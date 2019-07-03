Daily Bulletin: Heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai over next 48 hours; Rajya Sabha to discuss electoral reforms; day's top stories

Heavy rainfall may lash Mumbai over next 48 hours, says IMD

Heavy rainfall is predicted between 3 and 5 July with close to 200 millimeters or more rain expected per day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Private weather agency Skymet said Mumbai is at "serious risk of flooding" between 3 and 5 July. "Close to 200 millimeters or more rain per day is likely during this period, which could hamper normal life," it said.

IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 48 hours, and a similar situation is expected in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions as well.

At least 19 people were killed and several others were injured after a compound wall collapsed on hutments in Malad East early Tuesday morning.

In Pune, six labourers were killed and three injured after a wall collapsed in Ambegaon area late Monday night. A wall collapsed in Kalyan in Thane district early Tuesday killing three people, officials said.

Mumbai airport’s main runway to be shut till Thursday

The main runway of the Mumbai airport is likely to remain closed for flight operations till Thursday, 4 July, as it will take more time to remove the SpiceJet plane that overshot the runway.

Flight services at the city airport were severely affected till Tuesday night, with airlines cancelling 203 services due to incessant rains and suspension of operations from the main runway due to the skidding of an aircraft Monday night, airport officials said.

"A total of 203 flights were cancelled at the Mumbai airport due to inclement weather and non-availability of the main runway for operations," an airport official said.

Discussion on electoral reforms in Rajya Sabha today

The Rajya Sabha will debate electoral reforms on Wednesday following notices given by 12 Opposition parties. This is one of the first synchronised effort by the Opposition to come up with a coordinated floor strategy after the recent debacle in the Lok Sabha election.

The notices were given by the Congress, TMC, RJD, SP, BSP, AAP, CPI, CPI(M), DMK, Kerala Congress(M), IUML and NCP. BJP MP RK Sinha too has given a notice to debate the poll reforms in the Upper House.

The ruling party is pushing for the “One nation, one election” idea whereas the Opposition wants the government to first handle the so-called discrepancies in the Electronic Voting Machines. Last Wednesday, key Opposition parties had an informal meeting on the subject with Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

According to sources, Satish Chandra Mishra of the BSP will be raising the issue of EVMs and will reinstate his party's stand on the need to go back to paper ballot. The party has been consistently critical of the EVMs, with BSP chief Mayawati blaming her party's loss in the general elections squarely on "tampered" EVMs.

Other than the EVMs, the parties are expected to bat for the implementation of 1998 Indrajit Gupta report on electoral reforms which calls for state funding of all election-related expenses incurred by recognised national and state parties allotted a symbol by the Election Commission, and not Independent candidates. The issue of alleged misuse of social media channels such as Facebook and Whatsapp during the elections is also likely to come up for debate.

IMF is scheduled to meet today to examine $6 billion bailout package for Pakistan

Pakistan boosted gas tariffs for the first time in nine months as it tries to meet commitments for a $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package.

The increase in the charges ranges from 173 Pakistani Rupees per metric million British thermal unit (mmbtu) to 463 Pakistani Rupees/mmbtu for domestic consumers, according to the Pakistan Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s notification.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s administration reached an accord for a bailout package with the IMF in May, in which it committed to curtailing energy-sector losses. The loan package is subject to the approval of the fund’s executive board.

The government last raised the utility tariff in October as the country faced a balance of payment crisis due to the current account and fiscal deficits, and depleted foreign-exchange reserves.

England to take on New Zealand in ICC World Cup today

Wednesday's match in Chester-le-Street is effectively a quarter-final, with the winners guaranteed a place in the last four. Even a defeat would be unlikely to spell the end of New Zealand's involvement, as there would need to be a big swing in net run-rate to deny the Black Caps a place in the semi-finals.

While, if the hosts falter against the Kiwis, it will open doors for Pakistan, who will have to beat Bangladesh on Friday, to secure their place in the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Chinese officials installed a surveillance app on phones of tourist passing through Xinjiang

Chinese border officials are reportedly installing a surveillance app named Fēng cǎi onto smartphones of travellers attempting to cross from Kyrgyzstan to China's Xinjiang region, an area where the Chinese government has long restricted the freedoms of the Muslim population. Travellers returning from the area have stated that officials asked them to turn over their phones and passwords so the said app could be installed.

Crisis-hit NBFCs seek special refinance window under Mudra scheme

The apex NBFC body Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) on Tuesday said they should be allowed to avail refinance facility under the Mudra scheme and also to set up a permanent refinance window at RBI similar to the one that National Housing Bank (NHB)offers them to help meet their liquidity needs.

Following the IL&FS bankruptcy last September, the entire shadow banking sector has been under severe liquidity stress with many leading players like DHFL reporting defaults.

Though the Reserve Bank has promised them all help, nothing concrete has come up yet. Meanwhile, the industry has been losing market share on one hand and their stocks plunging on the other.

The liquidity crisis has seen a massive 19 percentage points drop in disbursement by NBFCs in the fourth quarter of FY19, according to industry data. The sector used to witness a 15 percent growth in loan disbursement earlier.

‘I'm absolutely fine’ says Himesh Reshammiya, rubbishes accident reports

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya on Tuesday said the reports of his car accident are "absolutely wrong" and he is fine. On Tuesday morning reports of Reshammiya meeting with an accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway started doing the rounds.

"I'm absolutely fine, the news that I met with an accident is absolutely wrong," Reshammiya said in a statement. As per the reports, the music director's driver was severely injured in the accident, but Reshammiya refuted saying the chauffeur has suffered a minor injury.

