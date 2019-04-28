Daily Bulletin: India issues travel advisory on Sri Lanka week after Easter Sunday attacks; one killed after teen opens fire at US synagogue; day's top stories

India issues travel advisory on Sri Lanka after Easter Sunday bombings

India on Saturday issued an advisory asking citizens not to undertake non-essential travel to Sri Lanka in view of the Easter Sunday bombings, in which over 250 people were killed.

In the advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said those who need to undertake emergency travels can contact the High Commission of India in Colombo, the Assistant High Commission in Kandy as well as the Indian consulates in Hambantota and Jaffna for any assistance.

"In view of the prevailing security situation in Sri Lanka in the aftermath of terror attacks on 21 April, Indian nationals intending to travel to Sri Lanka are advised not to undertake non-essential travel," it said.

MEA said Sri Lanka has tightened security in the country, but a nationwide emergency, including night time curfew, is in place, which may affect travel within Sri Lanka.

Amit Shah to hold election rallies in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh today

BJP president Amit Shah will on Sunday address Lok Sabha campaign rallies in two places each Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He will hold rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Barabanki and in Bihar's Sitamarhi and Chhapra. The fourth phase of the General Election is due on Monday.

On Saturday, Shah addressed rallies in Jharkhand and Odisha. In Jharkhand, he slammed the UPA government, alleging that former prime minister Manmohan Singh kept "silent" when terrorists from Pakistan beheaded Indian soldiers.

Mayawati accuses Narendra Modi of 'killing' rights of backward castes

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of including his caste in the list of backward communities during his tenure as the Gujarat chief minister, BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday said the prime minister had done this for electoral profits and to kill the rights of the backward castes.

Addressing a press conference, Mayawati said, "To derive political profits during elections, he got his upper caste included in the list of backward castes. Like (Samajwadi Party patriarch) Mulayam Singh Yadav and (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav, Modi was not born in a backward caste."

On Saturday, at a rally in Kannauj, Modi said that "Behenji" and Akhilesh think of him as a lowly person as he hails from a backward caste. "Their (BJP's) Dalit-backward card is not working anymore," she added.

Terming Modi's allegation as "mischievous", the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said she never considered the prime minister a lowly person and always treated him with all due respect as a member of an upper caste.

Teenager opens fire at US synagogue on Passover day; one dead

A teenage gunman opened fire at a synagogue in California on Saturday, killing one person and injuring three others, including the rabbi, as worshippers marked the final day of Passover, authorities said. The shooter has also written a hate-filled "manifesto".

The shooting in the town of Poway, north of San Diego, came exactly six months after a white supremacist killed 11 people at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue — the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in US history.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore said those wounded included the rabbi — who had injuries to both index fingers — as well as a girl and 34-year-old man, who were injured by shrapnel. A 60-year-old woman died from her wounds.

DC, MI look to seal IPL 2019 playoffs spots as they face RCB and KKR

Delhi Capitals will on Sunday take on Virat Kohli, ironically, in a city where he learned the ABC of cricket. There has been no looking back since Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore arrested a long losing streak on 19 April in Kolkata. RCB is on a three-match winning run, but DC is also in form. A win for Delhi will ensure they reach the cut-off limit of 16 points needed for a play-off berth.

Mumbai Indians will look to seal a play-off berth when they face an out-of-sorts Kolkata Knight Riders. One win away from assuring their last-four berth, MI will look forward to take on their 'bunny' KKR — against whom they have an eight-match winning streak in a 18-5 head-to-head record.

The last time KKR had won against MI was four years ago. Also, KKR are in the midst of a six-match losing streak and seem to have lost the plot completely.

FCC approves SpaceX's large internet beaming satellite

FCC has approved SpaceX's large internet beaming satellite but at a lower orbit than originally planned. The approval was a major regulatory hurdle the company needed to clear to start launching its first operational satellites from Florida next month.

