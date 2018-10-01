Daily Bulletin: HNLU students on strike to protest against V-C, mass burials to begin in Indonesia as toll crosses 800; day's top stories

HNLU students to go on hunger strike from 1 October to protest against V-C

Students of Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) protesting against Vice-Chancellor Dr Sukhpal Singh will go on an indefinite hunger strike from 1 October. Akansh Jain, a member of the Student Bar Association (SBA) of the university told PTI that students had lost faith in the "incompetent" administration and "arbitrary and discriminatory" decision-making style of Dr Singh. Students have been protesting since 25 September demanding the V-C's resignation. The student body held a meeting on Saturday with Chancellor AK Tripathi but it did not yield any result as he did not indicate if he would ask Dr Singh to resign.

Pakistani helicopter that violated Indian airspace in Poonch was carrying PoK 'prime minister', say reports

A Pakistan chopper breached the Indian airspace along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area on Sunday, after which the army made efforts to shoot it down. The helicopter was reportedly carrying the "prime minister" of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Raja Farooq Haider was believed to have been on his way to condole the death of his brother Chaudhry Abdul Aziz when Indian forces opened fire on his helicopter near the Line of Control between India and Pakistan.

Typhoon Trami kills 2 in Japan

Two people have been killed in a powerful typhoon that battered Japan over the weekend, officials said Monday, as the storm's aftermath brought travel chaos to Tokyo's morning commute. By Monday morning, Typhoon Trami had cleared Japan, but its powerful winds and heavy rainfall caused damage that blocked roads and train lines. Local officials and police said two people had been killed in the storm. One was engulfed by a landslide in western Japan's Tottori and the another drowned in high waters in Yamanashi, west of Tokyo. A powerful typhoon sliced through Japan after making landfall, injuring dozens, halting transport, and bringing fierce winds and torrential rain to areas already battered by a string of recent extreme weather episodes in Asia. Typhoon Trami sparked travel disruption in the world's third-biggest economy, with bullet train services suspended, more than 1,000 flights cancelled and Tokyo's evening train services scrapped on Sunday evening.

Mass burials to begin as Indonesia toll tops 800

Mass graves were being readied for hundreds of victims of an Indonesian quake and tsunami on Monday as authorities battled to stave off disease and reach desperate people still trapped under shattered buildings. The death toll nearly doubled to 832 Sunday but was expected to rise further after a disaster that has left the island of Sulawesi reeling. The strong 7.5-magnitude quake struck Friday, toppling buildings and sending walls of seawater crashing into the the city of Palu.

India wants to have trade deal with US to avoid tariffs: Trump

President Donald Trump Saturday said that India wants to have a trade deal with the US because it does not want him to impose tariffs on their products. Trump's remarks, for the second time in recent weeks, comes days after Assistant US Trade Representative Mark Linscott returned from India where he had detailed discussion with senior Indian officials on bilateral trade and a possible trade deal between the two countries. Trump often accuses India of imposing 100 percent tariffs on American products. "We have a country, take India. Good relationship. They want to make a deal now because they don't want me to do what I'm going to do, with I have to. So, they (Indians) call us. They didn't want to make a deal with anybody else," he said.

Petrol prices inching to 91-mark in Mumbai

Fuel prices continued on the daily upward movement on Sunday, with an upto 17 paise rise in prices. Petrol inched closer to Rs 91 a litre in Mumbai at Rs 90.84 per litre, up from Rs 90.75 on Saturday, according to data on the Indian Oil Corp website. Petrol prices in other metro cities hit new levels with the fuel being sold in Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai on Sunday at Rs 83.49, Rs 85.30 and Rs 86.80 per litre respectively higher than the previous day at Rs 83.40, Rs 85.21 and Rs 86.70 respectively. Diesel was being retailed in New Delhi for Rs 74.79, in Kolkata for Rs 76.64, in Mumbai for Rs 79.40, and Chennai for Rs 79.08.

India take on South Korea in AFC U-16 Championships with an eye on World Cup berth

The Indian team is bracing for one of their toughest challenges as they take on heavyweights South Korea on Monday in the quarter-finals of the AFC U-16 Championship. If India beat South Korea, they will book their place in the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held in 2019 in Peru. It will also be the first time that India would qualify for the U-17 World Cup on merit after participating as hosts in the 2017 edition.

Gywenth Paltrow marries Brad Falchuk

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow married her fiance of one year, Brad Falchuk, at her mansion in Long Island. Guests included Robert Downey Jr, Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg and Benji Madden even as Coldplay frontman and Paltrow's former husband Chris Martin performed at the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Saturday. The Oscar-winning actress, 46, and 47-year-old Falchuk, producer of the show Assassination Of Gianni Versace, have been together for four years but engaged for the past year.