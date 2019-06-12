Daily Bulletin: IAF airdrops team to look for AN-32 survivors; Gujarat on alert as Cyclone Vayu intensifies before landfall; day's top stories

Cyclone Vayu intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm, to affect Goa, Gujarat, Diu

Onset of Cyclone Vayu will trigger heavy rains in Goa and the Konkan area for the next two days, the IMD said Tuesday. The department has issued the "orange" warning for Goa in view of the deep depression over East Central and adjoining South East Arabian sea, which has intensified into cyclonic storm.

Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations in Gujarat and directed officials to ensure all possible steps for the safety of people, officials said. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pre-positioned 39 NDRF teams, comprising about 45 rescuers each, in Gujarat and Diu and they are equipped with boats, tree-cutters and telecom equipment. As many as 34 teams of Army are also on standby.

The cyclonic storm Vayu is expected to reach Mumbai's latitude on Wednesday morning leading to extreme weather and rain. In Mumbai, fishermen in the open ocean have been called back and people living near the coast have also been instructed about the course of action by the local authorities. While ports will not be affected, one port warning has been issued anticipating to rough weather.

Wreckage of missing AN-32 plane found; IAF airdrops team to ascertain survivors

The wreckage of the AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force was spotted on Tuesday in a heavily forested mountainous terrain in Arunachal Pradesh, eight days after it went missing with 13 people on board after taking off from Assam's Jorhat. The IAF said efforts are on to establish the status of occupants amid fears of that chances of any survivor in the one of worst accidents involving a military platform in recent years may be very bleak. IAF will air drop search teams, including Garud commandos, IAF mountaineers and other ground forces tomorrow morning.

The wreckage was spotted 16 Kms North of Lipo, North East of Tato, at an approximate elevation of 12000 ft, in Arunachal Pradesh by the IAF Mi-17 Helicopter undertaking search in the expanded search zone.

An IAF official said after identifying the wreckage of the AN 32, a Cheetah helicopter and an ALH chopper reached the crash site but could not land due to high elevation and dense forest.

"However, nearest landing site has been identified and the rescue operation by helicopters will commence tomorrow early morning. Ground forces will continue to reach the crash site during the night," he said.

Another official said the IAF will send its special commandos 'Garud' to the crash site on ground to carry out an exercise to look for possible survivors.

The Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft was going from Jorhat in Assam to Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China on June 3 when it lost contact with ground staff at 1 pm, within 33 minutes of taking off.

Another journalist held for 'defamatory content' against Yogi Adityanath even as SC ordered release of scribe Prashant Kanaujia

Another journalist at a Noida-based TV channel has been arrested allegedly over defamatory content against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said officials.

Nation Live editor Anshul Kaushik was arrested Monday night and remanded in 14-day judicial custody Tuesday on the same charges as the channel head Ishika Singh and editor Anuj Shukla.

During a debate on the channel on 6 June, a woman had allegedly made defamatory statements against Adityanath.

This is the third arrest in the case in which the district administration and the police themselves had taken cognizance to lodge two FIRs and also reported the matter to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after it emerged during the probe that the Noida-based news channel did not have requisite licences to operate.

Earlier in the day, the top court slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for arresting journalist Prashant Kanaujia for posting a video that allegedly mocked the chief minister and observed that fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution cannot be infringed upon by the state. "May be, we don't appreciate these tweets, but the question is whether he should be behind bars for these social media posts," it said after perusing the tweets. It was a "glaring case of deprivation of liberty" as Kanojia has been remanded to almost two-week judicial custody for putting up posts or tweets in social media, said the bench.

Kanojia had allegedly shared a video on Twitter and Facebook wherein a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the chief minister's office in Lucknow, claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath.

First meet of Council of Ministers of new govt today

The first meeting of the new Council of Ministers will be held on Wednesday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to outline the roadmap of his government, sources said Tuesday.

The prime minister is expected to underline the role of ministers of state in the running of ministries and may ask Cabinet ministers to give their deputies adequate responsibilities. Deliberations are also likely to be held on an action plan for the government's next five years and Modi is expected to brief the ministers on it.

The Union Cabinet will also meet Wednesday ahead of the council of ministers' meeting. With Parliament session beginning next week, the ministers of state will have a key role as in most of the ministries they are responsible to handle parliamentary questions which are tabled on the floor of the House. Cabinet ministers usually handle questions for which oral replies are to be given.

Massive protests in Hong Kong ahead of debate on law that allows prisoners to be extradited to China

Tens of thousands of Hong Kong residents Sunday protested a proposed law that would that would make it easier to extradite people to mainland China. Demosisto estimated 130,000 protesters marched through the city's streets — but Hong Kong police put the figure at closer to 22,800, according to CNN.

The protest was against a proposed law that would allow Hong Kong to extradite fugitives to territories where it doesn't have formal extradition deals, including mainland China, Taiwan and Macau. The government says the Fugitive Offenders and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019 merely closes loopholes that have prevented officials from bringing criminals to justice.

However, the legislation has become a lightning rod for concerns about Beijing's increasing control over the former British colony, which had been promised it would retain its own legal and social institutions for 50 years after its return to Chinese rule in 1997. "We're young but we know that if we don't stand up for our rights, we might lose them," said an 18-year-old protester who gave only her first name, Jacky.

The Hong Kong government said its Legislative Council Complex will remain on Amber alert Wednesday, with services including the guided tours, library, archives, children's area and cafeteria suspended through the day.

Critics believe the extradition legislation would put Hong Kong residents at risk of being entrapped in China's judicial system, in which opponents of Communist Party rule have been charged with economic crimes or ill-defined national security offenses, and would not be guaranteed free trials.

Retail inflation likely hit seven-month high in May on rising food prices; data to be released tomorrow

India’s retail inflation likely accelerated to a seven-month high in May on rising food prices, but it is expected to remain well below the Reserve Bank of India’s target, giving it room to ease policy further, a Reuters poll found.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO), a governmental agency under the ministry of statistics and programme implementation, will release the inflation data on Wednesday.

The RBI changed its stance to “accommodative” from “neutral” last week and cut interest rates for the third time in a row, bringing the borrowing rate to a nine-year low of 5.75 percent.

According to a 4-7 June Reuters poll of over 40 economists, the retail inflation rate rose to 3.01 percent in May from a year earlier, up from 2.92 percent in April. Forecasts ranged between 2.83-3.50percent.

Pakistan vs Australia in Match 17 of Cricket World Cup 2019

Pakistan will look to continue the winning momentum and show the same intensity they did against England when they face Australia in their third World Cup 2019 contest today. Australia lost to India in their previous match on Sunday. The defending champions would be aiming to stage a comeback after the loss and win their second game of the tournament to strengthen their position on points table. The match will begin at 3 pm (IST).

NFAI to pay tribute to Girish Karnad

National Film Archive of India will be paying homage to veteran playwright and actor Girish Karnad, who passed away on Monday. The NFAI will be honouring the theatre stalwart by screening some of his acclaimed films Ondanondu Kaladalli, Kanooru Heggadithi, Kaadu and Jabbar Patel's Umbartha starring Karnad.

