Daily Bulletin: ICJ to resume trial in Kulbhushan Jadhav case; Kejriwal to meet Puducherry CM protesting against L-G; day's top stories

ICJ to resume trial in Kulbhushan Jadhav case from today

Amid fresh India-Pakistan tensions, top advocates of both India and Pakistan will present their arguments in the high-profile Kulbhushan Jadhav case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Monday. The trial includes four days of public hearings.

Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India moved the ICJ in May 2017 against the "farcical trial" by the military court of Pakistan against 48-year-old Jadhav.

On 18 May, 2017, a 10-member bench of the ICJ, which was set up after World War II to resolve international disputes, had restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.

The hearing in Jadhav's case comes less than a week after Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad killed 42 CRPF troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, in one of the worst terror attacks in the Valley. On Sunday, Pakistan slammed India for not accepting that Jadhav was in Pakistan to "perpetrate violence".

In a statement, the neighbouring country's Foreign Office said India's move to blame Pakistan for the Pulwama attack was part of its "well-rehearsed tactics from a playbook" that were "resorted to after such incidents".

"These are knee-jerk and preconceived accusations. India needs to introspect and respond to questions about its security and intelligence lapses," the spokesperson said.

V Narayanaswamy to continue dharna, Arvind Kejriwal to visit Puducherry

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Puducherry on Monday to meet his counterpart V Narayanasamy, who has been on a dharna outside the Raj Nivas for six days. Kejriwal will also be accompanied by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Narayanasamy is likely to continue his dharna for the seventh day outside the Raj Nivas against Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday. The Puducherry chief minister, his cabinet colleagues and legislators belonging to the Congress and DMK continued their dharna on Sunday protesting against Bedi's "negative stand" towards his government's proposals awaiting her approval.

The lieutenant-governor and the government headed by Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads over various issues ever since Bedi assumed office in May 2016. Narayanasamy has accused Bedi of not approving his government's 39 proposals for welfare schemes, including a free rice scheme and on administrative matters.

Congress calls for hartal in Kerala after two workers killed

Two Youth Congress workers were killed allegedly by unidentified assailants in Kerala's northern Kasargod district on Sunday night. The incident took place at around 8 pm, and the deceased were identified as Kripesh and Sarath Lal. The Congress has blamed the ruling CPM for the deaths and called for a hartal over the killings.

Party leader Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the CPM and expressed his strong protest against the double murder. He is scheduled to visit the homes of the Congress workers on Monday.

CAS to begin hearing into Caster Semenya's appeal against IAAF's hyperandrogenism ruling

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has proposed rules that would force so-called "hyperandrogenic" athletes, or those with "differences of sexual development", to medically lower their testosterone levels below a prescribed amount.

But South Africa's Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya, the most high-profile athlete who would be affected by such an alteration to the rule book, is challenging the legality of the IAAF's proposals, in a case that will be heard at the Court of Arbitration (CAS) in Lausanne from Monday.

Semenya, the Olympic 800 metres gold medallist at both the London and Rio Games, is also a three-time world champion.

Anil Ambani's Reliance Group reaches 'standstill agreement' with lenders

The Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group has reached a "standstill agreement" with more than 90 percent of its lenders, under which they will not sell any of the shares pledged by promoters till September.

Under the pact, the group will pay the principal and interest amounts to the lenders as per the scheduled due dates, while it has also appointed investment bankers for part placement of the group's direct 30 percent stake in Reliance Power to institutional investors, officials at the lenders and Reliance Group said. They added that the investment bankers will begin roadshows for the share placement soon.

Jet Airways likely to get over Rs 3,000 cr fund infusion

Loss-making Jet Airways is likely to receive fund infusion worth over Rs 3,000 crore after the debt rejig and investments by Etihad Airways as well as the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF). Founder Naresh Goyal might remain the promoter with less than half of the existing majority stake of 51 percent, according to sources.

The final contours of the debt-restructuring and the consequent changes are being worked out.

Android apps track data against policies

Many apps are known to track user activity, but some continue to do it over time despite you telling the apps to forget your details.

A recent research by the International Computer Science Institute found that roughly 17,000 Android apps collect identifying information and add them to their permanent record banks. These apps violate Google's policy on collecting data.

The apps can track users by linking users' advertising ID with identifiers like MAC address, IMEI and Android ID, which are impossible to change.

NASA SphereX

NASA has announced a new SphereX mission, which will measure how light shines from ancient galaxies billion of light years from earth. The mission is aimed at giving scientists a glimpse of what the beginning of time looked like and how the universe began.

SphereX will be launched in 2023 and is expected to be a 25-month mission.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.