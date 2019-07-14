Daily Bulletin: India, Pakistan to hold fresh talks over Kartarpur corridor; England, New Zealand eye maiden World Cup title; day's top stories

Kartarpur corridor talks: India and Pakistan to meet at Wagah-Attari border to discuss development work

Key issues such as connectivity at 'Zero Point' and the number of pilgrims to be allowed through the Kartarpur corridor will be discussed on Sunday when Indian and Pakistani delegates hold a meeting on modalities related to the project, government sources said.

The meeting will take place at the Attari-Wagah border on the Pakistani side.

They said India will also flag its concerns over the security aspect. New Delhi had earlier conveyed its strong concerns to Pakistan over the appointment of a pro-Khalistani separatist leader, Gopal Singh Chawla, in a committee appointed by Islamabad. But, Pakistan's federal cabinet on Friday removed Chawla from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee.

Matters related to the modalities of the corridor, who can use the corridor and its facilities, will be discussed.

Besides this, the documents required for the movement of pilgrims, the number of people to be allowed would be on the meeting agenda. They would also discuss the issue of connectivity at the 'Zero Point', sources said.

The project will allow easy access to Sikh pilgrims from India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak.

According to reports, work on a four-lane highway on the Indian side is in full swing.

The four-lane highway connecting the 'Zero Point' of the Kartarpur Corridor up to National Highway-354 is being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Pakistan is constructing a two-lane highway. Officials said the work on the four-lane highway should be completed by September.

England, New Zealand eye maiden title in ICC World Cup 2019 final at Lord's

The Cricket World Cup will have a new champion on Sunday when hosts England and New Zealand face off in the final of the 2019 edition at Lord's on Sunday. Both teams entered the summit clash on the back of contrasting semi-final wins.

New Zealand registered a tense 18-run win over India in a match spread over two days at Old Trafford, before England gave arch-rivals Australia a sound eight-wicket thrashing at Edgbaston. Both England (1979, 1987 and 1992) and New Zealand (2015) have finished as runners-up in past editions.

Karnataka crisis: Rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj hints at reconsidering resignation; BJP seeks trust vote tomorrow

With the lingering political upheaval in Karnataka, coalition leaders on Saturday were locked in hectic parleys to pacify the dissident legislators, as the BJP upped the ante and said it would press Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to seek the trust vote on Monday.

According to media reports, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad are likely to visit Bengaluru on Sunday to win back more MLAs.

A day after Kumaraswamy made a surprise announcement in the Assembly that he would seek a trust vote, efforts were intensified to reach out to the rebel MLAs.

After almost day-long negotiations, it appeared that Congress had made some headway in pacifying one of its MLAs – MTB Nagaraj, who hinted that he might reconsider his resignation, but fell short of making any final announcement till the evening.

The BJP, however, made it clear that it will press Kumaraswamy to seek the trust vote in the Assembly on Monday, a day prior to the Supreme Court hearing the petition of the lawmakers, who have resigned.

Meanwhile, five more rebel Congress MLAs moved the apex court Saturday against the Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar for not accepting their resignation.

MLAs Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj (MTB), Munirathna and Roshan Baig have sought impleadment in the already pending application filed by the 10 other rebels MLAs, the hearing on which is scheduled for Tuesday.

Mukul Roy claims 107 MLAs, majority from TMC, to join BJP 'very soon'

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy Saturday claimed that nearly 107 MLAs, a majority of them from the ruling TMC in West Bengal, are in touch with the saffron party and are likely to join it "very soon".

Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, both at the state and district levels, have lost confidence in the Mamata Banerjee-led party and are fed up with the way it is functioning, he told a group of reporters here.

"Nearly 107 MLAs are in touch with us. Majority of them are from the TMC. Few are from the Congress and the CPI(M). They are willing to join the saffron camp very soon," Roy said.

He, however, did not provide any further details. Roy's comments come amid several TMC councilors returning to the party after switching to the BJP.

ISRO set to launch lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 tomorrow

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set for the country's prestigious lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, and all preparations are going on for its launch on Monday. It is the Organisation's first mission to land on any celestial body and a follow-up to Chandrayaan-1 launched in 2008.

The objective of the mission is to take up a detailed study on understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon, according to ISRO.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic lock horns in Wimbledon final

After a thrilling four-set victory (7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4) over old rival Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer faces Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men's singles final, eyeing what will be his ninth victory in 12 appearances at this stage. Defending champion Djokovic had earlier got the better of Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets (6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2).

