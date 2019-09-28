Daily Bulletin: India exercises right to reply at UNGA after Imran Khan's nuke threat; Afghanistan to elect new president amid Taliban threats; day's top stories

India exercises right to reply at UN after Imran Khan's speech, says Pakistan's nuke threat brinksmanship, not statesmanship

In a strong reply to Imran Khan's UNGA address on Kashmir issue, Vidisha Maitra, first secretary to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Pakistani prime minister's threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualified as brinksmanship and not statesmanship.

Exercising India's right to reply to Khan's speech, Maitra said, "Citizens of India do not need anyone else to speak on their behalf, least of all those who have built an industry of terrorism from the ideology of hate."

Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary MEA exercises India's right of reply to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's speech: Citizens of India do not need anyone else to speak on their behalf, least of all those who have built an industry of terrorism from the ideology of hate. https://t.co/sK89cd3VVy pic.twitter.com/sLkB7YXUei — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

The first secretary to MEA also asked if Islamabad would acknowledge its position as the "only government in the world that provides pension to an individual listed by the UN".

"Will Pakistan acknowledge that it is the only government in the world that provides pension to an individual listed by the UN in the Al-Qaeda and Daesh sanctions list?" she asked.

She was referring to global terrorists like Hafiz Saeed, whose organisation Jammat-ud-Dawa was banned in December, 2008, by the United Nations Security Council after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in which 166 people were killed.

Further slamming the Pakistani prime minister, Maitra said that for someone who was once a cricketer and believed in the "gentleman's game", Khan's Friday's speech "bordered on crudeness of the variety that is reminiscent of the guns of Darra Adam Khel".

Uttar Pradesh rains: 44 people killed in rain-related incidents; life thrown out of gear after incessant rains, flooding

Forty-four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, officials confirmed Friday as incessant rains continued in different parts of the state disrupting normal life.

Administration of Lucknow, Amethi, Hardoi and some other districts have declared holiday in schools on Saturday in view of heavy deluge.

"Forty-four persons have died in rain-related incidents of house and wall collapse, snake bites, drowning, lightning in the state since Thursday (past 24 hours)," a report from the Relief Commissioner's office said.

"Six deaths each were reported in Pratapgarh and Raebareli, five in Amethi, four each in Chandauli and Varanasi, three each in Prayagraj, Barabanki and Mahoba, two in Ambedkar Nagar, and one each in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Sonebhadra, Ayodhya, Saharanpur, Jaunpur, Kaushambi and Azamgarh," the officials said.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar quits as Baramati MLA ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls

In a major jolt to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday quit as the MLA from Baramati seat.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, Hairbhau Bagde, confirmed Ajit's resignation and said it has been accepted by him.

So far no reason has been cited for his sudden step down from the position. Ajit is a nephew of NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar.

ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Sharad Pawar, Ajit and others in connection with the Rs 5,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

The development comes before the Assembly polls in the state, scheduled to be held on 21 October.

Toll in Pune rains and floods rises to 22, five still remain missing

The police said on Friday that the toll in rain-related mishaps and flooding in Pune district stood at 21, with five persons missing.

Heavy rains lashed Pune city and the district on Wednesday and Thursday, leading to sudden flooding of nullahs, rivers and incidents of wall collapse.

Pune police officials said 15 persons died in rain or flood-related incidents in the city, while four were missing.

In the district, six people died while one person remained missing, Pune Rural police said.

Earlier on Friday, senior Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil blamed unauthorized construction on nullahs and streams for the flash floods.

Patil, who is guardian minister of the district, said probe was needed to find out who gave permission for such construction, adding that an inquiry could begin after the end of code of conduct post state Assembly polls.

Afghanistan to elect new president: Tight security in place amid threats of Taliban violence

Afghans head to the polls amid tight security on Saturday to vote for their next president, following a bloody, two-month election campaign that has been marred by repeated attacks across Afghanistan.

The Taliban, who already have unleashed a string of bombings, have in recent days issued repeated warnings about attacking polling centres and have asked voters to stay away.

Wary authorities have placed the Afghan capital Kabul under partial lockdown, banning trucks from entering the city in an effort to stop potential suicide bombers attacking the electoral process.

The capital's traffic, often gridlocked, has dropped to a trickle as schools and offices will remain shut for the day with many people choosing to stay off the roads.

Some 9.6 million Afghans are registered to vote, but many have lost hope in any leader being able to unify the fractious country after 18 years of war, improve basic living conditions and boost the stagnating economy or bolster security.

Several of the 18 original contenders have dropped out and the poll is considered a two-horse race between incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah, the country's chief executive.

Both claimed victory in the 2014 election – a vote so tainted by fraud and violence that it led to a constitutional crisis and forced then-US president Barack Obama to push for a compromise that saw Abdullah awarded the subordinate role.

Voting in Afghanistan's fourth presidential election begins at 7.00 am (02.30 GMT) at some 5,000 polling centres across the country. Authorities had initially planned to open hundreds more but, were unable to do so owing to the abysmal security situation.

BWF Korea Open 2019: Parupalli Kashyap advances to semi-finals after beating Jan O Jorgensen in straight games

Ace India shuttler Parupalli Kashyap advanced to the semi-finals of the BWF Korea Open 2019 after beating Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen 24-22, 21-8 in the last-eight clash at Incheon on Friday. The 33-year-old will face Japan's Kento Momota in the last-four stage.

Kashyap remains the lone Indian in the tournament following the exits of PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and B Sai Praneeth.

Akshay Kumar says he may work with Sajid Khan again if he is absolved of all accusations

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar addressed the #MeToo movement, and ex-director of the film, Sajid Khan, who was accused of sexual harassment by multiple women in 2018. "There have been a lot of changes. Let me tell you, nowadays in every production company, there are prevention measures against sexual harassment. So there has been a lot of security. And we don't want any kind of misbehavior (with women). So there are many measures being taken."

It was also revealed that Sajid Khan will not get any credit for the film. On this, Akshay further said, "Sajid Khan has directed 60 percent of the film. But it is a studio call, and that's how it is going to happen now. They have to take the call about what is going to work and what is not going to work." On being asked if he will work with Khan again, Akshay said, " (sic) If everything becomes alright; if he is acquitted with everything, surely I will."