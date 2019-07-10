Daily Bulletin: India VS New Zealand semi-final to resume today; BJP to hold ‘dharna’ at Karnataka Assembly amid political crisis; day's top stories

India VS New Zealand ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final to resume today

The India-New Zealand World Cup 2019 semi-final match which came to a premature end on Tuesday due to rain will resume today with New Zealand labouring to 211-5 against India at Old Trafford, with 3.5 overs still to bat in the innings.

The reserve day will see a continuation of the match, not a restart. It will be a 50-over contest and if there is further rain on Wednesday then umpires can, if necessary, reduce the number of overs to a minimum of 20 per side, which is needed to achieve a result. If there is no result, India would advance courtesy of finishing higher in the group standings. They were first and New Zealand was fourth.

Karnataka political crisis: BJP to hold ‘dharna’ at Assembly today; Congress' DK Shivakumar to meet rebels in Mumbai

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, the state BJP has decided to stage a dharna at Vidhan Soudha on Wednesday demanding chief minister's resignation. On the other hand, Congress leader and minister DK Shivakumar is expected to meet dissident MLAs in Mumbai the same day.

The rebel Karnataka lawmakers who are camping in Mumbai since Saturday have approached Mumbai Police, seeking protection ahead of Shivakumar visit to the city on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to the Mumbai Police chief, the 10 lawmakers have stated that they don't want to meet their state leaders who are coming to Mumbai.

Since Saturday, Karnataka has been thrown into a political crisis with as many as 14 lawmakers resigning from their positions.

The Karnataka lawmakers camping in Mumbai had checked into Sofitel at Bandra Kurla Complex on Saturday evening and moved to the Renaissance Hotel in Powai on Monday.

The Congress has blamed the BJP for engineering the crisis, pointing to the fact that BJP leaders have been regular visitors to the hotel where these lawmakers are staying.

Whip for all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha BJP MPs for Budget discussion

The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned on Tuesday till Wednesday after ruckus over the Karnataka political crisis on Tuesday. BJP had also issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the House, on Wednesday sources told ANI.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed uproar over the Karnataka crisis with opposition Congress members storming the well of the House and raising slogans, leading to adjournment of proceedings for the day.

The Upper House witnessed protests by members of Congress, TMC, CPI, and CPM as soon as it reconvened at 2 pm following two adjournments earlier in the day.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was chairing the proceedings, made repeated appeals to protesting members to return to their seats, observing that the House has to discuss the Union Budget 2019-20 and Congress leader P Chidambaram was slated to speak on the issue.

However, as protests continued, he adjourned the House for the day.

A general discussion on the Union Budget is to continue in the Lok Sabha today. While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to reply in Lok Sabha at 2 pm today.

'No longer acceptable': Donald Trump launches fresh attack on India for imposing tariffs on American products

US president Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on India for imposing tariffs on American products and said it was "no longer acceptable", days after he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and agreed to sort out the trade-related issues.

Trump, championing his 'America First' policy, has been a vocal critic of India for levying "tremendously high" duties on US products. "India has long had a field day putting tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Trump's terse comment came within a fortnight after his meeting with Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on 28 June, where the two leaders aired their concerns over the bilateral trade disputes and agreed for a meeting of their commerce ministers to sort out the issues.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Amethi on Wednesday, his first after losing the parliamentary constituency to Union minister Smriti Irani in the general election, to ascertain the cause of his defeat, party sources said.

During his visit, Gandhi will meet party representatives, including booth presidents of five assembly segments -- Salon, Amethi, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur and Tiloi, they said. Gandhi is likely to visit some villages too, party district spokesperson Anil Singh said.

After Gandhi’s defeat, his representative Chandrakant Dubey and district president Yogendra Mishra have resigned. The Gandhi scion will meet party workers at Nirmala Devi Educational Institute in Gauriganj.

IndiGo partners at loggerheads; firm has started 'veering off' from core values, says promoter Rakesh Gangwal

IndiGo promoter Rakesh Gangwal has alleged serious governance lapses at the company. He is locked in a bitter battle with fellow co-founder Rahul Bhatia.

Gangwal, who along with his affiliates holds around 37 percent stake in InterGlobe Aviation, said that the company has "started veering off" from the core principles and values of governance that made the company what it is today.

India’s biggest airline by market share said in an exchange filing that Gangwal had informed the company board about his communication to SEBI, according to a report in The Economic Times.

InterGlobe Aviation (or IndiGo) is also the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo.

YouTube is back on Amazon Fire TV while Google's Chromecast now supports Prime Video

The war between Amazon and Google is officially over. Having buried the hatchet earlier this spring, Amazon Fire TV users can now watch YouTube, while Chromecast — which allows people to stream videos from their device onto a TV screen — now supports Amazon's Prime Video service. Amazon has confirmed that the YouTube app will be available on the second-gen Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Stick Basic Edition. It will be rolled out to other devices in the coming months.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.