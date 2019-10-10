Daily Bulletin: Jammu and Kashmir opens up to tourists after 2-month-long restrictions; Karnataka Assembly session begins today; day's top stories

Karnataka Assembly session to commence from today; Opposition likely to corner BJP over flood relief

The winter session of the Karnataka legislature that begins Thursday is expected to start on a stormy note, with the opposition Congress and JD(S) likely to corner the BJP government on a host of issues, including flood relief.

This will be the second session for the BJP government after assuming power, the last one being in July end, where Yediyurappa proved his majority on the floor of the House and Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri was elected the new Speaker.

The government has said the three-day session will primarily focus on discussion on the budget and its passage.

Soon after proving his government’s majority on 29 July, Yediyurappa, who also holds the Finance portfolio, had sought a vote on account for three months — 1 August to 31 October.

The Opposition is expected to take on the government, alleging failure in handling flood relief and drought situation in several parts of the state.

Despite the BJP-ruled government at the centre, delay in grant of central funds for flood relief and cut in allocation to constituencies represented by opposition MLAs are among the issues that Congress and JD(S) are likely to raise.

Tourists allowed in Jammu and Kashmir from today as governor lifts restrictions

Jammu and Kashmir, which was under a perpetual lockdown after its special status was revoked, is now ready to welcome tourists once again, Governor Satya Pal Malik said.

Malik had on Monday directed for the lifting of an over two-month-old advisory, which asked tourists to leave the Kashmir valley.

"The governor directed that the Home Department's advisory asking tourists to leave the Valley be lifted immediately. This will be done with effect from 10 October," an official spokesman said.

The state administration on 2 August had issued a security advisory asking Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave Kashmir as soon as possible, citing terror threat in the Valley.

The advisory was issued just before the Centre announced the negation of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories on 5 August. The spokesman said the governor issued the directive at a 'Situation cum Security Review' meeting with the advisors and the chief secretary in Srinagar.

Rahul Gandhi to appear in Surat Court in defamation case today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before a magisterial court in Surat on Thursday to defend himself in a criminal defamation case filed against him for saying "why all thieves share the Modi surname" during the Lok Sabha poll campaign this year.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda on Tuesday held a meeting with local party leaders in view of Gandhi's upcoming visit. He said that the former Congress president would appear before the court in Surat on 10 October.

"Rahulji will be accorded a grand welcome by our party workers on the entire route from the airport to the court," Chavda said.

Chief Judicial Magistrate BH Kapadia had in May issued summons to Gandhi after admitting a complaint filed by local BJP MLA Purnesh Modi under IPC sections that deal with criminal defamation.

During the last hearing in July, the court had granted Gandhi exemption from personal appearance, slating 10 October as the next date of hearing. In his complaint, the BJP legislator from Surat-West had alleged the Congress leader had defamed the entire Modi community with his remark during the Lok Sabha campaign.

The court, while admitting the suit, had held that there was a prima facie case of criminal defamation against the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad.

Nirmala Sitharaman to meet CEOs of PSU banks on 14 October

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) next week to discuss various issues, including progress on credit offtake.

The meeting, scheduled to be held on 14 October is expected to review fund flow to stressed NBFC and MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sectors, sources said. Banks are expected to present a report card on partial credit guarantee scheme and fundraising from the market to enhance their capital base.

South Africa look to keep series alive with second Test at Pune

The Proteas will look the avenge their 203-run loss to India at Visakhapatnam when they take on the hosts in Pune. The visitors will take heart from the fact that while India have lost just one Test match at home since 2013, that lone defeat has come at Pune when Australia got the better of the hosts during the 2017 tour. While India is expected to name an unchanged playing 11, South Africa may bring fast bowler Lungi Ngidi into the lineup, in place of Dane Piedt. The match will start at 0930 IST.

Blizzard facing backlash over penalising gamer for showing support for Hong Kong protests

Activision Blizzard is in the middle of facing intense backlash from the gaming community after it suspended a professional esports player over matters of free speech. Chung Ng Wai, a Hearthstone professional player, was forced to forfeit his reported reward of $10,000 after he expressed support for the protest movements going on in Hong Kong.

Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell to premiere at AFI Fest 2019

Veteran filmmaker Clint Eastwood's next directorial, Richard Jewell will have its world premiere at the AFI Fest 2019. The film is based on Richard Jewell, the real-life security guard whose world turned upside down after law enforcement leaked to an overenthusiastic reporter at the Atlanta Journal Constitution that he was a possible suspect for the pipe-bombing at Centennial Park during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.​

With inputs from agencies