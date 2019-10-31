Daily Bulletin: Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh formally become UTs on Unity Day; Twitter to ban all political advertising from 22 Nov; day's top stories

Jammu and Kashmir divided into two Union Territories; Lieutenant Governors to take oath today

The two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh come into existence today, 87 days after the central government abrogated the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on on 5 August.

While Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal administered the oath to Ladakh Lieutenant Gover Radha Krishna Mathur at 7.15 am in Leh, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GK Murmu is scheduled to take oath at around 12.45 pm in Srinagar.

The President's rule imposed in undivided Jammu and Kashmir was revoked following bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

Narendra Modi to lead nation in paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhai Patel on Unity Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia on the occasion of his 144th birth anniversary. He will also participate in the Ekta Diwas Parade, visit the technology demonstration site and later interact with Civil Service Probationers in Kevadia.

Modi said that 'Run for Unity' is an event which is beneficial for the mind, body and soul. "During 'Run for Unity' not only do we have to run but in doing so the spirit of Fit India is also reflected. We also find ourselves connected with Ek Bharat- Shrestha Bharat. And so, not just our body, but our mind and value system get integrated with ushering unity in India to take India to loftier heights," he said during his Mann Ki Baat address. Home Minister Amit Shah will flag-off the run in Delhi.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind, Amit Shah, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will participate in the Run For Unity in Bhubaneshwar.

Since 2014, 31 October is observed as National Unity Day and people from all walks of life participate in the Run for Unity. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was independent India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.

Twitter to ban all political advertising starting 22 November ahead of 2020 US election

Twitter said Wednesday it would bar political advertising globally on its platform, responding to growing criticism over misinformation from politicians on social media.

Chief executive Jack Dorsey said in a tweet that the company took the action to head off potential problems from "machine learning-based optimization of messaging and micro-targeting, unchecked misleading information, and deep fakes."

The move comes with Facebook under pressure to apply fact-checking to politicians running ads with debunked claims.

Dorsey said the new policy, details of which will be unveiled next month, would ban ads on political issues as well as from candidates. “It isn't fair for everyone but candidates to buy ads for issues they want to push. So we're stopping these too."

Coast Guard issues weather advisory to Kerala, Karnataka, Goa as Cyclone Kyarr continues to weaken

As the cyclonic storm Kyarr moved away from the Indian coasts and continued to weaken, another well-marked low-pressure area has developed over Comorian and adjoining Indian Ocean area, according to an Indian Coast Guard weather advisory.

The low-pressure area lays centred 200 kilometre South-East of Minicoy (Lakshadweep Islands). "It is very likely to move North Westwardly across Lakshadweep Islands during next 24 hours and then emerge into the east-central Arabian Sea. It is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours and into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours," the advisory read.

Wind speed of 40-50 kms per hour with rough to very rough sea conditions will prevail at the central Arabian Sea between 31 October and 3 November. Coast Guard western region has issued a weather advisory to coastal states of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra including Union Territory of Lakshadweep requesting them to warn the fishing community against venturing out to sea.

Delhi High Court to hear P Chidambaram’s bail plea

Former Union Minister and Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s interim bail plea will be heard by the Delhi High Court today.

He sought bail owing to his fragile health. The petition said he had lost 5 kilograms during the two months that he had spent in custody. “It is submitted that with the onset of cold weather and the incidents of dengue etc, the petitioner’s health is likely to become more vulnerable,” the petition read.

He is in judicial custody in the INX Media case till 13 November.

Deceased Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's successor may surface within weeks, says US official

The Islamic State group's leadership has a "deep bench" and a replacement for deceased chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi could surface within weeks, the US government's top counter-terrorism expert said.

Acting Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Russ Travers did not predict which IS figure would take over after al-Baghdadi, cornered in a weekend US military raid, killed himself in a Syria. But he said the group has a number of people who could take the helm, with the ability to command some 14,000 fighters who have dispersed across Syria and Iraq.

"The United States and the coalition overall has had tremendous success in eliminating leadership over the years in both Al-Qaeda and ISIS. And yet the bench tends to rise to the top."

"My guess it that... somewhere between a couple of days and a couple of weeks, we will see a new leader of the (caliphate) announced." He suggested a new leader might be able to build relations with Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of rival extremist group Al-Qaeda.

In the near term, Travers did not see IS being able to muster any significant attacks. But any planning underway for a major operation will continue, barely interrupted by the death of al-Baghdadi, the group's intensely secretive leader and spiritual guide.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon released video and photos of the US special forces raid that resulted in the death of al-Baghdadi.

Delhi sees 30 percent spike in respiratory ailments following festive season, schools asked to suspend outdoor activities

The percentage of patients complaining of respiratory ailments has increased by about 30 percent in hospital OPDs after the festive season, doctors across the city told ANI.

Dr Vikas Maurya, Head of Respiratory department at Fortis hospital said, "Post Diwali, the situation has worsened. Nearly 30 per cent of patients have increased in the OPD complaining of chest disorder, sneezing, viral infection and cough. It is going to get worse in the coming days." Dr Anant Mohan, Head of pulmonology department at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) further stated that the trend may well shoot up in the next few days.

The Delhi government on Wednesday directed all schools in the national capital to suspend outdoor activities till severe pollution condition persists.

On Wednesday, the city witnessed thick smog with the air pollution at dangerous levels which made it breathing difficult for many in the National Capital.

Core croup secretaries to discuss Air India disinvestment

The core group of Secretaries on disinvestment (CGD) is likely to meet where the Air India Expression of Interest (EoI) could be discussed. The Expenditure Secretary GC Murmu has been moved as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after it became a Union Territory and a new Disinvestment Secretary TK Pandey has taken charge.

Goa government to spend Rs 18 crore on International Film Festival of India in November

The Goa government will spend around Rs 18 crore on hosting International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Subhash Faldesai, vice-chairman of Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), told PTI. Of the total budget, Rs 5.5 crore will be raised through sponsorships to reduce the financial burden on the government, he said.

The 50th edition of the festival will be held between 20 and 28 November in Panaji.

