Daily Bulletin: Imran Khan to make 'policy statement' on Kashmir; Sonia Gandhi to meet Congress CMs; day's top stories

Imran Khan to make 'policy statement' on Kashmir during public address in PoK's Muzaffarabad

Pakistan on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will make a "policy statement" on Kashmir on Friday during his public address at the PoK's capital Muzaffarabad.

Announcing this during his weekly media briefing here on Thursday, foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan is ready for any third party mediation to resolve the Kashmir issue and asserted that the legality of the matter is based on international law.

Mediation offers (on Kashmir) are there but India is not ready. We are ready for it. Our considered view is that all problems can be solved through talks, he said.

Faisal said Prime Minister Khan in his public address in Muzaffarabad would make a "policy statement on Kashmir." However, the Foreign Office spokesperson did not elaborate.

India maintains that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there was no role for a third party. New Delhi has also made it clear to Pakistan that cross-border terror attacks and talks cannot go hand in hand.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said, "Kashmir struggle is a process and not an event. We have taken some actions and more actions can follow."

To a question, he said the legality of the Kashmir issue was based on international law.

Sonia Gandhi to meet chief ministers from Congress-ruled states in Delhi today

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will meet chief ministers from the party in New Delhi and discuss with them ways to make their state's role models in good governance.

Gandhi is likely to meet the chief ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry at her residence here on Friday evening, according to sources.

The Congress chief aims to provide effective and good governance to the people in Congress-ruled states and help resolve their problems, they said.

Gandhi will also hold deliberations with party chief ministers on how to strengthen the Congress in these states, the sources said, adding that a detailed plan on how to implement the party manifesto will also be discussed.

In a meeting of party general secretaries, in-charges, PCC chiefs and CLP leaders here, Gandhi said, "Let me also say that we have a special responsibility in the states where we are in power —Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry."

"These states must stand out as examples of sensitive and responsive governance, accountable and transparent administration," she said.

Congress must be seen to be fulfilling its manifesto commitments. If not, the party will lose people's support with obvious consequences, Gandhi said.

DK Shivakumar to be produced before court on expiry of police detention today; ED to demand further custody of Congress leader

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday took Congress leader DK Shivakumar to Tughlak Road Police Station in Delhi.

Shivakumar, who has been in ED custody since 3 September in connection with a money laundering case was earlier taken to the RML Hospital on Thursday.

Siddaramaiah along with Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh and others arrived at RML Hospital to meet the Karnataka lawmaker. However, they were not allowed to meet Shivakumar.

On Monday, a special court had refused to increase the time allotted to Shivakumar, who is under ED custody till 13 September, for meeting his family members and lawyers.

The Congress leader through an application has sought extra time to meet family and lawyers from 30 minutes to an hour. The court had earlier allowed family and lawyers to meet Shivakumar regularly for 30 minutes.

DK Shivakumar's bail application is scheduled to be heard on 13 September.

A money laundering case was registered by the agency against him in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax Department.

The I-T Department, during the initial probe, had found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivkumar

Govt to soon release norms for offering forex credit to exporters at affordable rates

Expressing concerns over fall in export credit, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the government will soon come out with guidelines on extending foreign exchange credit to exporters at affordable rates.

"We are concerned that it (export credit) has fallen, and will come up with the contours of a vibrant programme (to address the issue) soon, which will particularly support micro, small and medium enterprises," Goyal said while addressing the meeting of the Board of Trade.

The programme, more importantly, will make foreign exchange credit available to exporters at competitive rates, he said, adding that the rates were likely to be in the sub-four per cent category.

Realme XT to launch today in India

Realme is about to launch another smartphone in the Indian market called the Realme XT in India at an event today. The main highlight feature for the Realme XT happens to be the 64 MP ISOCELL sensor which is part of a quad-camera array. The launch event is happening more-or-less to just announce the price since specs about the device are already out in the open.

Avengers: Endgame's box office success gives James Cameron hope for Avatar 2

James Cameron says the amazing box office performance of Avengers: Endgame gives him hope about the future of cinema as it proves that people are still interested in going to theatres to watch movies.

"It gives me a lot of hope. Avengers: Endgame is demonstrable proof that people will still go to movie theatres. The thing that scared me most about making Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 was that the market might have shifted so much that it simply was no longer possible to get people that excited about going and sitting in a dark room with a bunch of strangers to watch something," Cameron told Deadline.