that cleanliness coverage was 40 percent in 2014 and it now has grown to over 90 percent on account of people's efforts.

Modi expressed satisfaction about economy's broad parameters: Arun Jaitley after review meet

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday evening said that the Centre is optimistic about the country's growth rate and tax collections, and that Modi expressed his satisfaction about the broad parameters with regard to the economy. His comments came after a review meeting of various departments of the finance ministry in New Delhi. Jaitley also said that the government is determined to keep fiscal deficit at 3.3 percent of GDP on the back of buoyant tax revenues and expectations of surpassing the disinvestment target. He also exuded confidence of surpassing the 7-7.5 percent GDP growth target projected in the last Budget presented on 1 February, meeting capital expenditure targets, surpassing tax collections projections and exceeding the record Rs 1 lakh crore target of revenue mobilisation from government stake sale in PSUs.

Five terrorists killed in encounter in Kulgam

Five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) militants, including the one involved in last year's deadly attack on a cash van in which five policemen and two bank guards lost their lives, were killed in an encounter Saturday in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. A civilian was killed and 10 others injured in clashes near the encounter site when protesting youths started pelting stones at the security forces, an official said. Security forces had launched a search operation late on Friday night in Chowgam area of Qazigund in south Kashmir's Kulgam district based on inputs about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesman said.

Main accused in Rewari gangrape case identified

A serving defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan has emerged as the main accused in the Rewari gangrape case. BS Sandhu, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana, informed that the police are working towards getting a warrant against the main accused and the other two accused (who have also been identified) will be nabbed soon. The army has also assured action against the main accused. Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief South Western Command, said that the "army does not shelter criminals". Meanwhile, the medical report of the 19-year-old woman has confirmed rape, Nazneen Bhasin, the Police Superintendent of Nuh, who is heading the SIT said. She also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who helps crack the case.

Manohar Parrikar admitted to AIIMS

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer, was on Saturday admitted at the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for further treatment and examination. He also held meetings with Goa Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant and Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo amid talks of distribution of some portfolios currently being looked after by him. "Portfolios would be distributed to existing ministers so that the administration of Goa can run smoothly and ministers can take decisions on any files," Lobo had said.

Hindi version of Avengers: Infinity War to release in India again

Marvel Studios is going to release the Hindi version of hit film Avengers: Infinity War in India again. The studio is set to re-release the film on 2 October. "The record breaking success of Avengers: Infinity War was historic. The response from Indian fans has been extremely overwhelming and seeing the ever-increasing following for the Hindi version we have decided to re-release just the Hindi version on demand from our English fans to enjoy the extended long weekend on 2 October," said Bikram Duggal, head of Studio Entertainment, Disney India, in a statement to IANS.

Typhoon Mangkhut kills 12 in Philippines

Typhoon Mangkhut lashed northern Philippines with destructive winds and heavy rain that set off landslides and destroyed homes on Saturday, leaving at least 12 people dead, as Hong Kong and other parts of southern China braced for the powerful storm.