Daily Bulletin: Imran Khan to address PoK on Pakistan's Independence Day, IMD issues red alert for two Kerala districts; day's top stories

Imran Khan to address nation from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on country's independence day

Pakistan will observe its Independence Day on 14 August as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', in wake of India's decision to invoke the Article 370. Imran Khan will celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir where he is scheduled to address the legislative assembly.

Imran, accompanied by several ministers, will fly to Muzaffarabad on 14 August and hold an all-parties' conference. He will be presented with a Guard of Honour.

EC meets over Jammu and Kashmir delimitation; restrictions to be lifted after 15 August

In the wake of the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, the Election Commission (EC) held informal discussions on the latest developments, including the proposed delimitation, on Tuesday.

This was the first meeting of the poll panel on Jammu and Kashmir after the decision to split into two Union Territories. EC sources were quoted by PTI as saying that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was yet to formally write to the poll panel on the issue of reorganisation of the state and the delimitation exercise as per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

Earlier, there were indications that Assembly elections in the state could be held around October. But it seems unlikely as the proposed delimitation exercise would take at least three months, reports said.

Meanwhile, restrictions imposed on people's movement and communication links in Jammu and Kashmir were likely to be restored "in a phased manner" after 15 August, Independence Day.

Quoting a statement of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, an MHA spokesperson said that flights from the Kashmir Valley were operating normally, and about 1,500 light motor and other vehicles are plying on a daily basis through the Jammu-Srinagar highway, which is functioning smoothly.

"The restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir are being eased out in a phased manner in the Valley and the situation in the Jammu division has been restored after assessment by relevant local authorities," the spokesperson was quoted by PTI as saying. Medical services are being provided to people without any hindrance, the report added.

Eight Kerala districts on alert for today; rain-related incidents kill 225 across India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Malappuram and Kozhikode districts in Kerala for Wednesday, while an orange alert has been issued in Idukki, Palakkad, Thrissur, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod.

The toll in flood-affected states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Kerala among others mounted to 225 on Tuesday, with 91 people losing their lives since 8 August in Kerala, even as the weather in deluge-hit Karnataka and Maharashtra improved, allowing authorities to speed up rescue and relief operations.

Odisha, which is being battered by heavy showers since last week, on Tuesday saw a flood-like situation in parts of the state and the forecast is of more rains in the next two days.

Besides Kerala, 54 have died in Karnataka, 49 in Maharashtra and 31 in Gujarat in floods and related incidents. Two rain-related deaths were also reported from Uttar Pradesh where several parts saw heavy overnight showers. Rescue operations in Maharashtra's flood-hit Kolhapur and Sangli districts are over, officials said, adding that with waters receding, the focus is now more on providing essential supplies to the affected people.

Ranjan Gogoi criticises CBI, says agency could be used as 'political instrument'

Observing that the possibility of the CBI being used as a "political instrument" remains ever-present, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi posed a question on Tuesday, "Why is that whenever there is no political overtone to a case, the agency does a good job?".

Gogoi said that efforts should be made to "delink crucial aspects" of the CBI from the overall administrative control of the government. He also suggested for putting 'public order' in the concurrent list, for the limited purposes of investigating interstate crimes.

Delivering the 18th DP Kohli memorial lecture, organised by the agency after a hiatus of two years, Gogoi said the CBI should be given statutory status through legislation equivalent to the Comptroller and Auditor General. The legal mandate of the CBI must be strengthened by having a comprehensive legislation addressing deficiencies relating to organisational structure, charter of functions, limits of power, superintendence, and oversight, Gogoi said.

India eye ODI series win against West Indies in 3rd and final match

India will eye another series victory when they clash with the West Indies in the third and final ODI on Wednesday. India hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a 59-run in the 2nd ODI as the first match was abandoned due to rain.

India would also want Shreyas Iyer to continue his good run of form with bat after made a fifty in the previous match. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant would also need to score substantially to justify him batting at No 4 spot.

Make CSR violations civil offence, provide tax benefits for CSR spending: Govt-constituted panel

In significant recommendations, a government-constituted high-level panel on Tuesday suggested making expenditure on CSR, tax deductible as well as treat non-compliance with CSR requirements a civil offence under the companies law.

The panel, headed by Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas, has stressed that CSR expenditure should not be treated as a means of resource gap funding for government schemes.

Apart from recommending that violation of CSR compliance might be made a civil offence and shifted to the penalty regime, the panel has also pitched for "making CSR expenditure tax deductible", according to an official release.

Snapchat owner Snap unveils Spectacles 3 for $380

The third generation of the augmented reality sunglasses has a new design in a steel frame with an extra HD camera that can create depth-perception while taking photos or rather snaps. It has built-in 3D features to take advantage of the two cameras.

Developers will be later allowed to create depth effects. The glasses have two colour variants including Carbon (black) and Mineral (close to gold) and it will start shipping this fall.

Amanda Seyfried says she turned down Gamora's role in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she turned down the role of Gamora, seen in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I turned down (a superhero movie) once and they haven't called back since. And it was a big one. I don't regret it because I didn't want to be green for six months out of every year. They tell beautiful stories through superheroes, and my daughter's now really obsessed with superheroes now, and part of me wishes I'd done it, but the other part of me is like I had a life to live and I don't think I would've been happy," Seyfried told MTV.