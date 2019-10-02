Daily Bulletin: India celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Modi to ban single-use plastic, Congress to organise 'padyatras';day's top stories

Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary 2019: Narendra Modi to announce ban on single-use plastic, visit Sabarmati Ashram today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and later declare the country open defecation-free. Several events have been organised in the city and in other parts of Gujarat on Wednesday as part of the sesquicentennial year of Gandhi's birth anniversary.

The government is also expected to announce a ban on single-use plastic to pave the way for the country to become free of it by 2022.

Modi will start the day with a visit to Rajghat, the resting place of the father of the nation. It will be followed by a visit to Vijayghat, the resting place of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who also shares his birthday with Gandhi.

Modi will next go to Parliament where he will pay floral tributes to both leaders. Later in the evening, he will fly to Ahmedabad and visit Sabarmati Ashram.

Modi will arrive at the Ahmedabad airport around 6 pm and will be greeted by BJP workers at a function organised there by the party's city unit, said Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani said. He will then visit the Sabarmati Ashram to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation.

From there, he will go to the Sabarmati riverfront where he will declare the country open defecation-free (ODF) in the presence of over 20,000 village heads, added Vaghani. People associated with Gandhian institutions, high court judges, Padma awardees, students, educationists and village-level sanitation workers have been invited for the function.

"Modi will also attend the state-level Navratri festival organised at the city's GMDC ground. He will spend some time at the Garba ground before leaving for Delhi," Vaghani said.

Amit Shah to flag off BJP's nationwide 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' today

BJP president Amit Shah will flag off the party's nationwide 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' on Wednesday, with its leaders, including Union ministers, scheduled to start the four-month drive from different parts of the country.

The party said Shah will address a meeting in Shalimar Bagh in the national capital before launching the yatra that aims to propagate ideals of the Father of the Nation, including cleanliness, simplicity, use of Khadi and non-violence.

Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will visit Rajghat in the morning to pay homage to Gandhi at his memorial on his 150th birth anniversary, a landmark which, Modi had said, should be celebrated in a memorable manner.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP working president JP Nadda and Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal will attend 'Sankalp yatra' at different places in the national capital.

Many ministers will observe it in different states and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will undertake a foot march in Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

The party had earlier said that its 3,229 MPs, MLAs, other elected representatives and office-bearers will join the yatra.

All elected representatives were asked to undertake 'pad yatra' (foot march) for 15 days during the period.

Congress to organise 'padyatras' to redeem Gandhism and Gandhi's India

The Congress will celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday by organising 'padayatras' across the country, with party leader Rahul Gandhi joining the foot march in the national capital.

The party has planned a week-long program that will mark the culmination of the year-long celebrations commemorating Gandhi's memory and it will re-emphasize his values.

The programme will be undertaken by the AICC in Delhi and by the PCCs in their state capitals. It will be followed by district and block Congress committees across the country.

In Delhi, the party will be out in full force on Wednesday guided by the Gandhian ideals to take on this government that they term "oppressive".

The celebrations are turning out to be a game of one-upmanship between the Congress and the BJP as both are organising foot marches across the country in their bid to cash in on his legacy.

Senior Congress leaders and workers will assemble at 9:30 am at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office at DDU Marg and will then walk towards Rajghat to pay homage to Gandhi as his favourite 'bhajan' "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" plays.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will thereafter administer the oath to leaders and workers to redeem 'Gandhi, Gandhism and Gandhi's India'. Rahul Gandhi will join the 'padayatra' in Delhi.

India take on South Africa in first match of three-Test series in Visakhapatnam

India's first Test of the new home season will begin today as they take on South Africa at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. The three-match series at home is the perfect opportunity for Virat Kohli and Co to continue their excellent start to the World Test Championship campaign. The lineup for home team has already been announced. As expected veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returns to the lineup in place of injured Jasprit Bumrah, while Rohit Sharma will be opening along with Mayank Agarwal. The biggest surprise has been the inclusion of wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha in place of Rishabh Pant. For the Proteas, it's the start of their World Test Championship campaign and they have a daunting task ahead of them. The weather could play spoilsport during the match with rains predicted on all five days.

IndiGo’s Rahul Bhatia files arbitration request in LCIA against Rakesh Gangwal

The fragile truce between the two co-founders of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., which runs budget airline IndiGo, appears to be all but broken, with Rahul Bhatia submitting an arbitration request against Rakesh Gangwal on Tuesday before the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA).

IndiGo said in a BSE filing that InterGlobe Enterprises Pvt. Ltd (IGE Group) and Rahul Bhatia have submitted a request for arbitration to the LCIA under the shareholder agreement of InterGlobe Aviation on 23 April 2015 between the IGE Group and Rakesh Gangwal Group (RG Group) which comprises Gangwal, the Chinkerpoo Family Trust and Shobha Gangwal.

“The company (InterGlobe Aviation) has been named as a respondent, as it is a party to the shareholder agreement," IndiGo said.

Mark Zuckerberg plans to sue the federal US government in leaked audio tapes

Leaked audiotapes obtained by The Verge suggest that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is ready to file a lawsuit against the US government if someone tries to break up the social media giant into smaller companies. The audio recordings come from two staff meetings that were held in July where Zuckerberg spoke to Facebook employees about the future of the company.