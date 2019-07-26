Daily Bulletin: India celebrates 20 years Kargil War victory; 3 Karnataka rebels disqualified, decision on others soon; day' stop stories

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: India celebrates 20th anniversary of Operation Vijay today

India is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in Operation Vijay against the infiltrating Pakistani troops on Friday. The anniversary is observed each year across the nation to show respect and gratitude to the brave servicemen of the armed forces who laid down their lives to re-capture all positions that had been seized by Pakistan Army in Kargil.

President Ram Nath Kovind: On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India, and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/OrFBgX6j80

A number of events have been planned by the Indian Army in Delhi and Dras in Jammu and Kashmir next month to mark the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, officials said. The anniversary celebrations for this year will be spread over three days from 25 to 27 July.

The celebrations in the national capital begun on 14 July with the illumination of a "victory flame" at the National War Memorial, which would then be taken through 11 towns and cities to finally reach Dras.

Karnataka crisis: Speaker disqualifies Independent R Shankar, two rebel Congress MLAs under anti-defection law

Two days after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapsed following chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's trust vote loss, Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday announced the disqualification of Independent MLA R Shankar and two other Congress legislators for the entire current term of the Assembly.

The move against Shankar, and the two Congress MLAs — Ramesh Jarakiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli — was taken under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, also known as the anti-defection law.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the Speaker said he was convinced that the resignations by the three members were not voluntary and genuine and he had therefore rejected them and proceeded to disqualify them under the anti-defection law.

"They have violated the provisions of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law) and therefore are disqualified," he said. Announcing his decision, the Speaker also said he would take a call on the remaining 14 cases in a "couple of days".

Elaborating on Shankar's disqualification, the Speaker said: "R Shankar had merged his KPJP (Karnataka Pragnavantara Janata Paksha) with the Congress in June. On 20 June, I was notified that he be considered as a Congress MLA. On 8 July, he gave his resignation after which he wrote to me and the governor that he will support BJP unequivocally.

Delhi remains dry even after IMD alert on Wednesday; Red alert issued for today

IMD's red alert for rainfall in Delhi remains in place today even as vast stretches of the national capital remained dry on Thursday despite the weather department's forecast of very heavy rains. Vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet Weather, Mahesh Palawat, said the rain belt remained south of Delhi, and later moved towards Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Patchy rains are likely over the today and tomorrow but chances of heavy showers are slim. Thereafter, a dry spell will follow, he said.

Delhi has recorded 178.8 mm rains from 1 July to 25 July, which is seven percent more than the 30-year average of 166.5 mm, officials said. Overall, it has received 189.3 mm precipitation against the long-term average of 230 mm since 1 June, when the monsoon season starts, a deficiency of 18 percent, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded 50.2 mm rainfall, the heaviest in the monsoon season this year, on 22 July. The weather station at Palam gauged 61 mm precipitation on 18 July. On Thursday, the city recorded a high of 30.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 25 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 75 and 90 percent.

NCLT gives Leela two months to comply with new Sebi directives

Hotel Leelaventure Thursday got two months time from NCLT to comply with the latest Sebi directives asking the hospitality company to make additional disclosures to shareholders to proceed with its proposed sale to Brookfield for Rs 3,950 crore.

Hotel Leelaventure counsel Ashish Pyasi of Dhir & Dhir Associates tendered a copy of the new Sebi order and sought two months to comply with the same so that it can proceed with the transaction with Brookfield which has offered Rs 3,950 crore for the four properties of the premium hotel chain.

He said eight weeks time is required to comply with new postal ballot notice with additional disclosures as directed by the market regulator Sebi. Granting eight weeks time, the NCLT adjourned the matter to 27 September.

Sri Lanka host Bangladesh in first ODI in Colombo as Lasith Malinga bids adieu to 50-over cricket

Sri Lanka will host Bangladesh in first of the three ODIs in Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Friday. Lasith Malinga will bring his 15-year ODI career to an end on Friday. The 35-year-old has taken 335 wickets in 225 ODIs and also has three hat-tricks in this format. Meanwhile, Tamim Iqbal will lead the visitors in the absence of the injured Mashrafe Mortaza.

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in September 2019

After going through a number of fixes and upgrades, Samsung has finally revealed the new release date of the Galaxy Fold. When the foldable phone was initially launched four months ago, it was plagued by quality issues in the display, so the company had to recall all the units. The Galaxy Fold will be launched in September this year carrying the same price of $1,980.

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault over fight in Sweden

A Swedish prosecutor on Thursday charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month, in a case that has drawn the attention of fellow recording artists as well as US President Donald Trump.