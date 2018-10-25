Daily bulletin: ED likely to charge P Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case; CBI internal scuffle continues; day's top stories

ED likely to file charge sheet against P Chidambaram in Airtel-Maxis case today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to file the charge sheet against P Chidambaram in the 3,500 crore Aircel-Maxis case on Thursday. Chidambaram has got interim protection from arrest in the case till 1 November. ED Director Karnal Singh, who is set to retire on Friday, has asked that concrete action be taken before Friday. The former finance minister and his son Karti were named in the chargesheet filed by the CBI in the case on 19 July.

According to reports, the senior Congress leader's role has come under the scanner of the investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore. Chidambaram's action of granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to an international company in 2006 is being probed.

CBI's internal scuffle continues

After being divested of power as the CBI director, Alok Verma on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the Centre relieving him of his responsibilities "overnight" amounts to interference in the independence of the agency whose probes against "high functionaries" may not take the track favourable to the government.

He said the Centre and the CVC's move was "patently illegal" and such interference "erodes" the independence and autonomy of the premier investigating institution. The apex court will hear the petition by Verma challenging the Centre's decision on 26 October.

Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday were divested of their powers and sent on leave, and the agency's reins were handed to joint director M Nageshwar Rao as an interim measure the same day.

It is the first such case in the history of the investigating agency, sources said, as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the government's decision to remove the CBI's two top officers was based on the Central Vigilance Commission's (CVC) recommendations.

Kerala Police to launch search operations at Sabarimala

The Kerala Police on Thursday will launch search operations in connection with the violence en route to the Sabarimala temple. Look-out notices have been issued against 210 people suspected of involvement in inciting violence in the Nilakkal and Pamba areas of the temple complex.

According to NDTV, the Pathanamthitta district officials have used screenshots from videos of last week's protests to acquire mugshots of all suspects and compiled them into an album, 'List of suspects to be identified in various cases relating to the entry of women at Sabarimala'. Reportedly, the album has been sent to police chiefs in all the districts of the state.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear in court today in connection with chief secretary assault case

Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and 11 other AAP MLAs to appear in a Delhi court on Thursday in relation to the chief secretary assault case against them. This development comes days after the court allowed for their prosecution in the matter to continue.

Me Too in India: A court in Mumbai orders Alok Nath to be present on Thursday

Actor Alok Nath refused to be present for the first hearing on 18 October in the defamation case he filed against writer Vinta Nanda after she accused him of raping her in the 90s in a detailed account on Facebook.

Nath's lawyer had asked for the actor to be exempted from appearing in court, however, the defence said that he had to be present. The court also objected to his absence and directed that he be present in the hearing on Thursday. According to sources, Nath is unlikely to make an appearance on Thursday.

National Health Mission Employees to go on one-day strike on Oct 25

During the General Body meeting of NHM Employees Association held on 20 October, the forum unanimously decided to extend support to the call of All India NHM Employees Union for a one-day strike on 25 October. It was also decided that all employees shall assemble at Pratap Park in Srinagar for holding a peaceful protest demonstration in favour of just demands of the employees including formulation of a regularisation policy, implementation of Supreme Court orders for equal pay for equal work and other social security benefits.

Explosive devices sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and CNN

Two "potential explosive devices" sent to the homes of former US president Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton were intercepted and proactively detonated Wednesday, in an incident police termed an attempted terrorist attack.

Explosives were also found in the package sent to the US news network CNN, after which the Time Warner Building in New York City, where the CNN bureau is located, was evacuated. US president Donald Trump called the sending of "suspicious packages" as "abhorrent".

Rupee at 3-week high

The rupee strengthened by 41 paise to close at more than a three-week high of 73.16 against the US currency on Wednesday as global crude oil prices eased and domestic equity markets staged a smart rebound. Forex dealers said softening crude oil prices supported the rupee's upward movement.

Second edition of India Mobile Congress to begin in New Delhi

With the 5G launch looming large over the Indian subcontinent, the Indian Mobile Congress organised by COAI will deliberate upon how the world of connected devices will play out. Now in its second edition, the Indian Mobile Congress will kick off from 25 October in New Delhi.

The digital forum claimed to be South Asia’s largest will see industry partners, OEMs, service providers, policymakers and the likes, collaborate and debate over how the emerging technologies like 5G and Artificial Intelligence will play out in the Indian context.

The theme this year is "New Digital Horizons Connect, Create, Innovate”, aimed at build upon forging industry relationships between key partners as well as to showcase cutting-edge technology. 5G is clearly the big highlight here companies like Samsung, Erricsson, Nokia, Huawei, Honor showcasing their vision of the future and how emerging technology will impact various sectors and markets.

Mumbai film fest to host special programme on Me Too

Apart from putting together a "robust programme" for the Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival with Star and hosting filmmakers like Lucrecia Martel, Darren Aronofsky and Sean Baker, Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) will show solidarity with the #MeToo movement through a special programme on the global movement which is against sexual harassment and assault.