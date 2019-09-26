Daily Bulletin: India to attend SAARC Council of ministers meeting; Amit Shah to hold meeting with BJP core group to decide on alliance in Maharashtra, Haryana; day's top stories

India to attend SAARC Council of ministers meeting, hold talks with foreign ministers of Quadrilateral

The SAARC Council of Ministers meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly is expected to be held on Thursday in New York.

Despite heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the changed constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, both neighbours have agreed to participate in the SAARC Council of Ministers meeting on 26 September.

Against this backdrop, the participation of the two countries in the meeting chaired by Nepal can result in some positives, said officials. India and Pakistan have already sent their concurrence to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Secretariat in Kathmandu, the officials added.

Though the meeting of SAARC Council of Ministers is an annual affair and usually takes place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, this time, there were speculations it might not happen due to escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.

The 18th SAARC summit was held in Kathmandu in 2014 and Pakistan was to host the next summit in 2016. The 19th SAARC Summit failed to take place since India decided to pull out of it in 2016 following a terrorist attack in Uri, Kashmir, which killed 19 people.

India, the largest member of SAARC forum, has said it will participate in future summits if Pakistan took steps to tackle terrorism.

According to reports, year, after India refused to upgrade its Quadrilateral grouping with the US, Australia and Japan to the level of foreign secretaries, the foreign ministers of these four countries, are also scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York on Thursday.

The Quadrilateral, which was revived in November 2017, has so far met at the level of Joint Secretary-rank officials. The new plan will result in an upgrade by at least three levels.

This meeting is a significant ramp-up of the profile of this grouping and comes a few weeks before Chinese president Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit India for the second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to be held in Tamil Nadu.

Amit Shah to hold meeting with BJP core group to decide on alliance in Maharashtra, Haryana

Home minister Amit Shah is expected to hold a meeting with top party leaders on Thursday to decide on the vexed issue of stitching an alliance for contesting the upcoming assembly election in two states - Haryana and Maharashtra.

The meeting on Thursday has been scheduled ahead of Sunday's meeting of Central Election Committee. The meeting on 26 September will be attended by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state core committee leaders from Maharashtra and Haryana at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

To be chaired by Shah, the meeting is also likely to be attended by the party's working president JP Nadda, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP's Haryana in-charge Anil Jain and Haryana election in-charge Narendra Singh Tomar among others. It has been called to discuss candidates and party's poll strategy ahead of the key CEC meet on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from attending the UN General Assembly session in the US.

NCLT asks Jet lenders to release lifeline funds within 15 days

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday directed the financial creditors of the grounded Jet Airways to release some interim lifeline funds within 15 days. The lenders had in-principle sanctioned Rs 63 crore to the RP and SBI, the lead lender, had reportedly already disbursed its portion of Rs 10 crore.

However, other lenders like Yes Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Axis Bank are yet to release their portion. Therefore the tribunal has directed these lenders to release the amount within 15 days.

The RP of Jet Airways had moved NCLT on 20 September seeking directions to the lenders, who own 51 percent in the airline since March, to release interim funds.

India women aim to showcase improved performance in second T20I against South Africa

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women's team will aim to double their lead in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa when the two sides lock horns in Surat for their second encounter of the five-match series on Thursday. The India skipper top-scored for the hosts in the first match with 43 runs as they managed to post 130-8 on a day when their batting was tested. However, Deepti Sharma returned with an incredible three-wicket spell with as many maidens, as the Proteas were bundled out for 119.

OnePlus 7-Series and OnePlus TV to be annouced today

OnePlus is about to announce its next-generation OnePlus 7T-series in India today along with the OnePlus TV and this is the very first unveiling of the devices anywhere in the world, showing OnePlus' commitment towards the Indian market. OnePlus has trickled down a lot of information about its new products via its social media handles, so much so that the only thing that we don't know is the exact price of the devices

Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill to reunite for Jurassic World 3

After Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), the third chapter of the popular science fiction saga is underway. Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern, who were in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film, will each be reprising their original roles.

The three actors have not been reunited since the triumph of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, which made more than a billion dollars in 1993.

Dern returns as Dr Ellie Sattler and Neill as Dr Alan Grant. Goldblum, who made his comeback as Dr Ian Malcolm to the franchise with second chapter, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, is also set to reprise his role. Colin Trevorrow, the director of the first and third chapters of Jurassic World, announced the news on Tuesday on the occasion of a showing of the original feature in Los Angeles.

The filmmaker will co-write the upcoming film with Emily Carmichael. Steven Spielberg will be one of the producers. Filming will begin at the start of next year. Universal plans its release for 11 June, 2021 in the United States.