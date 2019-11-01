Daily Bulletin: India, Germany expected to sign 20 agreements today; govt officials in 20 US-allied countries targets of WhatsApp hack; day's top stories

Angela Merkel to hold talks with Narendra Modi today, 20 agreements expected to be signed

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in New Delhi on Thursday night on a two-day visit during which she will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a host of bilateral issues, with nearly 20 agreements expected to be signed between the two countries.

Merkel was received at the airport by MoS Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh. She will be meeting with the Indian leadership, besides a business delegation during her visit. She will be accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday morning and will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat later in the day.

Enriching the strategic texture of our relationship. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Delhi beginning her State visit to India during which she, along with PM @narendramodi will co-chair the 5th 🇮🇳- 🇩🇪 IGC.This would be the 5th meeting between the leaders within a year pic.twitter.com/Ie1lfafGf6 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) October 31, 2019

Merkel will co-chair the 5th IGC with Prime Minister Modi following which the two leaders will make press statements and a raft of agreements will be signed between the two sides. She will call on President Ram Nath Kovind in the evening and will also hold a meeting with the prime minister at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

On Saturday, the German leader will meet a business delegation and visit Continental Automotive Components India Pvt Ltd in Manesar, Gurgaon. Before heading home, the chancellor will visit the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station.

Top government officials of multiple US-allied countries were targets in WhatsApp hack

Several senior government and military officials belonging to at least 20 US-allied countries across five continents were victims of the recently discovered WhatsApp spyware tool. WhatsApp has sued NSO Group, the Israeli company that built the spying tool, however, the company said that it exclusively sells its tools to government customers only.

Senior government officials in multiple US-allied countries were targeted earlier this year with hacking software that used Facebook Inc’s (FB.O) WhatsApp to take over users’ phones, according to people familiar with the messaging company’s investigation.

Sources familiar with WhatsApp’s internal investigation into the breach said a “significant” portion of the known victims are high-profile government and military officials spread across at least 20 countries on five continents.

The hacking of a wider group of top government officials’ smartphones than previously reported suggests the WhatsApp cyber intrusion could have broad political and diplomatic consequences.

Tamil Nadu govt issues ultimatum to striking doctors to report for work by today

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday toughened its stand against striking doctors in its service, issuing an ultimatum to them to join work by Friday failing which their posts will be declared vacant.

Doctors under the banner Federation of Government Doctors' Association have been on the indefinite strike since 25 October pressing their charter of demands which included time-bound promotions and ensuring appropriate patient-doctor ratio in hospitals.

On Thursday, chief minister K Palaniswami made it clear these doctors were paid to serve the poor and asserted the government will not remain a mute witness if the people were affected.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said only around 2,500 of the over 14,600 doctors who went on strike were yet to report to duty and appealed to them to withdraw the stir.

Though earlier in the day he said positions of doctors not returning to duty by today will be declared 'vacant' and the procedures to fill them up would start, he softened his stand later, allowing them time till Friday morning to join work.

Seven shortlisted for RBI deputy governor's post after Viral Acharya's exit; interview on 7 November

A search panel headed by Cabinet Secretary is scheduled to interview seven shortlisted candidates next week for the post of RBI deputy governor, sources said. The post had fallen vacant after Viral Acharya resigned in July— six months before the end of his term. The Reserve Bank has four deputy governors.

The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointment Search Committee (FSRASC) has shortlisted about seven names who have been called for the interview on 7 November, the sources said. The search panel also includes RBI Governor, Financial Services Secretary and some independent members. Acharya, a New York University–Stern School of Business professor, was looking after the monetary policy department, including its forecasting and modelling unit, in the RBI.

FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019: India men lock horns with Russia; women face tough challenge against USA

The Indian men's and women's teams will hope to seal a spot in next year's Tokyo Olympics when they face Russia and the United States of America respectively in a two-legged contest starting in Bhubaneshwar's Kalinga Stadium on Friday. The fifth-ranked Indian men's team will be expected to have a cakewalk against 22nd-ranked Russia but coach Graham Reid has warned his players not to be complacent. Meanwhile, the women, ranked ninth, will not be taking 13th-ranked USA lightly and will be well aware of their 4-22 win-loss record against the Americans. The winners on an aggregate score will qualify for the mega event in Japan.

James Cameron opens up on creative differences with Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller

James Cameron recently spoke about the "creative battles" with Terminator: Dark Force director Tim Miller.

When asked if there were any clashes during Dark Fate's editing process, Cameron told CinemaBlend, "I would say many (disagreements). And the blood is still being scrubbed off the walls from those creative battles. This is a film that was forged in fire. So yeah, but that's the creative process, right?"

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, Terminator: Dark Fate releases on 1 November.

